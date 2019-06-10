June 10, 2019

Kenneth E. Boatright

Kenneth E. “Runt” Boatright, 82, of Blackshear, passed away early Sunday morning (June 9, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health System following a sudden illness.

Born in Alma Feb. 13, 1937, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He worked with Turner Supply for several years before going into business for himself doing appliance repair as well as electrical and plumbing work.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, being outdoors tending to his cows and goats, going to the mountains and in his younger days quail hunting.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed taking time with his grandbabies. He cherished each and every one of them.

He was a son of the late Earl and Lula Mae Davis Boatright. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Joe Pete Boatright, Robert Boatright, Sam Boatright and Earl Boatright.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Deloris Turner Boatright, of Blackshear; his daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Stanley Stone, of Blackshear; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Randy Boatright, of Pierce County, and Stevie and Susan Boatright, of Bristol; five sisters, Bonnie Hamm, of Screven, Wannie Mae (Talmadge) Metts, of Bristol, Shelia (Cebbie) Smith, of Mershon, Judy (Leon) Allen, of Alma, and Paula (Norman) McMims, of Lake Placid, Fla.; two brothers, Bobby Boatright and Mac (Debbie) Boatright, all of Blackshear; three sisters-in-law, Sandra (Cleve) Henderson and Juanita Boatright, all of Blackshear, and Janet Boatright, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; six grandchildren, Chaz Boatright, Chandler Boatright, Leve (Dara) Boatright, Brandon (Michelle) Stone, Dustin (Kindol) Stone and Lori Beth Stone; seven great-grandchildren, Ava Kate “Ava,” Carter Leigh “Sister,” Chesli “Chez,” Karoline, Kennedy “Kenny,” Kady Rae “Puddy,” and Shane “Shane the Mane;” and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests members of the McDonald’s Coffee Crew and Pat Griffin to serve as honorary pallbearers and to meet at the funeral home chapel by 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Pastor Mickey Gloss

Pastor Mickey Gloss, 74, died Sunday morning (June 9, 2019) at his residence following a short illness.

He was a native of Ware County and lived most of his life here. He was a 1963 Ware County High graduate and was the former owner and operator of Mickey’s Food Stores. He also served in the Florida National Guard. He attained an associate degree in theology and began God’s ministry in 2004. He pastored several churches in Waycross and retired from his ministry in 2017. He was a member and a deacon at Victory Methodist Church.

The Rev. Gloss was a prayer warrior and student of the Word of God. He loved God, family, church, gardening and sports cars.

He was the son of the late Robert Gloss and Jean McQuaig Gloss Baker. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Gloss.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Cecelia Henderson Gloss, of Manor; two daughters, Jennifer Gloss Thornton (husband, Craig), of Blackshear, and Jerri Gloss, of Manor; two grandchildren, Michael Chase Thornton and Caroline Elizabeth Thornton; four sisters, Sandra Sibley, of Valdosta, Susan Lee, of Statesboro, Eslie Collins (husband Giles), of Dublin, and Carolyn Dean (husband Elton), of Dublin; his extended family, Gene and Jo-Ann Siironen, of Hahira, and their children, Jacob and Samantha; his father- and mother-in-law, Huey and Gurelda Henderson, of Manor; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday morning (June 12, 2019) at 11 o’clock at Victory Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Wanda Faye Joiner

Wanda Faye Tanner Joiner, 67, died Saturday evening (June 8, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born in Alma, but she lived most of her life in Waycross where she graduated from Ware County High School and was a member of Liberty Christian Church. She was employed by Baptist Village Retirement Communities as an LPN for more than 35 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, B.B. Tanner, and her sister, Marsha Gail O’Berry.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Mervin Joiner, of Waycross; her mother, Betty Jean Waters Tanner, of Waycross; two siblings, David Tanner, of Waycross, and Sandra Miles (Randy), of Brantley County; one brother-in-law, Junior O’Berry, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty Christian Church. Burial will follow in Harrell Grove Cemetery in Douglas.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home.

James Allen Carmichael

James Allen Carmichael, 75, a lifelong resident of Manor, died early Saturday (June 8, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

He was born in Homerville to the late Eugene Bradford Carmichael and Iva Lee James Carmichael. He worked as a boilermaker for CSX Railroad for 45 years. Known to work double shifts on Sunday, he was proud of the fact that in August 2006 he retired from CSX on a Sunday after working a double shift.

