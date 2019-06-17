June 17, 2019

Neal Penland

Neal Penland, 93, passed away Friday morning (June 14, 2019) at his residence in Dixie Union following an extended illness.

He was born in Hayesville, N.C. but resided in Ware County most of his life. Following high school he served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944-1946. He was a lifelong farmer in Dixie Union who was awarded the Mayo McGregor Agricultural Award by the Waycross-Ware County Chamber of Commerce in 1974. He was widely known for his purebred Hampshire swine operation but also farmed timber and row crops such as corn, soybeans and tobacco.

He was a member of Haywood Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also a member of the Farmers Mutual Exchange, Georgia Farm Bureau, National Farmers Organization and the Georgia and National Hampshire Associations.

He was a son of the late Bayse Penland and Alva Henson Penland. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Penland and Howard Penland.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Loretta “Dina” Penland, of Dixie Union; two children, David N. Penland (Denise), of Dixie Union, and Debra Woodard (Davy), of Waycross; a grandson, Greg Penland (Sarah), of Dixie Union; two great-grandchildren, Lana Penland and Lindy Penland; two step-grandchildren, Heather Nipper (Brian), of Waycross, and Michelle McLaughlin, of Waycross; four step-great-grandchildren, Tyler Nipper, Tanner Nipper, Emily Hutto and Abiegail McLaughlin; two sisters, Martha Parris (Bob), of Laurens, S.C., and Kate Crawford (George), of Franklin, N.C.; a brother, Pete Penland (Sarah), of Franklin, N.C.; two sisters-in-law, Betty Penland, of Franklin, N.C., and Frankie Penland, of Rockwall, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to thank the devoted caregivers, Lorrie Scruggs, Sandra Boatright, Spring Atha and Sonja Lee who have helped Mr. Penland over the last year.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haywood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hephzibah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in his honor to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, P.O. box 50798, Jacksonville, Fla. 32240 or Mattie’s Mission, P.O. Box 2211, Waycross, Ga. 31502. Both organizations support families dealing with childhood cancer.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Earl William Smith Jr.

Earl William Smith Jr., 65, of Atlanta, passed away March 28, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1953 to Earl William Smith Sr. and Dorothy Nell McGauley Smith, in Waycross.

He was a Waycross High School class of 1972 graduate. He was employed by Waycross Molded at a young age. He was a fine bass guitar player and he played with the “McGauley Singers.” He also played bass guitar for the band “Wild and Peaceful,” of Waycross. He later moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where he worked at Shands Hospital for many years. He then moved to Atlanta where he retired.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pastor Dorothy Nell Smith, maternal grandparents, Jacob Wesley McGauley and Nellie Mae Ladler McGauley, paternal grandparents, Dave Smith and Ora Mae Spivey Smith.

He leaves to cherish his memories, along with his father, Earl W. Smith Sr., Waycross; three sisters, Charlane Carswell (Timothy), Douglas, Nannette Dillard (Charles), Evans, and Yolandra Smith, Columbus; two brothers, Charles Smith (Jan) Waycross, and Augustus Earl Smith (Brenda), Miami, Fla.; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and lots of cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Upper Room Outreach Ministries, Inc., Samuel and Renae Sellers, pastors. Words of comfort will be delivered by the Rev. Marcus Nix, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, Patterson.

Family and friends are being received at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Jan Smith, 1016 Jackson St., Waycross.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Louise King James

HOMERVILLE — Louise King James, 94, of Homerville, passed away peacefully on Friday (June 14, 2019) at her home.

She was affectionately known as “Shug” to family and friends. She was born Aug. 31, 1924 to John Peurifoy Griffith and Sue Davenport Griffith, in the Zoar Community of Saluda County, South Carolina, and was preceded in death by both parents.

She was also predeceased by her first husband, Clyde Jefferson King Jr., second husband, Harry James, daughter, Anna Louise King, brother, Alfred Griffith, brother and sister-in-law, George Richard “Dick” and Anjoy Griffith, and brother-in-law, Talton Rinehart.

She was a 1945 graduate of Winthrop College in Rock Hill, S.C. and received her master’s degree from Valdosta State College in 1972.

She taught school in the Atkinson and Clinch County school systems working for more than 30 years before retirement. She was an avid reader, most recently requesting to read The Canterbury Tales “just one more time.” She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Homerville and had been an active member of the John Floyd Chapter of the DAR serving as secretary for several years.

