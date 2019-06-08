June 8, 2019

Susie Mae Carter

Susie Mae Youmans Carter, 89, died Friday morning (June 7, 2019) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and Ware County. Susie graduated from Wacona School where she played basketball for the Wacona Hornets. She was a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church where she was baptized and married. Susie was a loving and devoted homemaker who loved raising her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also employed by Rosedale Florist where she enjoyed her love of flowers and crafts. Her love of flowers helped her to begin the flower ministry at Second Baptist Church. At church, she was a member of the Sunshine Group and the Ethel Sunday School Class.

Susie is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Lee Youmans and Cleo Williams Youmans; her husband, Bennie Hobson Carter; grandson, Tyler Benjamin Crews; and three siblings, Johnnie Lee Youmans, Jr., Ada Elizabeth Thorpe Weed and Mary Dale McClain.

Survivors include five daughters, Susan Carter (Brian Flick) of Spokane, WA, Bonnie Tippins (Jim) of Fernandina Beach, FL, Rosie Sellers (Gerald) of Waycross and Townsend, Bena Mott (Gene) of Fernandina Beach, FL, and Patricia Jones of Bainbridge; 7 grandchildren, Gin Garbutt Mansell (Scott), Justin Crews (Ashley), Emilie Tippins (Erica Goepel), Carter James Tippins (Keri), Chase Stewart (Lauren Bowen Stewart), Patrick Hobson Stewart (Mary Rose Callahan) and Jessica Lauren Jones; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday (June 9, 2019) at Second Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Louis O. Sheffield

Louis O. Sheffield, 76, of Blackshear, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Mary Lee B. Burger

Mrs. Mary Lee Boatright Burger, 63, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville following a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.