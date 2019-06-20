June 20, 2019

George W. Harper

George Washington Harper, 69, passed away at home on Thursday (June 13, 2019) in Hortense.

He was born May 11, 1950 to Troy Harper and Leila Belle Rowell Harper. On Nov. 4, 1972, he married Linda Dianne Williamson. He attended Brantley County High and his passion was farming and his dog.

He retired from Rayonier in Jesup after working 37 years.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne; his two daughters, Georgianna Harper Scott (Jerry), of Hortense, and Georgette Harper Marchant (Mel), of Eatonton; one grandchild, Harper Hurst; one sister, Shirley Harper Ansel, of Hortense; one brother, Danny Harper (Glenda), of Screven; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A special thank you is extended to the people at Hospice of the Golden Isles for their loving care and support during his final days.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Chapman Funeral Chapel and Crematorium Inc., of Brunswick, for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

A thank you is extended to Philadelphia Wesleyan Church and Satilla Baptist Church for providing food, tables and chairs.

Also, a thank you goes to Butch Gibson for all his help.

Per the request of George, he is being cremated and buried on his farm. There will be no service.

Edward ‘Cecil’ Lee

Edward Lewis “Cecil” Lee, 95, of Alma, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday (June 18, 2019) after a short illness.

The son of David Lemuel Lee and Euna Jane Gorday Lee, he was born May 7, 1924, in Bacon County. He was preceded in death by his wives, Barbara Jeannine Drummond Lee and Joan Wood Lee, brother, Gerald Lee, and sister, Betty Harper.

He was a deacon and longtime treasurer at First Baptist Church here in Alma. He was a past member and supporter of the VFW and American Legion as well as a longtime director at the Alma Exchange Bank.

He was a member of the Alma City Council a number of years ago. A World War II veteran, he served in the European Theater as a member of the 163rd Engineer Combat Battalion with the U.S. Third Army.

He is survived by his children, John Lee (Joyce), of Blackshear, David Lee (Kay), of Alma, and Linda Sweat (Charles), of Blackshear; sister, Gloria Anderson, of Tavares, Fla.; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Alma First Baptist Church with the Rev. Richard Johnson and Dr. Ron Sweatt officiating.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 6 to 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 N. Church St., Alma, Ga. 31510.

Active pallbearers will be Michael Lee, Dave Lee, Andy Lee, Brentz Sweat, John E. Lee, Will Harvey, Bert Williams and Brad Linton.

Honorary pallbearers will be caregivers, Sandra Peacock, Sue Smith, Lynn Nails, Pam Starling, Dawn Starling and all others in attendance.

Crosby Funeral Home of Alma is in charge of arrangements.

Hortie Virginia Howard

JESUP — Hortie Virginia Murray Howard, 81, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Born in Surrency June 18, 1938, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a homemaker but had also been a seamstress at the former Julie Hat and Rueben Brothers Shoe Factory.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles and putting together jigsaw puzzles, doing all kinds of crafts, watching birds, cooking, sewing, and flowers/gardening.

She was a member of Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by them all.

She was a daughter of the late James Steven and Pearlie Mae Thornton Murray. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius Howard, and three brothers, Frank Murray, Carroll Murray and Joe Murray.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Hendry and Shelly Howard, Eric and Sharon Howard, and Craig and Tina Howard, all of Blackshear; two sisters, Velma (Kenneth) Cason, of Offerman, and Minnie Cade, of Blackshear; three brothers, Willard Murray, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Orvil and Donna Murray, of Offerman, and Claude and Linda Murray, of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Winifred Murray, of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Amanda (David) Fuentes, Wesley (Kayla) Howard, KellyAnn Howard, Jackson Howard, Caleb Howard, Elizabeth Howard, and Eli Howard; five great-grandchildren, Kelsey Fuentes, Lucas Fuentes, Miranda Kay Howard, Ethan Fuentes and Marlee Kate Howard; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral services will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at the Ben James Primitive Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Ben James Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

James Allen Davis Sr.

James Allen “Jimmy”” Davis Sr., 86, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday afternoon (June 19, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.