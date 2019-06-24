June 24, 2019

Winona T. Allen

FOLKSTON — Winona Tomlinson Allen, 90, of Folkston, died Friday evening (June 21, 2019) at Satilla Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Sept. 11, 1928 in Lakeland, to the late Isbon Ben and Alice Fender Tomlinson. She graduated from Folkston High School and lived most of her life in Folkston. She married William Robert “Bob” Allen Jr. on Oct. 10, 1946.

She was a long time member of First Baptist Church, Folkston. Over the years, she served in many capacities in the church. She was also a member of the Folkston Business and Professional Women’s Club, where she served as president. During her children’s school days, she was active in the Charlton County Athletic Boosters Club and the Band Boosters. She was also a founding member of the Friends of the Charlton Public Library.

She worked in several of the many restaurants in Folkston before working for Dr. Albert Fleming at his office on First Street in Folkston. After her marriage, she was employed by the Charlton County School System as lunchroom manager at Folkston Elementary School.

In 1955, Theodore Dinkins asked her to come to work in his new bank, The Peoples Bank. Thus began her long successful career in the banking industry. She began as a teller and rose through the ranks. She retired at the end of 1992 with Bank of America as an executive vice president.

For many years she was the “go to” person for many residents of Charlton, Brantley and Nassau counties when they came into the bank for financial assistance.

She will always be remembered for her warm gracious smile and servant’s heart. Her love of God and family was the central driving force in her life. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many members of the community knew her as “Meme.”

She was a fantastic cook and her home was always filled with family, friends and good food. Her chicken and dumplings and cheese wafers are the gold standard and have been enjoyed by family and friends for years. Everyone always looked for her large oval white pot of dumplings at church and family functions.

On her 79th birthday, Paula Deen crowned her as her “Queen for the Day,” an honor she cherished. She was a true “Southern Lady” in all aspects of her life. She also loved sports and was an avid fan of the Charlton County Indians, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bob Allen Jr., her grandson, Robert Joseph “Bart” Allen Jr., and her siblings, Aldine and Rick Tomlinson, Betty Tomlinson Huggins and Kaye Tomlinson Ratliff.

She is survived by her children, Joe (Marion) Allen, Donna (Randy) Nance and Bill (Patsy) Allen, all of Folkston; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Huling, Folkston, Miranda (J.B.) Campbell, Senoia, Ga., Will Nance, Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Paige (Jeremy) Nobles, Richmond Hill, and Forrest (Katelynn) Allen, Folkston; great-grandchildren, Hampton Huling, Walker Huling, Lilly Huling, Alaina Campbell, Ella Campbell, Tucker Nobles, Rhett Nobles and Marah Allen; brother, Kevin Tomlinson, Folkston; sisters-in-law, Marlene Tomlinson, Waycross, and Nita Tomlinson, Folkston; and numerous other relatives.

The funeral was to be held at 11 o’clock this morning at First Baptist Church, Folkston. Internment will be in Pineview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to The McCullough Mission Fund, First Baptist Church, Folkston (1320 Third St.) or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501).

Vitress Kathleen Hyde

Vitress Kathleen Hyde, 88, died suddenly Friday morning (June 21, 2019) at Memorial Hospital of Jacksonville, Fla.

She was a native of the Bickley community and had lived all of her life in Ware County. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Hyde and daughter of the late Henry Newton Courson and Kizzie Estelle White Courson.

She was also preceded in death by sisters, Estelle Courson, Myrtice Wolfe and Genene Bennett, and brothers, Roscoe Courson, Quincey Courson, Quinton Courson, J.D. Courson and L.H. Courson.

She was a longtime employee of Rubin Brothers Footwear and a member of Crawford Street Baptist Church and active in the Adult Sunday School Class. She loved her children, but especially all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Diane Johnson (husband, Lamar) and Janice Skinner (husband, Joe), of Waycross; three granddaughters, Leah Parks (husband, Michael), Linsey Hayman (husband, Patrick) and Jade Skinner, all of Waycross; great-grandchildren, Madysen Parks, Abigail Parks, Ellington Katherine Hayman and Braelynn O’Connell; a sister, Laverne Taylor, of Waycross; a brother, Dewitt Courson, of Bickley; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Crawford St. Baptist Church, 204 South Crawford St., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. today at Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

John James Patterson

John James Patterson, 87, died Sunday evening (June 23, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

David Edgar Lynn Sr.

