June 7, 2019

Barbaralee A. Swaim

Barbaralee Agnes Pressler Swaim, 82, of Waycross died Wednesday afternoon (June 5, 2019) at Baptist Village Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Mrs. Swaim was born in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Jesse Emmons and Gertrude Knass and had made Waycross her home for many years.

She was a well-known seamstress that worked at Ivey’s for several years and was a member of Central Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and mending clothes so much that she donated her time to the church by tailoring the choir robes and children’s costumes and wardrobes for all church activities.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Paul Pressler Sr. and a sister, Judy Zillie.

Mrs. Swaim is survived by her children, Charles Paul Pressler Jr. wife Sandi of Norwalk, Ohio, Steve Ryan Pressler wife Debbie of Vidalia, Marilyn Kay Wheeler husband Jim of Port Clinton, Ohio, Ginger Lee Duncan husband Allen of Waycross, Bettie Jane Dowling husband Alan of Waycross; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom Emmons wife Lynn of Canada; a sister Patircia Kellum of Cleveland, Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will hold a private memorial service at later date.

Memorializaion is by cremation.

The family requests that in memory of Mrs. Swaim, “please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN, 38105.”

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

D.A. Music Sr.

David Ashley (D.A.) Music Sr., 73, passed away peacefully Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at his residence in Columbus, OH under Hospice Care after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County and resided here until his retirement from CSX Railroad in 1994. Following his retirement, he moved to Columbus, Ohio. David was employed as a switchman at CSX Railroad for 30 years.

He was a member of Crossview Church of God of Prophecy in Waycross and Parsons Ave. Church of God in Columbus, Ohio for almost 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Timothy Music, and his grandparents, Farley and Jenny Bell Music and Alvie and Grace Fullwood.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Fullard Music of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Stephanie Music Martin (husband Ramon) of Columbus, Ohio; son, David Ashley Music Jr. (wife Jacqueline) of Columbus, Ohio; four grandsons, Harley Ray Deen (wife Samantha), Jordan Dean Conley, David William Music and Chase Walker Music; his mother, Hellon Fullwood Music of Waycross; sister, Alice Music Cady (husband Tommy) of Waycross; two brothers, Daniel Wayne Music (wife Joni) of Dixie Union and Timothy Ray Music (wife Kim) of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday (June 9, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Telmore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Edward Crawford

Edward Crawford, 59, of Waycross, died early Thursday (June 6, 2019) morning at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late George Edward Crawford and Rosa Mae Strickland Crawford.

He made Waycross his home all of his life. He worked as a log truck driver for 28 years and was a member of Emerson Park Baptist Church. He loved to fish and was an avid Lynyrd Skynyrd fan.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his spouse, Jeanell Morgan, his sister, Clarice Crawford, and a grandson, Nalin Hensley.

He is survived by his children, Angela Sweat and her husband Ryan of Waycross, Crystal Mock and her husband Dennis of Waycross, Aaron Hensley and his wife Rachael of Waycross, six grandchildren, Kerrigan Sweat, Cash Sweat, Amber Mock, Destiny Hensley, Nicholis Hensley, Lilly Scott, one brother, James Crawford of Waycross and numerous other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

‘Cliff’ Easterling

Clifford “Cliff” Easterling, 95, passed away Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at Quality Health in Fernandina Beach, Fla. following a long illness.

He was born in Pierce County and resided in Brantley County most of his life.

He was a mechanic for 40 years retiring from Crosby Pontiac Cadillac.

He was a member of Hoboken Baptist Church and served in the United States Army during World War II.

He was a son of the late Clyde Easterling and Berta Kelly Easterling. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence Easterling and Clayton Easterling.

He is survived by a daughter, Victoria Dowling (husband Mike) of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Chad Dowling (wife Stephanie) of Sumter, S.C., Thad Dowling (wife Wendy) of Hoboken, and Jamie Dowling (wife Trudy) of Richmond Hill; nine great-grandchildren, Caroline Dowling, Katlyn Dowling, Gracen Dowling, Ruger Dowling, Payton Dowling, Dixon Dowling, Ally Dowling, Kayla Deal and Walt Deal; a half-sister, Mary Owens of Hoboken; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Hoboken Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hoboken City Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Saturday afternoon at the church beginning at 1 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Callie Alexis Dean

Funeral services for Miss Callie Alexis Dean, 25, were held Thursday morning, June 6, 2019, at 11 o’clock at Bristol Baptist Church.

Officiating were Rev. Daniel Harding and Pastor Gene Wright.

Interment was in the Bristol Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Gunner Knowlton, Kenny Dean, Richard Johnson, Dylan Phillips, Chris Wright, C.J. Norvell and Buddy Knowlton.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.