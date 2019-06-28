June 28, 2019

Mina Kathryn Griner

Mina Kathryn Stanfield Griner, 90, of Patterson, passed away Thursday morning (June 26, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 29, 1928 in Patterson, she was a daughter of the late Jasper Clarence “Bud” and Mattie Lee Walker Stanfield. She lived all of her life in Pierce County and was a 1946 graduate of Patterson High School.

She worked several jobs as a sales clerk in various stores in Patterson but worked many years as a seamstress at Julie Hat Company. In her 80s, she still enjoyed being active and worked at Byrd’s IGA. She also enjoyed keeping her grandchildren and cooking many meals, which often included fried chicken and dumplings.

She was a longtime member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church where she was the Senior Ladies Sunday School Teacher for almost 50 years and sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Griner, her son, Jasper Franklin Griner Sr., her brothers and a sister-in-law, Troy (Mary) Stanfield and Lewis Stanfield, and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard Daniel “Happy” Griffis, Andrew Edward “Shorty” Crawford Sr., Nellie Kate Griner Stanfield (Adolph), Lovic Edgar Griner (Betty Mae), Georgia Griner Bennett (Dorsey) and Mildred Griner Vaccaro (Vic).

Survivors include her daughter, Kathryn Griner Altman, of Blackshear; daughter-in-law, Cynthia DeLoach Griner, of Patterson; five grandchildren, Susan Altman, of Blackshear, Donna Altman Butler (Brian), of Albany, Jasper Franklin “Buddy” Griner Jr. (Danielle), of Patterson, Mark Alan Griner (Kristi), of Patterson, and Lori Altman Marx, of Blackshear; 10 great-grandchildren, Davis and Cody Butler, both of Albany, Anna, Jasper, Jedidiah, Joshua, Judah and Brodie Griner, all of Patterson, and Isabella and J.C. Marx, both of Blackshear; three sisters, Laverne Griffis, of Patterson, Iris Cobb (Floy), of Cuthbert, and Mary Lou Tatum, of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Latrelle “Sug” Stanfield, of Patterson; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Laura Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Calvin J. Williams

Calvin Jackson Williams, 61, died this morning (June 28, 2019).

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Reflections Funeral Services in Tifton.

Anna Frances Mangum

BLACKSHEAR — Anna Frances Lawhorne Mangum, 55, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday afternoon (June 26, 2019) at her mother’s residence following a sudden illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Joseph Todd Hendry

BRUNSWICK — Joseph Todd Hendry, 54, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday afternoon (June 27, 2019) at South Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Patricia A. McCutchen

Patricia Ann McCutchen, 63, of Waycross, departed this life at North Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville on Friday (June 21, 2019).

She was born Dec. 2, 1955 in Waycross to the late Elder Freddie (Mattie) Tisby.

Before becoming a longtime, faithful member of Power House of Faith, she grew up as a member of First Born Church of the Living God under the late Bishop H.J. Echols and then under her father, the late Elder Freddie Tisby at First Born Church No. 2.

Having grown up in church all her life, Missionary McCutchen was always a dedicated member, servant, leader, faithful Sunday School attendee and intercessor that loved the Lord and served as a member of various ministries such as the nurses ministry, Women’s Ministry (secretary), Power Warriors Intercessor prayer group and the Women’s Home ministry.

She was married to Harold McCutchen and leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Shantaé Streeter (Ben Streeter Jr.), of Alpharetta; two sons, Tremaine McCutchen (Shartrice), of Carthage, N.C., and Maurice McCutchen (Tamika Booth), of Blackshear; eight grandkids, Senior Airman Christain Streeter, currently serving in the U.S. Air Force, Cameron, Corryn, Serena and Shaiann McCutchen, Carthage, N.C., Aisja Streeter, Alpharetta, Kiera and Kamia McCutchen, Waycross; devoted sisters, Barbara Hannans (Larry), Shari Chatman, Wanda Faye Tisby and one devoted brother, Bishop Gregory Tisby (LaResa), all of Waycross; one paternal aunt, Bernice Johnson, and one maternal aunt, Bettye Curry, both of Waycross; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she enjoyed spending time with.

Family and friends are being received throughout the week at 1413 James St. in Waycross, and all are welcome. The family will have a visitation and viewing this evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Power House of Faith Church on R.L McGee Drive in Waycross.

The celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Born Church of The Living God, 1120 H.J. Echols Drive, Waycross.

Committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Flowers are being accepted at Southview Mortuary, 2731 Highway 41 South, Tifton, Ga. 31794, which is serving the family.