David Edgar Lynn Sr., 72, of Patterson, passed away late Friday evening (June 21, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Patterson Feb. 11, 1947, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was retired from Brantley Gas Company where he worked as a propane gas serviceman. He was a U.S. Marine veteran having served during the Vietnam conflict. He was an avid hunter and loved to garden. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was a son of the late William Lang and Alice Mae Jacobs Lynn. He was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Kacie Lang Lynn, a great-grandchild, Raelynn Paige Deal, four sisters, Joyce, June, Corrine and Carrie, and three brothers, Wilbur, Bob and Dan.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Regina Hodge Lynn, of Patterson; three sons, David Edgar Lynn Jr. and Jacob “Jake” (Amanda) Lynn Sr., all of Hortense, and Willie (Ranee) Lynn, of Blackshear; a sister, Betty Dowling, of Tennessee; two brothers, Lee (Juanita) Lynn, of Waycross, and James (RaeDean) Lynn, of Bradenton, Fla.; three sisters-in-law, Martha Lynn, of Tennessee, and Deborah (Gerald) Gurganus and Becky Burnside, all of Falkville, Ala.; a brother-in-law, Randall Dowling, of Harriett’s Bluff; 11 grandchildren, David Edgar Lynn III, Micalla Lynn, Jacob L. (Katrina) Lynn Jr., Scott Lynn, Kelsey (Tatum) Crawford, Kelsey Strickland, Sara (Curtis) Deal, Drake Lynn, Paul Anderson, Amanda Anderson and Allison Wiseman; nine great-grandchildren and one more on the way; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Raulerson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

John Edward Cribb

John Edward “Ed” Cribb, 78, died Friday morning (June 21, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

A longtime resident of Waycross, he was born Nov. 27, 1940 in Waycross to the late Roy Burnice Cribb and Sarah Bertha Harris Cribb. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and he retired from Swisher International as a forklift driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ola Mae Morgan Cribb, one daughter, Sarah Elaine Cribb, and three brothers, Mitchell, Arthur and Ray Cribb.

Survivors include one son, John L. Cribb (wife, Julie), of Canton; four grandchildren, Daniel McKerrocher (wife, Anna), of Powder Springs, Joey McKerrocher, of Dalton, Tiffany Strickland (husband, Tony), of Waycross, and Taylor Cribb, of Canton; seven great-grandchildren; five brothers, Monroe Cribb, of Dequeen, Ark., Roy Cribb, of Waycross, Gerald Cribb (wife, Linda), of Jackson, N.J., Allen Cribb (wife, Debbie), of Kunkletown, Pa., and Joe Cribb (wife, Cathy), of South Plainsfield, N.J.; four sisters, Sarah Annette Bala, of Waycross, Bonnie Faye Freeman (husband, Eddie), of Waycross, Shirley Ann Johnson (husband, Curtis), of Broken Bow, Okla., and Elizabeth Mason (husband, Joe) of St Marys; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral was to be held 11 a.m. today at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Wilma Mae Cravey

A funeral for Wilma Mae “Sugie” Cravey took place Sunday afternoon at Zenith Baptist Church with the Rev. Mitchell Deems and Brother Joe Chancey officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Joyce Harris Hendry

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Joyce Harris Hendry, 80, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was her youngest son, Will Hendry.

Interment was in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Hortie Virginia Howard

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Hortie Virginia Murray Howard, 81, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Ben James Primitive Baptist Church.

Officiating were Elder Willis Lee and Elder Shane O’Neal.

Interment was in the Ben James Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Richard Gill, Scott Cason, Tyrone Murray, James Tuten, Curtis Cason and Stanley Cade.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sidney Richard Lucas

A graveside funeral for Sidney Richard Lucas was held Friday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Kenny Allen and the Rev. Robbie Clark officiating.

Pallbearers were Bobby Crowe, Danny Lucas, James Lucas and Timmy Lucas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.