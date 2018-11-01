BRUNSWICK — June C. Musgrove, 75, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick following an extended illness. Mrs. Musgrove was born in Coffee County to the late Edd Cole and Thelma Katherine “Kay” Smith Cole. She was a former account controller with International Auto Processing. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Musgrove also was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Musgrove; and three siblings, Kelly Craig Cole, Stanley Ike Cole, and Barry Ladon Cole. She is survived by a daughter, Regan Dixon (husband Darrell) of Hortense; two grandchildren, Stephen Craig Johnson of Brunswick and Gregory Alan Johnson (wife Selena) of Pensacola, Fla.; one great-granddaughter, Skylar Johnson of Pensacola; a sister, Emily Karen Griffin (husband Dewey) of Hacklebarney; three brothers, Robert Cole (wife Paula) of Waycross, Dudley Cole (wife Carol) of Waycross, and Van Cole (wife Melanie) of Macon; a special brother, Ronnie Parker (wife Leslie) of Brunswick; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, July 6 at Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.