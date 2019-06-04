June 4, 2019

Jade Marie McCray

Jade Marie McCray, 28, of Waycross died Saturday (June 1, 2019) on St. Simon’s Island from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio and moved to this area in 1999. She attended Pierce County High School and worked for Live Oak Homes.

She was a down to earth person with a free spirit. She loved the earth and swimming in the water. Jade loved doing her makeup and was always sure to post a picture on social media.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Crystal Renee McCray Lowman, and her paternal grandparents, J.D. and Ruby B. Lowman.

Survivors include her son, Wendell Liam Clark of Waycross; her father, Wendell Lowman of Blackshear; her sister, Jasea McCray and children Mahlaya, Alaysia and Amiya of Waycross; two brothers, David Rhoads of Chillicothe, Ohio and Gary Sweat of Alma; maternal grandmother, Tellie Yonts Taylor of Chillicothe, Ohio; close friends, Alexis Butler, Brandi Carlson and Tiffany Axsom all of Waycross.

A funeral service will be held Friday afternoon at 5 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends following the service from 6 to 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Samuel Levi Adams

There will be a celebration of life service Saturday, June 8, at 4 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, located at 1085 Ossie Davis Parkway, for the late Samuel Levi Adams, who transitioned from this walk of life on April 17, 2019.

Joseph Lewis Robison

CMSgt. Joseph Lewis Robison USAF Retired, 77, passed away Sunday evening (June 2, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

He was born in Springville, Ala. to the late John Robison and Annie Mae Weems and graduated from high school in Trussville, Ala.

He was inducted into the United States Air Force on December 13, 1960 in Montgomery, Ala. He served during the Vietnam War, and he was honorably discharged after 24 years on October 31, 1984 at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta with the rank of Chief Master Sargeant.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he served as an usher from 1985 until his illness. He enjoyed playing golf, and he was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose generous spirit will be remembered by all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Little Joe Robison, and three siblings, Bobbie Ann Robison, Roy Robison and Charlie Godwin.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Linda Shrader Robison of Waycross; two children, Timothy Robison (Angela) and Michelle Gill (Tommy) both of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Timothy Joseph Robison (Taylor Taskey) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla, Katie Robison of Waycross, Joseph Daniels (Sierra) of Blackshear, and Lewis Blake Robison (MacKenzie) of Jesup; three great-grandchildren, Miller Aguilar, Mila Aguilar and John Daniels; five siblings, Wade Robison of Leesburg, Robert Godwin of Springville, Ala., Susan Perry of Springville, Ala., Grace Usery of Jesup and Sandra Berry of Warner Robins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday (June 8, 2019) at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

David D. Davis Jr.

David D. Davis Jr., 48, died suddenly Monday (June 3, 2019) morning at Memorial Satilla Health.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.