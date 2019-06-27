June 27, 2019

Jack R. Bonner

Jack R. Bonner, 80, of Deland, Fla., passed away peacefully on Friday (June 21, 2019) at his home surrounded by his loving wife, family and hospice caregivers.

He was born in Miami, Fla., on April 16, 1939 to Julian and Marion Bonner. He had one brother, George R. Bonner. He grew up in Waycross where he graduated from Wacona High School in 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Harper, in 1960.

He spent his career as a boat builder. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and feeding his birds. He also loved wearing his plaid shirts, blue jeans and baseball caps.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Bonner; two daughters, Bonnie Black (Tony) and Brenda Main (Dirk); six grandchildren, Jedediah Main, Matthew Main, Michael Main, Nicholas Main, David Black and Sarah Black; two great-grandchildren, Emery Main and Emmitt Main.

In honor of his memory, his family will have a private celebration of life.

Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society is serving the family.

Arbell Bowden-Kates

“Must Jesus bare the cross alone, and all the world go free? No theirs a cross for everyone, and there’s a cross for me.”

Mrs. Arbell Bowden-Kates was born to the late Charlie and Pearlie Bowden and was a native of Coffee County. She was born on July 6, 1934, and was called from labor to reward on June 21, 2019 at 4 a.m. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Eddie Bowden, and Eunice Cooper, one son, Ronnie Kates.

Mrs. Arbell, Big Ma, Mama, Mama Bell, Bell as she was affectionately called, received her formal education in the public schools of Coffee County.

Arbell Bowden-Kate accepted Christ as her personal savior and she was a faithful member of St. Mary Baptist Church in Mora, Ga. and years later she joined New Mt. Pleasant MBC in Waycross; she had a strong love for her family and her church.

Left to cherish her memories; one daughter Debra (Bernard) Eady, and one son, Cecil (Sheinita) all of Waycross; two brothers Elisha (Lilian) Bowden of Douglas and James Bowden of Waycross; two sisters Hazel Melvin of North Carolina, Cora Eason (David) of Waycross; eight awesome and beautiful grandchildren Nakeyta (Darryl) Collins, Michael Humphrey, Debron Williams all of Waycross, Tomekia Kates of Brunswick, Deshadrick Kates of Athens, Ga., Taniesha Kates of Douglas, Diamond Cobb of Waycross and Kelvin Washington of Savannah; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

“Big Ma” leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will carry her in their hearts. Special thanks to Hospice House, St. Vincents Team, from Debra and Cecil.

“God Saw”

God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be, So he placed his arms around you and whispered, come with me. With fearful eyes “we” watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating. Hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He Only Takes The Best.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant MBC, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross, where Rev. Jackie L. Hooper Sr. is the pastor.

Words of comfort will be offered by Pastor Eric Brown.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Waycross.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Larry Blackshear

“And Jesus said to him, assuredly I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.” — Luke 23:43

Larry Donnell Blackshear was born on April 23, 1955 in Waycross to the late Oliver and Mollie Hunter Blackshear.

He was educated in the Waycross School System where he was an exceptional football player for the Waycross High Bulldogs. He graduated with the class of 1974 and later moved to Jacksonville, Fla.

He was employed with Enviro Tec Lawn Services for 22 years until demise.

He enjoyed watching football. Sobriety and noble character left an imprint in the hearts of those who knew him.

Larry transitioned suddenly from his earthly home on June 16, 2019 at UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Molly Knight, two sisters, Gloria Blackshear and Janice Sallet.

Those left to cherish his memories include a son, Larry Knight (Kim) of Jacksonville, Fla.; four sisters, Ollie Mae Grant of Valdosta, Ernestine Blackshear of Folkston, Betty Sallet and Annette English (William) both of Waycross; one brother, James Blackshear (Betty) of Waycross; six children he helped raise, Johnny Adamson, Raymond Adamson, Lester Knight, Lorenzo Knight, Melvin Knight and Mary Dupree (Stacy), all of Jacksonville, Fla.; 25 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at New White Hall Community Church, 607 Homer St., Waycross, where Presiding Bishop Clarence Adamson Sr. is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal service will follow in Homerville.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mattie Varnadore Sweat

Mattie Varnadore Sweat, 73, died Tuesday morning (June 25, 2019) at her residence in Blackshear following a short illness.

