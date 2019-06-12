June 12, 2019

June Deloris Merritt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — June Deloris Merritt, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Monday (May 27, 2019) in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born in Douglas.

She worked for the Waycross Probation Department for five years in Waycross. She worked for D.R. Horton Homes selling real estate for many years in Jacksonville, Fla. She was “Number One” in real estate for several years in Jacksonville. She was proud to win, “Number One in the Nation” in real estate with D.R. Horton Homes in 2002.

She attended Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Merritt, mother, Ann Ezell, both of Waycross, and grandmother, Rinda McDaniel, of Waycross.

Survivors include two daughters, Amy Brantley (Michael) Lee and Kristie Crews (Jeff) Stacy, of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Dr. Lance Lamar (Monica) Brantley, of Waycross; six beautiful grandchildren, Brandon and Maegan Lee, Hannah and Harper Stacy, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Blake and Cole Brantley, of Waycross; one sister, JoAnn Youmans; one brother, Jerrelle Merritt; nieces, Lori Griffin and Becki Youmans, and aunt, Johnnie Swain, all of Waycross; and an aunt, Helen Wills, of Bristol.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, Fla.

Pastor Perry Fruscella, of FCCC in Jacksonville, Fla., will officiate.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.craigfuneralhome.com

Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Ann Rowe

A funeral for Patricia Ann Spell Rowe was held Tuesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Hickox officiating.

Burial followed in Thomas Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin Boyett, Lamar Aldridge, Gene Nipper, Clint Scruggs, Eugene Todd and Donald Moore.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.