June 18, 2019

James Edward Barber

A funeral for Jerry Edward Barber was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Leon Morris officiating.

Pallbearers were Mike Jones, Chris Carter, Kevin Ellis, Ricky Sprinkle, Dave Williams and Landis Cottingham.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Fort Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.