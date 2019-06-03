June 3, 2019

Callie Alexis Dean

Miss Callie Alexis Dean, 25, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday evening (June 1, 2019) on St. Simons Island from injuries she received in an automobile accident.

Born in Dublin May 19, 1994, she had lived in California for four years before returning to Pierce County almost a year ago.

She was a 2012 graduate of Pierce County High School where she had been a member of the Sound of Silver Marching Band. She was a former waitress at Applebee’s in Waycross and had worked as a barista while living in California.

Callie was a very special young lady who possessed the ability to be not just a good friend but a great one. She was always there to help any of her friends when needed. She loved to socialize and be with her friends, loved her dogs and was getting very good at painting — a hobby she had a natural talent for. She had enjoyed hunting with her granddaddy Thomas as a young child, was a loving niece and cousin and will be dearly missed by not only her family but by all who knew her.

She was a member of Bristol Baptist Church where she had been active with the youth as a teenager.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Milton Dean.

Survivors include her parents, Andy and Paula Wright Dean, of Blackshear; her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Barbara Wright, of Blackshear; her paternal grandmother, Betty “Granny Bones” Dean, of Douglas; several aunts and uncles, Sheila and Russell Norvell, of Doe Run, Marsha and Daniel Johnson, of Garfield, Ga., Sharon and Brad Rentz, of Moultrie, Mary Susan Messic, of Fitzgerald, Michael Dean of Pelham, Kenny and Misty Dean of Macon, Amy and Buddy Knowlton of Blackshear, Marilyn and Richard Johnson of Screven, and Chris and Jennifer Wright of Blackshear; several cousins, other relatives, and numerous friends.

Funeral services for Callie will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Bristol Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Bristol Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Tommy L. Lindsey

Tommy L. Lindsey, 58, passed away Saturday (June 1, 2019) at his residence in Nicholls following an extended illness.

He was born in Coffee County but was a 1978 graduate of Ware County High School living most of his life between Ware and Coffee County. He was employed with Steam-Co of Willacoochee and a member of Fales Church of God.

He was a son of the late Mary Lou Musgrove Prevatt. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Felton Prevatt; and a grandson, Erik Nathaniel “Peanut” Lindsey.

He is survived by wife, Rebecca Bliss Lindsey of Nicholls; four children, Tammy Welch (Daniel) of Vernon, Ala., Tina Allen (Bill) of Waycross, Tanya Cole of Waycross, and Heather Kellum (Chris) of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Miranda Hood, Tristen Owen, Zachary Allen, Victoria McCarthy, Samantha Lann Sweat, Paitan Elizabeth Cole, Meagan Allday, Rhyan Thomas, Tommy Thomas, Cami Morris, and Bradley Kellum; 12 great-grandchildren, Bailey Padgett, Brooklyn Padgett, McKenzie Padgett, Cotton Sweat, Hunter McMichael, Olivia McCarthy, Kam Allen, Trinity Allen, Christian Allen, Cheyann Peters, Emmalynn Hood and Hudson Hood; five siblings, Eddie Lindsey (Jane) of Axson, Lena Merritt (J.R.) of Millwood, Wayne Lindsey (Janice) of Alma, Rev. Glenn Lindsey (Cheryl) of Waresboro and Roger Prevatt of Waresboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Waresboro Church of God. Burial will follow at Mt. Green Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will be receiving friends Monday evening at the church from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Elizabeth Lucas

Elizabeth “Regina” Lucas, 66, passed away Saturday morning (June 1, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in Winter Garden, Fla. but had resided in Blackshear most of her life. She was formerly employed with McDonalds of Blackshear for over 19 years and attended Carters Chapel.

Mrs. Lucas was a daughter of the late Joseph J. Adams and Clara Barbara Piersol Adams. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Stanley and Jennifer Strickland; and two brothers, George Adams and Jody Adams.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Tony L. Lucas Sr. of Blackshear; a son, Tony Lucas Jr. (Tess) of Offerman; a daughter, Jeanie Lucas of Orange Park, Fla.; three grandchildren, Tate Lucas, Tripp Lucas and Tyson Lucas; two brothers, Wayne Adams and Jamie Adams both of Glennville,; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Troy Lucas Jr. (Judy) of Dixie Union, Timmy Lucas (Marie) of Dixie Union, Terry Lucas (Teresa) of Blackshear and Teresa Lucas of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Monday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Jerry L. Sikes

Jerry L. Sikes, 59, passed away Saturday (June 1, 2019) at the Hospice House Satilla in Waycross following a brief illness.

He was born in Tattnall County, but had resided in Waycross most of his life.

He was employed with the City of Waycross in the maintenance department for many years and currently employed with Applebees in Waycross. He also served in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Sikes was a son of the late L.V. Sikes and Dahlia Rachel Rewis Sikes. He was preceded in death by a step-son, David Copeland; and three brothers, Lorn Sikes, Jack Sikes, and Clifford Sikes.

He is survived by his wife, Cassie Copeland of Waycross; three step-children, Carol Jean Rowland of Waycross, Cathy Davis (James) of Blackshear, and Fred Copeland of Waycross; four step-grandchildren, Michael Ryan, Brandi Crews, Jonathan Rowland, and Nicholas Rowland; five step-great-grandchildren, Ayden Crews, Aleeah Eason, Anslee Siironen, Jayden Ryan, and Noah Taylor; five sisters, Jane Sikes of Atlanta, Thelma Sikes (Israel) of Cape Coral, Fla., Betty June Sheffield of Valdosta, Rachel Sikes of The Villages, Fla., and Carolyn Howell (Robbie) of Valdosta; three brothers, C.W. Sikes (Shelly) of Statesboro, Van Sikes (Dawn) of Statesboro, and Daniel Sikes (Aletha) of Bradley, Fla.; a special niece, Jenny Anderson of Atlanta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hargraves Chapel Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will be receiving friends Monday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Ronald B. Clements Sr.

A memorial service for Ronald Bartlett Clements Sr. was held Saturday afternoon at Trinity United Methodist Church Chapel with Rev. David White officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were Sons of the Confederacy Veterans and Thomas Marsh Forman Camp 485 of Brunswick.

Military honors were provided by the Honor Guard of Ft. Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lorraine B. Carswell

A memorial service for Mrs. Lorraine Belz Carswell took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David White officiating.

Margaret T. Lee

Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret T. Lee were held Friday at the New Pine Grove Church, Homerville.

Officiating were Rev. Rip Snow, Rev. Danny Turner and Rev. Randy Browning.

Interment was in the Camp Branch Providence Cemetery, Manor.

Active pallbearers were Glynn Pope, Jeffery Pope, Eddie Teston, Les Teston, Chris Carter and Clay Lloyd.

Bernie Pope sang “How Great Thou Art”, and “Beulah Land” and Bernie Pope and Grace Gross sang “I Can Only Imagine.”

Roundtree Funeral Home of Homerville was in charge of the arrangements.

Lena C. Whitaker

A funeral service for Mrs. Lena “Memmie” Corbitt Whitaker took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Burial was in Waresboro Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Denny Mixon, Rusty Rowell, James Crews, Allen Serfass, Michael Serfass and Jacob Carter.

Roy Harold Meeks Sr.

A funeral service for Roy Harold Meeks Sr. was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Young and Rev. Charlie Mayberry officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Matthew Morton, Sam Morton, Charlie Morton, Michael Alterman, Jonathan Alterman, Katie Rosenberg, and Lanier Yi.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.