Survivors include son, Clyde Jefferson King III “Bubba;” daughter, Bess King Crumbley (Jimmy), both of Homerville; one brother and sister-in-law, James Peurifoy “Jimmy” Griffith and Betty Davis Griffith, Greenville, S.C.; one sister, Emman Griffith Rinehart, of Saluda, S.C.; grandchildren, King Bridges (Andrea), of Valdosta, Nichole Bridges Berryhill (Kevin), of Lakeland, Graham Bridges, of Homerville, Laurel Crumbley Roundtree (Jason), of Douglas, Suzanna Crumbley Young (Jason), of Brunswick, Hallie Crumbley Beverly (Brent), of Homerville; great-grandchildren, Ty Bridges, of Valdosta, Katelyn Register Hunt (Jamie), of Lakeland, Hanna and Trenton Berryhill, of Lakeland, Lauren, Christian, Guest and Greer Bridges, of Homerville, Jeff and Griff Roundtree, of Douglas, Anna Catherine, Jason and Jim Young, of Brunswick, Bess and Mae Beverly, of Homerville; two great-great-grandchildren, Raylyn and AnnaLee Hunt, of Lakeland; special long-time family friends, Cora Mae Trimble and JoAnn Lacey, both of Homerville, and loving care-givers Connie Merriweather, Shantai LaShore and Coretta Fulton.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Homerville.

The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

H.C. ‘Robbie’ Roberson

H.C. “Robbie” Roberson, born Nov. 3, 1924 in Blackshear, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday (June 14, 2019).

He was the youngest of three children born to the late Clester Claude Roberson and the late Ida Mae Kimbrell. He was also preceded in death by a son, James Calvin Roberson, a son in-law, Colonel (Ret.) Timothy N. Carey, two brothers, Willie Claude Roberson and Julian Clester Roberson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Sue Hunter Roberson; his two daughters, Catherine Elaine Carey and Clara Kay Roberson; two sons, Robert Scott Roberson and Jonathan Andrew Roberson (Dana); a daughter-in-law, Kathy Webb Roberson; seven grandchildren, Amy R. Banks (Shane), Kelly R. Jones (Brad), Christopher Hunter Carey, Rebecca A. Carey, Holly R. Isom (adopted) (Will), Grace I. Roberson and Samuel J. Roberson; and seven great-grandchildren.

He attended Blackshear High School in Blackshear. He then enlisted early and served his country with honor in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was deployed in the South Pacific as a signalman during most of his enlistment.

He was a member of Kingsland First Baptist Church, 295 E. Chester Street, Kingsland, Ga. 31548.

He was always an active member in the churches he attended. He served in many positions within the church including being a deacon, a church clerk, a choir member and a Sunday School teacher.

He loved his family, friends and cats. He enjoyed fly-fishing, carpentry, reading, bird watching and calling, and crossword puzzles. He will always be remembered by many for his storytelling, his kind heart, his love of country and his love of God.

The visitation and memorial service will be held Tuesday at the Kingsland First Baptist Church, 295 E. Chester St., Kingsland. Visitation will be held from 10 unti 11 a.m. The memorial service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Parker and Pastor Rick Brodie officiating.

A United States Navy Honor Guard will present military honors during the service. A private family inurnment will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsland First Baptist Church Mission Fund or St. Marys Convalescence Center, 805 Dilworth St., St. Marys, Ga. 31558.

For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lords. Romans 14:8

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. www.edomillerandsons.com

Danny Ray Boyett Sr.

A funeral for Danny Ray Boyett Sr., 72, of Blackshear, took place Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. I.B. Boyette officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Brant Boyett, Colby Conley, Clif Bakhsh, Simon Cason, Freddy Colter and Stevie Boyett.

Honorary pallbearers were all current and former employees of United Parcel Service.

Burial followed in the Enon Cemetery with military honors performed by the United States Air Force, Moody Air Force Base.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Ruby Lea Brannen

A funeral for Ruby Lea Cox Brannen took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Robinson officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Timmy Cox, Kelly Bryson, Brent Tatum, Josh Rylee, Billy Wood, Ed Wilder and Gilbert Rowland.

Kimberly Tanner Floyd

A funeral for Kimberly Tanner Floyd took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Bradley Music, Donnie Cox, Doug Rawle, Robert Ferrell and Lee Pressler.