She was a native of Ware County and a long time resident of the Hacklebarney community of Pierce County prior to making her home in Blackshear.

She was the wife of the late Dan Alton Sweat and daughter of the late Johnny Varnadore and Della Irene Smith Varnadore Griffin. She was also preceded in death by her step-father Joseph Griffin, siblings Leona, Kenneth, Emerlie, Ruthalee, Betty, Lorene and other half-brothers and sisters.

She was a member of Youmans Chapel Baptist Church in Pierce County and was a former member of the Ware County Saddle Club. She was well-known for her homemade pecan pies.

Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Sweat of Blackshear and Christina Carter (husband Jake) of Waycross; four grandchildren Staci Waldron and Lea Flowers (husband James) both of Blackshear, Amber Ledford (husband Stephen) and Katie Carter both of Waycross; a former son-in-law George Waldron of Hoboken; 10 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Peeples, Lily Flowers, Ian Gay, Jacob Ledford, Matthew Carter, Hunter Bennett, Ryan Peeples, Kaleigh Williams, Olivia Ledford and Cason Flowers; two brothers J.D. Varnadore (wife Dixie) of Hacklebarney and Dennis Varnadore (wife the late Virginia) of Brunswick, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 Friday (June 28, 2019) morning at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Zion Hill Cemetery near Millwood.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Willie Lee Davis

A celebration of life for Willie Lee Davis, 71, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 417 Wilkerson Street with the church pastor, Rev. Eric Horne, bringing words of comfort.

Bill, as he was affectionately known, was born July 25, 1947 in Darien to the late Abraham Davis Sr. and Pearl Curry Davis. He moved to Waycross with his family as a child where he received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1968.

He entered the U.S. Army in July 1968 and was honorably discharged in July 1970. After serving in the military, Bill moved to Trenton, New Jersey where he worked for FedEx for many years before his retirement.

He was joined in holy matrimony to Mattie West and this union was blessed with a son and a daughter.

He accepted Christ as his personal savior and was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

On June 20, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida Bill entered into his heavenly home after a brief illness.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six siblings, Susie Davis, Rena Green, Paulette Davis, Abraham Davis Jr., Robert Davis and Carl Davis Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory include a loving and devoted wife, Mattie West Davis of Waycross; a son, Allen Davis of Newark, N.J.; a daughter, Leandera Davis of Waycross; two grandchildren, Aniyah Davis and Tashaun Davis of Newark, N.J.; two sisters, Minnie Ola Douglas of Waycross and Linda Anderson of Miami, Fla.; a god sister, Maureen O’Hara of Waycross; a god brother, Ronnie Shider of Atlanta; five sisters-in-law, Barbara Davis, Christine Davis both of Waycross, Bessie West of Milledgeville, Lillian Gaddis (Cleve) and Ester Hopsen (Oliver) both of Palm Springs, Fla.: numerous of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home 985 Ossie Davis Parkway . The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Jacksonville (Fla.) National Cemetery with military honors.

Kimberly J. Simpson

Kimberly Johnson Simpson, 67, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at her residence following a sudden illness.

Born in Tampa, Fla., she was the daughter of Lawrence Ellis Johnson and Marna Switzer Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel Simpson.

She worked many years for Chambers and Rice as a paralegal.

She was a member of Pine Valley Southern Congregational Methodist Church, and enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with her family. She was also a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Simpson, of Waycross; four daughters and sons-in-law, Marna and Chris Luke, of Nashville, Ga., Kelley and Ken Aldridge, of McDonough, Rebecca and Chevy Rigdon, of Pierce County, and Rachael and Michael Jeffcoat, of Jackson, Ga.; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence “Brother” and Margie Johnson, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Philip and Angelica Johnson; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Shun and Jeff Burgess, of Jacksonville, Fla., Laura and Todd Gicker, of Tampa, Fla.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Galilean Children’s Home, 712 S. Fork Church Road, Liberty, Ky. 42539.

John James Patterson

A funeral for John James Patterson was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David L. White officiating.

Neil Griffin served as pallbearer and members of the John Wesley Sunday School Class served as honorary pallbearers.

Military rites were provided by a contingent of the United States Air Force.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.