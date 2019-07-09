July 9, 2019

Mary Elizabeth Clark Doty

Mary Elizabeth Clark Doty, 55, died Saturday (July 6, 2019) at her home.

Survivors include her parents, Robert and Mary Nell Clark, of Waycross; her children, Brandon Doty (wife, Lindsay), Ashley Doty, and Madison Crosby (husband, Charles); siblings, Ricky Clark (wife, Maria), Robbie Clark (wife, Teresa), Randy Clark (wife, Linda), Susan Justice (husband Dudley); grandchildren, Mason and Marlee; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors at Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

A memorial service will be held afterward from 5:30 until 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unison Behaviors.

Drusilla S. Knowlston

Drusilla S. “Oma” Knowlton, 95, died Monday morning (July 8, 2019) at her residence following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Music Funeral Home.

Janis Jerrolds Elbrink

Janis Christine Jerrolds Elbrink, 66, passed away Sunday (July 7, 2019) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

She was born in Savannah, Tenn., and had many years there before moving to Waycross 20 years ago. She was a homemaker most of her life.

She was a daughter of the late Jimmy Frank Jerrolds Sr. and Jessie Mae Cole Jerrolds. She was preceded in death by a son, Bart Gentry, and five siblings, Jerry Thomas Jerrolds, Jesse David Jerrolds, Janet Renee Jerrolds, Joel Keith Jerrolds and James Edwin Jerrolds.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Elbrink, of Waycross; two children, Christine Gentry and Ethan Gentry, both of Tennessee; seven siblings, Jacqueline Carole Kluver, of Omaha, Neb., Juanita Marie Elmore (Douglas), of Halls, Tenn., Joyce Elaine Holloman, of Boone, N.C., Jimmy Frank Jerrolds Jr., of Savannah, Tenn., Joseph Mitchell Jerrolds, of Savannah, Tenn., Jay Allen Jerrolds, of Luka, Miss., and Jeffrey Eugene Jerrolds (Mary Alice), of Olive Hill, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Calvin J. Williams

A celebration of life ceremony for Calvin J. Williams will be held on Saturday (July 13, 2019) at 2 p.m. at Newbern Baptist Church on Highway 158 in Millwood.

The officiant will be Pastor Ralph Ramey.

The family will receive visitors at the church from 1 until 2 p.m.

Anyone who would like may bring a covered dish for the potluck dinner after the service

Darcus Crews Lucas

Darcus Crews Lucas, 90, died Sunday evening (July 7, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

She was a native of Pierce County, but lived most of her life in Waycross. She resided in Leesburg, Fla., for 10 years, but in 1972, she returned to Waycross where she lived out her life.

She was formerly employed by King Edward Cigar, Rueben Brothers, Trailblazer Camping Trailers, Metalist Gladiators, Matt’s Jacket Factory, Dairy Queen in Waycross and Blackshear, and Waycross Cab.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Randall Clifton Crews and Ellie Odessa Moore Crews, her first husband, Sydney Atwood Lucas, her second husband, Larry Eugene Lee, her third husband, Vernal C. Leathers, four brothers, Leon, Orvil, James “Coot” and Donald Crews, three children, Tommy Lucas, Veleria Snyder and Randy Lucas, and one granddaughter, Rhonda Altman.

Survivors include one son, Jerry Lucas (Kathy), of Waycross; one daughter, Cindy Dial (Kenny), of Waycross; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Glenn Austin Wilson

A funeral for Glenn Austin Wilson was held Monday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Pallbearers were Richard Adams, David Donaldson, Thomas Houston, Daniel Kilcoyne, Phillip Suess and Josh Wilson.

Burial followed in Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla. Military Rites were provided by the United States Army.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ruby Carolyn P. Day

A funeral for Ruby Carolyn Purvis Day was held Monday morning at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Smith and Dale Wiley Sr. officiating.

Burial followed in Ben James Cemetery in Blackshear.

Pallbearers were Orrie McCrea, William McCrea, Dale Wiley Jr., John David Day Jr., Dale Wiley Sr. and Randall Rowell.

Honorary pallbearers were the Ladies of Grace Sunday School Class.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Wood Lewis

A graveside service for Mary Wood Lewis was held Monday morning at Blackshear City Cemetery with the Rev. Derwin Griffin and the Rev. Richard Johnson officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.