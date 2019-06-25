June 25, 2019

John James Patterson

John James Patterson, 87, died Sunday evening (June 23, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

A resident of Waycross after retirement, he was born Nov. 22, 1931 in Berlin, N.J., to the late William M. Patterson and Catherine Ostertag Patterson. In 1950, he graduated from Poquoson High School in Virginia.

Following high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was employed by the City of Newport News Treasurer’s Office as deputy for 22 years. In 1977, he was elected treasurer for the City of Newport News and retired in 1985. He was also the mayor of Bunnell, Fla., in 1986-87.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, John Wesley Sunday School Class, Warwick Masonic Lodge, Warwick Moose Lodge, American Legion, treasurer of the Newport News Retirement Board and treasurer of the Office of Human Affairs and executive committee of the Treasurer’s Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Eva Patterson, brother, William M. Patterson Jr., sister-in-law, Miriam Lashley Patterson, of Mays Landing, N.J., brothers-in-law, David, Jerry and Newell Rathbone, of Waynesville, N.C., and sister-in-law, Willa Rathbone, of Clyde, N.C.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Virginia White Patterson, of Waycross; son, John James Patterson Jr. (wife, Mary), of Newport News, Va.; step-son, Joby G. White, of New Orleans, La.; adopted daughter, Mary Jane “MJ” Johnson, of Blackshear; niece, Kim and Abbey Roberts; nephew, David Rathbone, of Waynesville, N.C.; grandchildren, Cody Berryhill, Thad Thomas and Chiquita Johnson; special family friends, Ashley Wilby and Colette Chancey, of Blackshear; and man’s best friend, Star Patterson.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The John Wesley Sunday School Class is requested to meet at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Emory ‘Dink’ Earl Dell

Emory “Dink” Earl Dell, 85, passed away suddenly Sunday (June 23, 2019) at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and the owner of Waycross Machine Shop.

He served in the United States Air Force.

He was a member of Winona Park United Methodist Church.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a mentor to many friends, family and numerous loved ones in the community. He was a hardworking man with perseverance who strived to provide for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was a son of the late Emory Lloyd Dell and Harriet Merle Martin Dell. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Lee, of Valdosta, and Drucilla Garrison, of Galveston, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Henderson Dell, of Waycross; two daughters, Vickie Dell Ratliff (Brent), of Blackshear, and Harriet Dell Mixon (Lewis), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Brittany Mixon Ragan (James), of Lakeland, Ga., Eldon Lewis Mixon III, of Waycross, and Brandon Dell Ratliff, of Blackshear; a sister, Madge Spratling (Jack), of Buford, S.C.; two brothers, Clyde “Tooker” Dell (Becky), of Waycross, and Kerry “Flukie” Dell (Rosemary), of Jacksonville, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will be held Thursday. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his honor to the American Heart Association by going online to www.heart.org or to the charity of one’s choice.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary M. Ponsell

Mary M. Ponsell, 93, of Waycross died Monday (June 24, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

John Edward Cribb

A funeral for John Edward “Ed” Cribb was held Monday morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Ronnie Musgrove officiating.

Pallbearers were J.L. Morgan, Art Cribb, Skeeter Cribb, Neal Laguna, Kirk Clayborne and Brandon Wilkerson.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Vitress Kathleen Hyde

A graveside service for Vitress Kathleen Hyde was held Monday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Ray officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.