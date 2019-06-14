June 14, 2019

Kimberly Tanner Floyd

Kimberly Tanner Floyd, 45, died suddenly Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

She was born in Brunswick, but she was raised in Waycross where she graduated from Ware County High School in 1992 and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was formerly employed as a teacher by Sand Hill Elementary School in Effingham County and Waresboro Elementary School in Ware County.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Chad Tanner, maternal grandparents, Louise and Wallace Hurst Jr., and Jack Evans King, paternal grandparents, Juanell and Bill Bennett, and Frances and D.C. Tanner Jr.; and her former husband, Paul Floyd.

Survivors include her son, Harrison Fals, of Bloomingdale, Ga.; her daughter, Madison Floyd, of Springfield, Ga.; her mother, Harriet King Tanner, of Richmond Hill; her father, David C. Tanner III, of Abbeville; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Ruby Lea Cox Brannen

Ruby Lea Cox Brannen, 68, passed away Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in Homerville, but resided in Waycross most of her life. She retired from Ware State Prison as a vocational assessor.

She was a daughter of the late Willie Cox and Nancy Lee Herrin Cox.

She is survived by two daughters, Terri Hodge (Earl), of Blackshear, and Christen Maxwell (Chad), of Waycross; two grandchildren, Brooke Rylee (Josh), of Waycross, and Kyle Morgan (Stephanie), of Live Oak, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Cuylea, Kirsten, Brody and Audree; a brother, Ronnie Cox (Verdie Mae), of Waycross; a sister, Evelyn O’Neal (Larry), of Nahunta; and a special cousin, Alice Rowland, of Waycross.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning at the funeral home beginning at 9:30.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Karen Estella Bell

Karen Estella Bell, 57, died Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at Hospice House Satilla following a short illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Blackshear. She was preceded in death by her father, Eulon Bell, mother, Mina Turner Bell Melton, step-father, James Lamar Melton, and a sister, Kimberly Elaine Bell Callahan.

She was a retired case worker for the Department of Family and Children Services. She received a management associate degree from Waycross College.

Survivors include her husband, James Hunt, of Blackshear; a son, Freddie Dale Hunt, of Blackshear; two sisters, Kathy Ann Williams (husband, Danny) and Laurie Paulk (husband, Mark), both of Blackshear; two brothers, Kenny Bell and Johnny Melton (wife, Pam), both of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Smypathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Adrian De’Antae Smith

A celebration of life service for Adrian De’Antae Smith Sr., 32, will be held Sunday June at 3 p.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, where the Rev. Jackie Hooper Sr. is pastor.

The Rev. Jerron Eric Brown will bring words of comfort.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose Sunday at the church from 2 p.m. to the hour of service.

He was born April 16, 1985 to Bennie Smith Sr. and Shirley Gordon. As well as his parents, he was reared by Antwione Peterson and his aunt, Deborah Smith. He was educated in the Ware County School System. He later received his general education development diploma from Okefenokee Technical College.

He joined New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at an early age. He was an avid gamer and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He departed this life on Thursday (June 6, 2019) after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Gladys Smith, maternal grandparents, Henry and Frances Gordon and Shirley Wright Gordon, and one sister, Alisha Smith,

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Shirley Gordon, of Waycross, and Bennie Smith Sr., of Albany; his children, Adrian Smith Jr., Savian Smith, both of Waycross, Ka’mia, Jayden and Dri’Ana Pittman, both of Atlanta; his fiancée, Jeannie King, of Waycross; the Levin Family (Carol Levin and Gina Rowell); brothers, Kenyatta Gordon, Eugene Rawls, Darrell Pope, all of Waycross, Zelverick Gordon (Donnisha), Kansas City, Mo., Bennie Smith (Latasha), Buffalo, N.Y., the Rev. Kenneth Williams, of New York, N.Y., and Pedro Taylor, of Tampa, Fla.; two sisters, Erica Johnson, Waycross and Erica Pope (David), Buffalo, N.Y.; a special great-aunt, Ella Shanks, of Waycross; uncles, Henry Gordon IV (Phyllis) and Willie Gordon (Valerie), both of Wilson, N.C., Johnnie Shaw, of Waycross, Darryl Shaw (Tina), Tampa, Fla., aunts, Deborah Lewis (Edward), Josephine Wells, Donnell Wells, Gloria Smith, Patricia Smith, Tonya Ross (Anthony), Michele Brown (Mark), Anjanette Shaw, Barbara Hawkins, Renee Hicks (Lucious), Wanda Carter and Patricia Ward Hughley, all of Waycross; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at his mother’s home, 838 Reynolds St., and Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Lillian Bennett Johnson

Lillian Purcell Bennett Johnson, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday (June 12, 2019) after a short illness.

