June 19, 2019

Steven W. Hendrix II

HICKOX — Steven “Stevie” Wilson Hendrix II, 47, of Hickox, passed away late Sunday (June 16, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health, in Waycross, following a sudden illness.

Born in Waycross, he was the son of Steven Wilson Hendrix Sr. and Sandra Howell Hendrix, of Hickox.

He was employed with the Brantley County Board of Education as a maintenance technician. He was a member of Hickox Baptist Church and loved carpentry, fishing, hunting and was an avid sportsman.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Teri Raulerson Hendrix, of Hickox; two sons, Steven “Tripp” Wilson Hendrix III and Colton Raulerson, both of Hickox; special niece, Calen Raulerson; and his sister, Kim Lepley, of Hickox; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Hickox Baptist Church.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Hickox Baptist Church with the Rev. Jake Baum and Brother A.J. Hendrix officiating.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Lee Lackey, Terry Steedley, Scott Herrin, Alan Blocker, Ryan Hendrix, Jim Miller and Mike Morton.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brantley County School maintenance technicians.

Honorary pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Christina Marie Turner

JESUP — Christina Marie Ballard Turner, 38, of Jesup, passed away Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at her residence in Jesup.

Born in Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 18, 1980, she lived in Blackshear for the last three years prior to moving back to Jesup.

She worked for the Georgia Port Authority. She loved her children and enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, watching car races. She was just a country girl who loved life.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Turner, of Blackshear; two sons, Thomas Jernigan, of Jesup, and Joshua Dean, of Brunswick; a step-daughter, Britany Turner, of Blackshear; two step-sons, Dustin Turner and Richard (Taylor) Turner, all of Blackshear; her parents, Russell and Mary Meyer Ballard, of Jesup; two sisters, Kimberly Ann Greene and Melissa Gail Ballard, both of Jesup; her brother, Russell Paul (Amy) Ballard II, of Elizabethtown, Ky.; her mother-in-law, Janice Turner, of Blackshear; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Neal Penland

A funeral for Neal Penland was held Tuesday morning at Haywood Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Scott and the Rev. Donnie Tuten officiating.

Burial followed in Hephzibah Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Josh Alvarez, Rob Ardoyno, Chris Kurrasch, Randy McCarthy, Jimmy O’Bright, Bruce Parris, Harris Smith and Woody Woodard.

Military rites were provided by a contingent of the United States Navy.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.