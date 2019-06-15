June 15, 2019

Jerry Edward Barber

Jerry Edward Barber, 50, of Waycross died Thursday morning (June 13, 2019) at South Georgia Medical Center Berrien Campus in Nashville, after a sudden illness.

He was born in Sylvester and lived in Waycross most of his life. He attended Ware County High School.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and after an honorable discharge he served with the Army Reserves. He worked for Southeast Georgia Area on Aging for five years. While working there he attended college and received his licensed practical nursing (LPN) degree.

Currently he was working in construction. He loved to volunteer in the community including the Waycross Police Department Fun Day, and Hooves to Freedom.

He attended Destination Church and enjoyed volunteering there. He was a huge KISS fan.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, William “Bill” Holt, and his sister, Teresa Lacy.

Survivors include four daughters, Kimberly Ellis (husband, Kevin), of Alma, Jessica Carter (fiancé, Charlie Chadwick), of Blackshear, Amanda Sprinkle (husband, Ricky), of Douglas, Mary Eliza “Izzy” Barber, of Blackshear; his mother, Elga Mosley Holt, of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Evelyn, and Andy Ellis, Maddox Carter, Dalton Chadwick, Lexus and Bryson Sprinkle; four sisters, Debbie Fulton, of Waycross, Beverly Velasquez, of Atkinson, Darlene Bohannon, of Marianna, Fla., Diane Howell, of Raleigh, N.C.; three brothers, Lee Bradwell, of Waycross, William Barber, of Waycross, Curtis Howell, of Plant City, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Neal Penland

Neal Penland, 93, passed away Friday morning (June 14, 2019) at his residence in Dixie Union following an extended illness.

He was born in Hayesville, N.C., but resided in Ware County most of his life. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944-1946.

He was a lifelong farmer in Dixie Union who was awarded the Mayo McGregor Agricultural Award by the Waycross-Ware County Chamber of Commerce in 1974. He was widely known for his purebred Hampshire swine operation but also farmed timber and row crops such as corn, soybeans and tobacco.

He was a member of Haywood Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He was a member of the Farmers Mutual Exchange, Georgia Farm Bureau, National Farmers Organization and the Georgia and National Hampshire Associations.

He was a son of the late Bayse Penland and Alva Henson Penland. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Penland and Howard Penland.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Loretta “Dina” Penland, of Dixie Union; two children, David N. Penland (Denise), of Dixie Union, and Debra Woodard (Davy), of Waycross; a grandson, Greg Penland (Sarah), of Dixie Union; two great-grandchildren, Lana Penland and Lindy Penland; two step-grandchildren, Heather Nipper (Brian), of Waycross, and Michelle McLaughlin, of Waycross; four step-great-grandchildren, Tyler Nipper, Tanner Nipper, Emily Hutto and Abiegail McLaughlin; two sisters, Martha Parris (Bob), of Laurens, S.C., and Kate Crawford (George), of Franklin, N.C.; a brother, Pete Penland (Sarah), of Franklin, N.C.; two sisters-in-law, Betty Penland, of Franklin, N.C., and Frankie Penland, of Rockwall, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to thank the devoted caregivers, Lorrie Scruggs, Sandra Boatright, Spring Atha and Sonja Lee who have helped Mr. Penland over the last year.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haywood Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Monday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in his honor to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, P.O. Box 50798, Jacksonville, Fla., 32240 which supports families dealing with childhood cancer.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph ‘Ted’ Jones

A funeral service for Joseph “Ted” Jones was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joe Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.