The daughter of John Groce Purcell and Agnes Moody Purcell, she was born Feb. 13, 1923, in Appling County, the youngest of eight children.

She was preceded in death by sons, Jeff Bennett and Dane Bennett, brothers, Dwight, Dewitt, Dupree, Dick and Dale Purcell, and sisters, Doris Purcell and Donnell Purcell Ratliff.

She was also preceded in death by husbands, Harry Keith Bennett Sr., Sidney Lane and Frank Johnson.

She is survived by children, Harry Keith (and Clydia) Bennett Jr., Holly (and Bruce) Porter, and John (and Rhonda) Bennett; grandchildren, Alyson Bennett Frizzell, Harry Keith Bennett III, Vance Bennett, Reed Bennett, Bree Bennett, Kelley Porter Jackson, Rebecca Porter Sermons; great-grandchildren, Hannah Kay Bennett, Harry Keith Bennett IV, Kennedy Love Sermons, Elijah Alexander Sermons, Reese Payton Jackson, Finn Porter Jackson, Piper Haven Jackson, Lana Christine (and Cody) Burkett, Jimi Vandi Bennett, Troy Ammons Bennett, Lizzy Beth Bennett, Dre (and Taylor) Spivey; and great-great-grandchildren, Williams Colt Burkett and Liam Spivey; a host of nieces and nephews; and her cat, Gracie.

She moved to Alma in 1946 to teach Home Economics after graduating from Martha Berry College. In her 90s, she began writing a book entitled “What Martha Berry and Her Work Did For a Family of Eight.”

In July, 2018 numerous family and friends attended her book signing celebration.

The family will receive family and guests at the home of Holly and Bruce Porter.

The funeral will be held at Alma First Baptist Church today at 11 a.m.

Internment will be at Big Creek Church, Alma, with the Rev. Fred Lacey and the Rev. Ron Sweat officiating the service.

Pallbearers will be Harry Keith Bennett III, John Vance Bennett, Reed Troy Bennett, Bradley Reid Jackson, Richard Frizzell and Paul Thomas Bennett.

Honorary pallbearers will be her Sunday School Class and caregivers, Pauline Bagley, Lynn Nails, Jerry Nall, Sandra Peacock, Pam Starling and Carol Rucks.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Danny Ray Boyett Sr.

Danny Ray Boyett, Sr., 72, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening (June 12, 2019) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 18, 1946 in Patterson, he was a son of the late James Franklin and Reba Vida Barnard Boyett. He graduated from Patterson High School in 1965 and lived most of his life in Pierce County. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War but retired from UPS following 32 years of service. He also worked as a contractor for houses, worked for Overhead Door, and enjoyed farming.

He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ida Mae Cook, Coye Elliot Boyett Sr., James Evan Boyett, Patricia Vida McCollum, Franklin Boyett, Joseph Larry Boyett and George Dale Boyett.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Diane Dixon Boyett, of Blackshear; daughter, Dana Boyett Conley (husband, Gary), of Valdosta; son, Danny Ray Boyett Jr. (wife, Tori), of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Brant Boyett, of Blackshear, Colby Conley, of Valdosta, Bailynn Rae Boyett, of Blackshear, and Cameron Conley (wife, Martina), of Hahira; one great-granddaughter, Cambry Ann Conley, of Hahira; one sister, Virginia Boyett Cason (husband, Chubby), of Patterson; two special nephews, Simon Cason and Jeremy Boyett, both of Patterson; his special companion, Dixie; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Sunday afternoon at 3 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in the Enon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

The family requests all current and former employees of UPS to serve as honorary pallbearers and to be at the church by 2:40 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Edward Barber

Jerry Edward Barber, 50, of Waycross died Thursday morning (June 13, 2019) in South Georgia Medical Center Berrien Campus in Nashville.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Briana M. Mangram

Briana Markeyseia Mangram, 23, died Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross.

She was the daughter of Darrell Mangram and KaShae Smith.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.