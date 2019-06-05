June 5, 2019

Melba Jane Henderson

Melba Jane Burkhalter Henderson, 79, of Statham, died on May 31, 2019 after a long and hard fought battle with Alzheimer’s.

The daughter of the late William “Bruner” and Essie “Willard” Burkhalter of Blackshear, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Myrtle Johnson Waters.

She grew up in Blackshear and had lived in Waycross, Valdosta and Marietta prior to moving to Oconee County with her husband to live with her daughter, Julie Ehlers, and family.

Melba is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl Ranford Henderson. Additionally, survivors include her six children, David (Nora) Henderson, Joseph Henderson, Darren (Michelle) Henderson, Julie (Matt) Ehlers, Jason (Jay) Henderson and Jared (Matthew) Henderson; six grandchildren, Davy Henderson, Jennifer Henderson, Jeffrey (Deborah) Henderson, Porter Ehlers, Amelia Henderson and Dixon Ehlers; her sister, Mary Riggins Griner, and brother, William “Bill” Burkhalter and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was an amazing wife and world class mother. She was loved by everyone who knew her, and spent much of her life taking care of others.

She was a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of a Latter-Day Saints, where she served faithfully in many capacities as long as her health allowed. Her hobbies included genealogy, gardening, crafting and sometimes fishing.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1080 Julian Drive, Watkinsville, at 12 noon. The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:55 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, all gifts are requested to be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. If sending a check, please add “in memory of Melba Henderson” noted in the memo line and mail to: 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Ga. 30346. Or donate online by visiting: alz.org/Georgia simply click on the green donate button on the top right, then be sure to check the “yes” box for “is this a tribute gift?”

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

Lillian Jordan

Miss Lillian Jordan was born Aug. 15, 1932. She passed into eternal rest on May 24, 2019 in Huntsville, Ala., where she made her home for the last 10 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Martin Anthony Jordan, a grandson, Andrea Jordan, a special friend, Valorie, all of Huntsville, and two sisters, Alice Williams, of Blackshear, and Blossom Hill, of Waycross, as well as many friends.

Tommy L. Lindsey

A funeral service for Tommy L. Lindsey was held Tuesday morning at Waresboro Church of God with the Rev. Danny Hicks, the Rev. Glen Lindsey and the Rev. Billy Musgrove officiating.

Burial follow in Mt. Green Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bill Allen, Zachary Allen, Jason Bennett, Chris Kellum, Christopher Lindsey, Kyle McCarthy and Jimmy Morgan.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were co-workers from Steamco.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth Lucas

A funeral service for Mrs. Elizabeth “Regina” Lucas was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mitch Hall officiating.

Burial followed in Thomas Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gage Driggers, B.J. Hall, Cart Lucas, Tello Resendiz, Jimmy Ruger and Shawn Swope.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Lewis Sikes

A funeral service for Jerry Lewis Sikes was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Marvin Booth officiating.

Burial followed in Hargraves Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James David, David Morgan, Josh Morgan, Robert Morgan and Trent Morgan.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.