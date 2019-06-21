June 21, 2019

Jimmy Dale Wooten

Jimmy Dale Wooten, 71, of Nicholls, passed Tuesday afternoon (June 18, 2019) at his residence following a short illness.

He was born April 23, 1948 to the late John E. Wooten and the late Mary Emma Highsmith Wooten. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Krystal Wooten Wynn; two brothers, Kenneth Wooten and Johnny Wooten; one sister-in-law, Virginia Wooten; and one grandchild, Gregory “Bubba” Harrell Jr.

A native of Ben Hill County, he grew up in Pierce County. He was retired from CSX Railroad as a machinist where he worked for 28 years. He was also a U.S. Army veteran from the Vietnam era. He attended West Ward Church of God.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Diane Hill Wooten, of Nicholls; two children, Kathy Susan Faircloth, of Jesup, and Greg Harrell (wife, Tina), of Heflin, Ala.; six grandchildren, Abbie Blake McBee (husband, Luke), of Jesup, Emma Faircloth, of Statesboro, Jarrett Faircloth, of Asheville, N.C., Paris Wynn, of Jesup, Diona Williams (husband, Chris), of Jacksonville, Fla., Andrew Harrell, of Huntsville, Ala.; two great-grandchildren, McKenna McBee, of Jesup, and Gregory Williams, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral will be Saturday at 5 p.m. at West Ward Church of God with the Rev. Britt Peavy officiating.

Interment will follow at Douglas City Cemetery with military honors provided by a contingent from Fort Stewart.

The body will be placed in the church at 4 p.m. to lie in state until the funeral hour.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 9 o’clock at Ricketson Funeral Home

Ricketson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Earl William Smith Jr.

A memorial service for Earl William Smith Jr., 65, who died March 28, 2019 in Atlanta, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Upper Room Outreach Ministries, where Samuel and Renae Sellers are pastors.

The Rev. Marcus Nix, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Patterson, will offer words of comfort.

The family will assemble at the church at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

He was born Aug. 28, 1953, to Earl William Smith Sr. and Dorothy Nell McGauley Smith, in Waycross.

He was a Waycross High School class of 1972 graduate. He was employed by Waycross Molded at a young age. He was a fine bass guitar player and he played with the “McGauley Singers.” He also played bass guitar for the band “Wild and Peaceful,” of Waycross. He later moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where he worked at Shands Hospital for many years. He then moved to Atlanta where he retired.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pastor Dorothy Nell Smith, maternal grandparents, Jacob Wesley McGauley and Nellie Mae Ladler McGauley, paternal grandparents, Dave Smith and Ora Mae Spivey Smith.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his father, Earl W. Smith Sr., Waycross; three sisters, Charlane Carswell (Timothy), of Douglas, Nannette Dillard (Charles), of Evans, and Yolandra Smith, of Columbus; two brothers, Charles Smith (Jan), of Waycross, and Augustus Earl Smith (Brenda), of Miami, Fla.; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and lots of cousins.

Family and friends are being received at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Jan Smith, 1016 Jackson St., Waycross.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sidney Richard Lucas

Sidney Richard Lucas, 78, died suddenly Wednesday evening (June 19, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was born in Ware County to the late Robert David Lucas Sr. and Sadie Rowell Lucas. He retired from the Georgia State Patrol 30 years ago as a senior radio operator. During his career, he went to Atlanta and helped write legislation for handicap parking and ramps.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Dennis Franken, sister, Wanda Lucas Aspinwall, and brother, Robert David “Bobby” Lucas Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Patricia Mullis Lucas, of Waycross; one son, Gregory Franken (wife, Donna), of Alma; one granddaughter, Wendy Johnson (husband, Jacob); three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Atha Marie Lucas and Mamie Katherine Lucas, both of Waycross; one brother, Louis Frederick Lucas (wife, Jean), of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Joyce Harris Hendry

Joyce Harris Hendry, 80, of Pierce County, passed away Thursday (June 20, 2019) at her home in Blackshear.

