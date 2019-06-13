June 13, 2019

It is with a sorrowful heart that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Charlie Roberts III, 61, of Homerville.

He transitioned from this life on Wednesday (June 5, 2019).

Better known as “Brother,” he was born Dec. 8, 1957 in Homerville to the late Charlie Roberts II and the late Geraldine “Bobbie” Waters.

He joined and was baptized at Antioch Baptist Church in Homerville at an early age. He was educated in the Clinch County Public School System.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Waymon Nelson, sister, Abigail Compton, and great-granddaughter, Madison Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories, four daughters, Kelly Roberts, Sharon Johnson, Vontessa Sutton, all of Homerville, and Daija Gaskins, of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters, Jerrel Elaine Pierce, Warner Robins, and Jacqueline M. Waters, Homerville; one aunt, Eva Mae Roberts, of Riceboro; seven grandchildren, Kenisha, Charnai, Kynoria, Thomas, Kaylee, Terrell and Kejaun; nieces and nephews, Cleopatra, Zenobia, Porchia, Jalesa, Emanuel Jr., Marcellous, Amir and Taketa; a host of other relatives and friends.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Prayer Garden Church of God In Christ, 711 W Forest Ave., Homerville, where Supt. Alfred Miller is the pastor.

Words of comfort will be offered by Pastor W.M. Williams.

Burial and committal service will follow in Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 12 p.m. until the service hour.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook

Cora Gibbs Stiggers

It is with deep regret that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Cora Gibbs Stiggers, 63, of Waycross.

She transitioned from this life on Sunday (June 9, 2019).

She was a native of Alma, but resided most of her life in Atlanta, before making Waycross her home. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Alma Robinson.

She is survived by two sons, Walter Gibbs, of Atlanta, and Darrell Gibbs (wife, Allie), of Atlanta; six grandchildren, Keysha Gibbs, Justin Gibbs, Willow Gibbs, Jada Gibbs, Alex Gibbs and Amare Gibbs; three brothers, Edward L. Robinson, of Atlanta, Anthony O’neal Robinson (wife, Regina), of Alma, and Jeffery L. Robinson, of Waycross; five sisters, Laverne Coachman (husband, R.C.), of Waycross, Brenda Manley (husband, Roy) of Waycross, Mary Britt, of Atlanta, Annie Pyron (husband, William), of Atlanta, and Sandra Isom, of Atlanta; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by (ex-husband) Walter Gibbs Sr., three brothers, Ricky Robinson, Louis Robinson Jr. and Alphonso Robinson.

The celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Words of comfort will be offered by Mark Bryars.

Burial and committal services will follow in Atlanta at a later date.

The body will lie in repose in the chapel from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour.

The family will receive friends on Friday for public viewing from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook

Fay Clark Jackson

A celebration of life service for Fay Blondina Clark Jackson, 70, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Family Worship Center, 631 Izlar St., with the church pastor, the Rev. Rod Swinson, offering words of comfort.

She was born Jan. 13, 1949 in Waycross to the late Clarence Clark Jr. and Lucy Mae Williams Powell. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1967. She furthered her education in the Job Corps in Excelsion Spring, Mo., where her major study was in the medical field.

She later moved to Dallas, Texas where she resided until moving back to Waycross in 1991. After returning to Waycross she was employed by McKinney Community Health Center.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and became a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. After she returned to Waycross, she joined membership with Family Worship Center. She sang in the choir and was a member of the prayer ministry. She was a prayer warrior who loved the Lord and her church family. She also loved to cook and would feed everyone that came to her house. Fishing was her favorite pastime and she also loved to read to her granddaughter

On Sunday (June 9, 2019), she was called from her earthly home to her heavenly home after an illness. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law and close friend, Linda Clark.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Frank Jackson, of Dallas, Texas, Frederick Jackson, of Morgan, and Eli Jackson, of Waycross; a beautiful granddaughter, Aniyah, of Jacksonville, Fla.; three brothers and a sister, David Clark, of Lutz, Fla., Rufus Williams (Carol), of Daytona Beach, Fla., Sylvester Armstrong, of Waycross, and Margo Green (James), of Jacksonville, Fla.; an uncle, Jon Williams (Barbara), of Milton, Fla.; an aunt, Rosetta Williams, of Chesapeake, Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Jackson residence, 813 Bay St., and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Joseph ‘Ted’ Jones

Joseph “Ted” Jones, 88, died Tuesday morning (June 11, 2019) at his residence following a short illness.

He was a native of and lived most of his life in Waycross. He served in the United States Navy and retired after 20 years of service. He was also a correctional officer at Ware State Prison where he was known as “Bully” Jones. He attended Bethel Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Fred S. Jones Sr. and Veda Marr Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann Hall Jones, and his siblings.

Survivors include his son, James Jones (wife, Patricia), of Waycross; a daughter, Veda Burke (husband, Bo), of Waycross; two grandchildren, Jack Burke and Bruce Burke, both of Waycross; and two great-grandchildren, Destiny Franzen and Dalton Franzen.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry

Ruby Lee Brannen

Ruby Lea Brannen, 68, died Wednesday night (June 12, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Danny R. Boyett

Danny R. Boyett, 72, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening (June 12, 2019) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Kenneth E. Boatright

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Kenneth E. “Runt” Boatright, 82, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chaz Boatright, Chandler Boatright, Leve Boatright, Brandon Stone, Dustin Stone and Lori Beth Stone.

Honorary pallbearers were the McDonald’s Coffee Crew and Pat Griffin.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Wanda Faye T. Joiner

A funeral service for Mrs. Wanda Faye Tanner Joiner was held Wednesday morning at Liberty Christian Church with the Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Burial followed in Harrell Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Greg Bennett, Dustin Joiner, Tony Joiner, Clay Taylor and Dustin Taylor.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pastor Mickey Gloss

A funeral for Pastor Mickey Gloss was held Wednesday morning at Victory Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim Dirst, the Rev. Dwayne Tanner and the ev. Sylvia Evans officiating.

Burial followed in Victory Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Giles Collins, Elton Dean, Miller Henderson, Sam Henderson, Victor Henderson and Jay Smith.

Serving as honorary pallbearer was Shelly Booth.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.