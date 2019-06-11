June 11, 2019

Pastor Mickey Gloss

Pastor Mickey Gloss, 74, died Sunday morning (June 9, 2019) at his residence following a short illness.

He was a native of Ware County and lived most of his life here. He was a 1963 Ware County High graduate and was the former owner and operator of Mickey’s Food Stores.

He served in the Florida National Guard. He attained an associate degree in theology and began God’s ministry in 2004. He pastored several churches in Waycross and retired from his ministry in 2017.

He was a member and a deacon at Victory Methodist Church. The Rev. Gloss was a prayer warrior and student of the Word of God. He loved God, family, church, gardening and sport cars.

He was the son of the late Robert Gloss and Jean McQuaig Gloss Baker. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Gloss.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Cecelia Henderson Gloss, of Manor; two daughters, Jennifer Gloss Thornton (husband, Craig), of Blackshear, and Jerri Gloss, of Manor; two grandchildren, Michael Chase Thornton and Caroline Elizabeth Thornton; four sisters, Sandra Sibley, of Valdosta, Susan Lee, of Statesboro, Eslie Collins (husband, Giles), of Dublin, and Carolyn Dean (husband, Elton), of Dublin; his extended family, Gene and Jo-Ann Siironen, of Hahira, and their children, Jacob and Samantha; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Huey and Gurelda Henderson, of Manor; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Victory Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

The family requests memorials to be made to Victory Methodist Church, 5062 Booth Church Road, Manor, Ga. 31550 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501. The family wishes to express their great gratitude to Hospice Satilla for their excellent care.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Marilu Wilson Hinson

Marilu Wilson Hinson, 86, passed away Monday (June 10, 2019) in the Langdale Hospice House, Valdosta, following an extended illness.

Known to many as “GranGran,” she was born Aug. 8, 1932 in Atkinson County, to the late William M. “Buddy” Wilson Sr. and Mary Corbitt Wilson.

She was raised behind Guest Mill Pond and was known for her chicken and dumplings and her nine-day pickles. She was a charter member of the Homerville Congregational Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a past pink lady.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Harmon Hinson Sr., one son-in-law, Donald Tison, one sister and brother-in-law, Ouida and Thomas G. Hamilton, three brothers and sisters-in-law, W.N. and Mary Wilson, James Martin and Pauline Wilson and W.M. and Carolyn Wilson Jr.

Survivors are two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam Tison and Chris McCrae and Luanne and Louis Cassotta, all of Homerville; one son and daughter-in-law,Wiley Harmon and Billie Sue Hinson Jr., Homerville; two sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley Wilson, Homerville, and JoAnn and Charles O’Keefe, Tallahassee, Fla.; five grandchildren, Don and Lyndsey Tison, Heather and Jason Bell, Mary Catherine and Jarred Hart, Allison Hinson and Wiley Harmon “Harley” Hinson III; six great-grandchildren, William Tison, Julia Tison, Tison Bell, Maggie Bell, Gabbie Hart and Michael Hart; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday at two o’clock at the Homerville Congregational Methodist Church.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Louis ‘Lent’ Sheffield

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Louis O. “Lent” Sheffield, 76, was held Monday morning at 10 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Randall Gunter.

Interment was in the Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Ricky Sheffield, Will Peacock, Richard Crawford, Dan Sheffield, Paul Sheffield and Brad Jones.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Edward Crawford

A funeral for Edward Crawford was held Monday morning in Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Lloyd and the Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Thomas Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Brown, David Day, Hub Rowland, Mike Gibbs, Randall Thrift, Oscar Johns and Aaron Banks.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Lee B. Burger

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Mary Lee Boatright Burger, 63, was held Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Lori Carroll, Arthur Tsiropolous and the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Bristol Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were C.J. Rush, Nash Yeomans, Peyton Rush, Randy Burger, Robert “Bobby” Burger and Arthur Tsiropolous.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Allen Carmichael

A funeral service for James Allen Carmichael was held Monday afternoon at Manor United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Mooneyhan, Brother Chris Callahan, the Rev. Allen Carmichael and the Rev. Wayne Adams officiating.

Burial followed in New Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor.

Pallbearers were Tommy Brown, Roy Dubberly, Jon Carmichael, Adam Carmichael, Jason Thrift, David McQuaig, Carey Carmichael and Danny Carmichael.

Honorary pallbearers were members of Manor United Methodist Church.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.