She was born in Pierce County Oct.16, 1938, the daughter of the late Orvin A. and Valera Harris.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Hendry, M.D., and a brother, Jack R. Harris.

She was a registered nurse having received her degree in 1959 from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, Savannah. Before retiring, she worked at Waycross Memorial Hospital for several years and for 17 years she was the nurse for Dr. Donald B. Waters.

She was a past member of the Lakeview Golf Club, Lakeview Ladies Golf Association, Pierce County American Heart Association (in which she was named the 1990 Volunteer of the Year) and a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She had been a member of the Pierce County Board of Health since 1984.

In addition to being a wonderful nurse, she was a loving mother, Nana, sister and friend.

She is survived by sons, Richard H. (Jana) Hendry, of San Diego, Calif., Todd (Camille) Hendry, of Brunswick, and Will (Ching) Hendry, of Marietta; grandsons, Phillip Hendry and Caden Hendry; and great-grandaughters, Savannah Hendry and Brooks Williams; two sisters, Linda Jean (Bill) Westberry, of Thomaston, and Sandra (Barry) Murray, of Lookout Mountain; several nieces and nephews; and two special cousins, Dianne Davis and Mary Janice Rollison, both of Blackshear.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.peaersondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Briana M. Mangram

A celebration of life for Briana Markeyseia Mangram, 23, will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at First Born Church of the Living God, 1160 H.J. Echols Drive, with the church pastor, Bishop Michael Flynn Sr., offerring words of comfort.

She was born March 4, 1996 in Waycross to the Darrell Mangram and KaShae Smith. She received her formal education from the Glynn County Public School System and the Ware County Public School System and graduated from Ware County High School in 2014.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and became a member of First Born Church of the Living God under the leadership of Bishop Michael Flynn Sr.

She departed this life on Wednesday (June 12, 2019).

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Walstene Davis Sr., Joseph “Blue” Lane, and a sister, Bernadette Cooper.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, KaShae Smith, of Waycross; her father, Darrell Mangram, of Brunswick; a brother, Damare Mangram, of Brunswick; two sisters, Za’Daria Mangram, of Waycross, and Dimere Mangram, of Brunswick; a niece, Paisley Frazier; maternal grandmother, Elsie Smith Denton, of Waycross; paternal grandmother, Roberta Mangram, of Brunswick; maternal great-grandmother, Minnie Lee Smith, of Waycross; paternal great-grandmother, Lula Mangram, of Brunswick; a special great-uncle, Frank L. Smith, of Waycross; uncles, LeRoy H. Lane, Kenrance Davis (Tiffany), both of Waycross, Dan Mangram, Rashaun, Roderick, all of Brunswick; great-aunts, Vonzine Davenport (Lawrence), of McDonough, Joann Oglesby, Sheila Baldwin, Marie Smith, Cathy Wilson (Carroll), Sandra Rainey, all of Waycross, Rose Mangram and Sandra Mangram, both of Brunswick; great-uncles, William Smith Jr., of Hinesville, Williard McCarthy, Clifford Smith, both of Waycross, Kenneth Smith, Bryan Smith and Christopher Smith, all of Brunswick; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at her mother’s home, 915 Baltimore Ave., and Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Monday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Lee-Moore Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Angela Monroe

“Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

It is with great sadness that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Angela D. Monroe, of Waycross, who transitioned from this life on Monday (June 10, 2019).

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Jeffery Monroe, of Waycross; a loving father, Clarence Mitchell Sr., of Waycross; one brother, Clarence Mitchell Jr. (wife, Georgia Mitchell), of Waycross; four sisters, Mechelle Robinson (husband, Otis Robinson), of Waycross, Rachel Sullivan (husband, Greg Sullivan Sr.), of Atlanta, Natasha Robinson, of Tampa, Fla., and Nedra Porter (husband, Shon Porter Sr.), of Waycross; a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral to celebrate a life well lived will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel.

Words of comfort will be offered by Minister Deondre Tisby.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Larry Blackshear

It is with deep regret that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Larry Blackshear, of Waycross, who transitioned from this life on Sunday (June 16, 2019).

The funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by the Harrington staff.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.