He was an active member of Manor United Methodist Church where he served in numerous capacities. As a Shriner, he was a member of the Hasan Temple of Albany and as a Mason, he was a member of the Waycross Masonic Lodge No. 305 F&AM.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jaime Carmichael, two brothers, E.B. Carmichael Jr., Carey Duncan Carmichael, and a sister-in-law, Shirel Carmichael.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jamie Carmichael, of Manor; two children, James Allen Carmichael Jr. (wife Bobbie), of Dawson, Jon Andrew Carmichael (wife Brandy), of Axson; six grandchildren, Heather Callahan (husband Chris), of Waresboro, Hope Carmichael, of Pearson, Jon Andrew Carmichael (wife Kimberly Hope), of Axson, Adam Scott Carmichael, of Toccoa, Jalynn Carmichael, of Axson, Logan Carmichael, of Axson; six great-grandchildren, Drew Carmichael, Myree Carmichael, Wesley Carmichael, Aria Carmichael, Madyson Carmichael, Lily Carmichael; one brother, Joe Carmichael, of Manor; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Carmichael, of Manor, Janice Carmichael, of Manor; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at Manor United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in New Prospect United Methodist Church in Manor.

The family will receive friends today at the church beginning at 1 p.m.

Members of Manor United Methodist Church have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 1:30 p.m. today.

Patricia Ann Spell Rowe

Patricia Ann Spell Rowe, 57, of Waycross, died Friday evening (June 7, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Jesup to the late Alvin Clinton Spell and India Ruth Wildes Harrell and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She was a graduate of Glynn Academy, class of 1979, and worked at Titlemax the past few years. She loved going to the beach, a place that brought her great happiness. She loved her grandbabies with much passion and enjoyed the time she spent with them.

She is survived by her husband, Steve C. Rowe, of Waycross; three children, Brandon Queen, of Waycross, Brittany Sellers Burch (husband Kenneth), of Waycross, Kurt Sellers (wife Kayla), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Greyson Burch, Avery Burch, Kane Sellers; a sister, Lisa VanElk, of Jesup; two brothers, Joey Spell, of Jesup, Greg Mallard (wife Donna), of Jesup; her step-father, Troy Harrell, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Tammy Nipper (husband Gene), of Waycross; two nieces, Hannah VanElk, of Waycross, Macy Mallard, of Jesup; a nephew, Justin Mallard, of Jesup; numerous other family members.

A funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

James H. Rowell

James H. Rowell passed away Friday (June 7, 2019) at Scott Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lakeland, Fla.

He was born in Brantley County in 1927 to Mr. and Mrs. Hardie Rowell. He entered the Army Air Corps and transitioned to the Air Force during and following WW II. Among his military awards were the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Crew Wings, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and American Defense Service Medal.

He served in Japan, England, Canada and multiple USA air bases until his retirement in 1966. During his service he completed programs at the Air Force NCO Academy and Mercer University.

After retiring from the Air Force, he moved his family to Lakeland, Fla., where he pursued a second career in hospital administration at Lakeland Regional (then Lakeland General) and the former Polk General Hospital.

Hie spiritual life was very important to him. He was active in Air Force Chapel programs and after many years as a deacon at Lakeside Baptist Church, he enjoyed the fellowship at Scott Lake Baptist Church.

He enjoyed traveling in Europe, the Middle East and the USA with Pat, his wife of 65 years. They crisscrossed the country in their RV named the “Silver Falcon.” He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends and family. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was a volunteer for Little League Baseball, LHS Band Parents Association and Boy Scouts.

He was preceded by his wife Claudean “Pat” Rowell, two brothers, Jerry and J.L. Rowell, and two sisters, Betty Anderson and Peggy Johns.

He is survived by a son, Randolph Rowell (Jean); daughter, Jamie Rowell Burris (Patrick); grandchildren, Steven Rowell (Mollie), Kim Rowell Cook (William III), Mollie Burris, Andrew Burris, Shannon Burris and four great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Lindsey and Kylie Cook and Olivia Rowell; brothers, Donald Rowell (Helen), Robert “Bobby” Rowell (Judy); and sisters, Jean Royster (Carswell) and Lois Joyce.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday morning starting at 10 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home.

A funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Jackson officiating.

Burial will follow in Satilla Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Burris, Steven Rowell, Kade Rowell, Kelly Rowell, Brian Rowell and David Royster.

Mary Lee B. Burger

LAWRENCEVILLE — Mary Lee Boatright Burger, 63, of Lilburn, passed away Thursday evening (June 6, 2019) at Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville.

Born in Blackshear June 7, 1955, she lived in the Atlanta area most of her life. She was a 1973 graduate of Blackshear High School and was a homemaker. Her passion was gardening — growing beautiful flowers and vegetables like nobody’s business. She even had her own Facebook page — Old Ladies Garden.

She had an old soul and loved to live a simple life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and devoted friend. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Mae Nimmons Boatright, and by a grandson, Josh Metivier.

