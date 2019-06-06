June 6, 2019

David D. Davis Jr.

David D. Davis Jr., 48, passed away suddenly Monday (June 3, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was born in Ware County and had lived most of his life here. He was a boilermaker with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 37.

He attended University Boulevard Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, H.M. and Hilda Davis and Thurman and Clarice Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Davis of Waycross; a son, David Aaron Davis (Jennifer) of Waycross; three step-children, Samantha Sweat (Daniel) of Waycross, Kayla Bowers of Blackshear and Jeffery S. Bowers Jr. (Paige Carver) of Blackshear; eight grandchildren, Cameron Jordan, Renee Davis, Olivia Davis, Paisley Bowers, Cooper Bowers, Jace Sweat, Karsen Sweat and Ryder Sweat; his parents, David D. Davis Sr. and Janice Davis Davis of Waycross; and a sister, Karen Anderson of Waycross.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Richard Joe Wilson

A celebration of life service for Richard Joe Wilson, 63, of Homerville, will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church 2104 Pearson Highway, Homerville with the church pastor, the Rev. Donald Stalvey, bringing words of comfort.

Ricky Joe, as he was affectionately known, was born Feb. 6, 1956 in Homerville, Ga. to the late Joe Wilson and Clara Mae Meriweather Harris. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Lonnie Harris. He received his formal education from the Clinch County Public School System.

He attended Lighthouse Assembly of God Church and was employed in the timber industry.

With his amazing sense of humor and his congenial character, he won a place in the heart of those privileged to have known him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, the departed this life after an illness.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings, Ronnie Wilson, Aaron McBride and Clara Mae Vaughn.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Latrisha Jackson Teaque (Antonia), Ricky D. Jackson of Homerville; grandchildren, CeErinn Coachman, Saniyah Coachman, Janadia Jackson of Homerville and Malyiah Ryan of Valdosta; sisters, Clara Nell Stevenson (Steve) of Pompano, Fla., Maybell Murphy (William) of Anderson, S.C. and Betty Jean Thornton (Kelvin) of Homerville; brothers, Willie Wilson of Tampa, Fla., Danny Wilson (Debra) and Robert Harris (Mary) of Homerville; aunts, Ethel Meriweather, Carolyn Swinson (David), Georgia Williams all of Homerville, Rose Brown (Roscoe) of St. Petersburg, Fla., Rose Meriweather of Brunswick, Juanita Gordon (Greg) of Fitzgerald, Ruth Holt, Vera Jones, Mary Wood Folk, all of Jacksonville, Fla. and Amma Jean Wilson of Pearson; uncles, John Henry Meriweather, Lee Vertis Meriweather (Juanita), Sylvester Meriweather, all of Homerville, and Willie Jones of Jacksonville, Fla.; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at his sister’s residence, Betty Jean Thornton, 888 Carswell Street, Homerville.

The body will lie in repose Saturday from 1 p.m. to the hour of service at the church.

Interment will be in Holmes Chapel Cemetery, Homerville.

Edward Bolden

“Jesus, keep me near the cross; There a precious fountain, Free to all, a healing stream, Flows from Calvary’s mountain. In the cross, in the cross, Be my glory ever, Till my raptured soul shall find Rest beyond the river.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the death of Edward Bolden, 61, of Homerville. He transitioned from this walk of life on Monday (June 3, 2019).

He was born on January 1, 1958 to the late Guggi Bernard Bolden Jr. and Hattie Pearl Wallace-Bolden.

He is preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Bolden, one brother, Ronald Bolden, and a special friend, Crystal Bell.

He leaves to cherish his memories five loving children, Myron Bolden (Atlanta), Rokia Bolden (Valdosta), Shranda Prester (Homerville, Edrica Bolden (Valdosta) and Larhina Morris (Homerville); six siblings Jonny B. (Clara) Bolden (Homerville), Echa Smith (Phenix City, Ala.), Sharon D. Colvin, M.D. (Auburn, Ala.), Charlye Morehead (Homerville), Cedric Bolden (Atlanta) and Christopher Bolden (Hampton); as well as 17 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Also surviving him: a very special friend, Marshelia Morris.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel AME, 111 Wilson St., Homerville.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

The family will receive friends on Friday during the visitation from 6 until 8 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel AME, 111 Wilson St., Homerville.

Barbaralee P. Swain

Barbaralee Pressler Swain, 82, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (June 5, 2019) at Baptist Village Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Edward Crawford

Edward Crawford, 59, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (June 6, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness.

Charlie Roberts

It is with deep regret that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Mr. Charlie Roberts, 61, of Homerville. He transitioned from this life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

‘Cliff’ Easterling

Clifford “Cliff” Easterling, 95, passed away (June 5, 2019) at Quality Health of Fernandina Beach following a long illness.

