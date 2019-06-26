June 26, 2019

Mary Rexroat Ponsell

Mary M. Rexroat Ponsell, 93, of Waycross, died Monday (June 24, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born in Rantoul, Ill. to the late Garlin and Leona Stanton Rexroat and made Waycross her home since 1965.

She was an exceptional seamstress and a member of First Church of the Nazarene but had recently attended Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church. She loved to work in the garden, tend the pecan trees in her yard and a had passion for singing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Ponsell, a sister, Jeanne Rexroat Paxton, two brothers, Himond “Rex” Rexroat and Joe Rexroat.

She is survived by five children, Teresa Granger (husband, Roger), of Flowery Branch, Cathy Furlow (husband, Michael), of Edisto Island, S.C., Tom Ponsell (wife, Rhonda), of Waycross, Susan Schmidt (husband, Ed), of Waycross, Patty Hickox, of Waycross; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rehobeth Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia McCutchen

Patricia McCutchen, 63, of Waycross, transitioned on Friday (June 21, 2019) at North Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Southview Mortuary Inc., of Tifton.

The family will receive friends and family at the home of her sister, Shari Chapman, 1413 James St., Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.southviewmortuary.com

Mattie Varnadore Sweat

Mattie Varnadore Sweat, 73, passed away Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at her residence in Blackshear following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

David Edgar Lynn Sr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for David Edgar Lynn Sr., 72, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Randy Carson.

Pallbearers were Greg Douberly Sr., Greg Douberly II, Jacob Lynn, Lucas Lynn, Joshua Lynn and Chris Harris.

Interment was in the Raulerson Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Allen Davis Sr.

A memorial service for James Allen “Jimmy” Davis Sr., 86, of Mershon, took place Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Blackshear Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Hampton Williams and Elder Sonny Bowen officiating.

Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.