Survivors include her husband and soul mate of 45 years, Randy Lynn Burger Sr., of Lilburn; her daughter, Mary Rush (Henry Lopez), of Marshall, Va.; two sons, Randy (Andrea) Burger Jr., of Loganville, and Robert “Bobby” (Lasonya) Burger, of Lawrenceville; her sister, Susie Yeomans, of Patterson; 11 grandchildren, Chelsea Rush, Brianna Rush, C.J. Rush, Peyton Rush, Samantha (Terry) Lambert, Bridgett (Heather) Beesley, Alayna Burger, Diamond (Dangelo Ball) Graham, Preston Graham, Jasmine Burger and Trinity Burger; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Bristol Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The family kindly requests members of the Blackshear High School Class of 1973 to serve as honorary pallbearers and to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 this afternoon.

Jane Strickland

NAHUNTA — Jane Strickland, 78, of Nahunta passed away Saturday evening (June 8, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, she was the daugther of Avery Strickland and Lena Jacobs Strickland. She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Myra Raulerson, and a niece, Ava Rose Lightsey.

She was a retired physical education teacher for the Brantley County Board of Education and a member of Southside Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her “Grans,” watching Georgia Bulldog football and fishing.

Survivors include her two daughters and sons-in-law, LoriAnne and Marty Lee and Myra Jane and David Lake, all of Nahunta; seven grandchildren, Weston Lake, Ross Allen, Dillon Lake, Macie Allen, Houston Lee, Megan Moore and Keaton Lee, all of Nahunta; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Wade and Rose Mary Strickland, of Brunswick; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Arlene Bass, of Brunswick, and Gail and Jackie Tumlin, of Hickox; a very special friend, Vivian Gilchrist, of Nahunta; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 2 until 3 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with Brother Bill Steed and the Rev. Andee Courson officiating.

Louis O. Sheffield

Louis O. “Lent” Sheffield, 76, of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning (June 7, 2019) at Harborview Satilla.

Born in Waycross July 3, 1942, he lived in Flatwoods, Ky., for several years before returning to Pierce County in 1992. He retired from CSX Transportation where he had been a welder. He decided to go back to work for Trinity Rails from which he also retired.

He loved all animals, especially his chickens and dogs, and he enjoyed gardening. He was an Atlanta Braves fan and a big Georgia Bulldog fan.

He was of the Baptist faith and will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was a son of the late Lewis Green and Lessie Lenora Hubbard Sheffield. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Juliette Williams Sheffield, a son, Gary Godwin, two grandchildren, Ricky “Little Ricky” Sheffield Jr. and Mandy Dempsey, and his sister, Shirley Crawford.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and William Peacock, of Blackshear; his son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Angela Sheffield, of Blackshear; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny and Lynn Sheffield, of Blackshear, and Benjy and Patsy Sheffield, of Hahira; seven grandchildren, Niki Peacock, Lindsay and Harrison Carter, Will and Michelle Peacock, Austin Bryan, Heather and James Dixon, Ciara and Tim Varnadore, and Seth and Nigeria Bryan; 12 great-grandchildren, Hunter Williams, Eli Dixon, Audrey Varnadore, Jackson Peacock, Brystol Dixon, Evvie Varnadore, Riley Ruis, Emily Bryan, Charlotte Varnadore, Khiri Bryan, Natalie Varnadore and Katie Dempsey; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was to be held this morning at 10 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Cora Stiggers

It is with deep regret that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Cora Stiggers, 63, of Waycross.

She transitioned from this life on Sunday (June 9, 2019).

The funeral plans to celebrate a life beautifully lived are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by the Harrington staff.

Adrian Smith

Adrian Smith, 34, died suddenly Thursday (June 6, 2019) after an brief illness.

Fay Jackson

Fay Jackson, 70, died Sunday (June 9, 2019) at Hospice Satilla House after an illness.

Jade Marie Mccray

A memorial service for Jade Marie Mccray was held Friday afternoon at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Rodney Thrift officiating.

Joseph Lewis Robison

A memorial service for CMSgt. Joseph Lewis Robison USAF Retired was held Saturday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Bob Cushing officiating.

Burial followed at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Air Force.

Clifford J. Easterling

A funeral for Clifford John Easterling took place Saturday afternoon at Hoboken Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Rowell and the Rev. Ben Glosson officiating.

Burial was in Hoboken Cemetery with military rites performed by the United States Army.

Serving as pallbearers were Chad Dowling, Thad Dowling, Jamie Dowling, Mickey Lee, Wallace Lee and Johnny Jones.

David Ashley Music Sr.

A funeral for David Ashley Music Sr. took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Pittman and the Rev. Keith Burch officiating.

Burial was in Telmore Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Ashley Music Jr., Harley Deen, Tim Music, Wayne Music, Roman Martin, Joe Witaker, Gene Simpson, Dwayne Music and Michael Music.

Susie Mae Carter

A funeral for Susie Mae Youmans Carter took place Sunday afternoon at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin and the Rev. James Tippins officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Stancil Strickland, Terry Griffin, Freddie Hickox, Daniel Harding, Clint Bowman, Tim Robison, Patrick Stewart and Justin Crews.

