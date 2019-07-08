July 8, 2019

Leon Mickey Daniels

Leon Mickey Daniels, 64, of Patterson, passed away Thursday morning (July 4, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

Born Sept. 21, 1954 in Patterson, he was a son of the late Leon and Rena Lee Henderson Daniels. He grew up in Pierce County and lived in Surrency for 21 years before moving back to Patterson in 2003. He had been a truck driver for more than 35 years, working for Thom’s Transport in Blackshear for several years and had also been a farmer. He was a jack-of- all trades and will be remembered for always lending a helping hand to many folks who needed it with a smile on his face and a big heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Daniels, and a brother, Mitchell Daniels.

Survivors include his special friend, Marie Halligan, of Patterson; son, Chris Jones (wife, Martha), of Hendersonville, N.C.; daughter, Patricia Norwood (husband, Donnie), of Hendersonville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Colby Jones, Brittany Walker (husband, Tommy), Joseph Norwood (wife, Taylor Kilpatrick), Anthony Norwood, Bryan Norwood and Madison Norwood, all of Hendersonville, N.C.; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Opal Denison (husband, Terry), of Screven; brother, Rudolph Daniels (wife, Janet), of Offerman; sister-in-law, Linnie Daniels, of Patterson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral took place Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Bishop Eugene Evors and the Rev. Danny Daniels officiating.

Burial followed in the Offerman Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Anthony Norwood, Joey Norwood, Trace Denison, Kemp Denison, Dewayne Daniels and Eustace Griffin.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Harry Downing Bennett

Harry Downing Bennett, 77, died Saturday morning (July 6, 2019) at The Landings of Douglas after an extended illness.

He was born in Clinch County, but he lived most of his life in Ware County. A 1960 Manor High graduate, he worked alongside his brother, Bill Bennett, at the Pabst Blue Ribbon Distributor for 29 years. In 2004, he retired from Ware State Prison as a correctional officer. He also was a co-founder of Big Swamp Hunting Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Bennett and Millie Gillis Bennett, son, Paul Downing Bennett, step-daughter, Miranda Crews, grandchild, Joshua Brandon Bennett, and three brothers, Tony, Bill and Tommy Earl Bennett.

Survivors include one son, Wade Bennett (Tonya), of Waycross; one daughter-in-law, Peggy Bennett Prescott (Richard), of Brantley County; five grandchildren, Cory Bennett (Crystal), Katelynn Bennett Deen (Buddy), Jordan Bennett (Maggie), Jamie Yarberry (Jason) and Ashley Cox (Kelly); nine great-grandchildren, Tyler Yarberry, Hunter Yarberry, Kaylee Yarberry, Paisley Cox, Zailey Cox, Lilly Cox, Dawson Deen, Matthew Bennett and Joshua Bennett; one brother, John Bennett (Jeen), of Waycross; former wives, Betty Bennett and Jeanette Bennett; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bennett Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Darcus V. Lucas

Darcus V. Lucas, 90, died Sunday afternoon (July 7, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Carolyn P. Day

Ruby Carolyn Purvis Day, 82, of Waycross died Friday afternoon (July 5, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Herbert and Ernestine Barnhill Purvis and lived here all of her life. She was a graduate of Waycross High School and was a co-owner and bookkeeper of Billy Day Heating and A/C for many years.

She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church for more than 40 years and the Ladies of Grace Sunday School Class.

She was passionate about her faith, her family, coaching children’s sports and the Eastern Stars.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Billy Day, three sons, Jimmy Day Sr., Willie Eric Day and Luther Darrell Day, two grandchildren, Jason Day and Justin Day, two sisters, Helen Monk and Faye McCrea.

Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Gail Wiley, of Waycross; one son, John David Day Sr., of Waycross; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; four sisters, Virginia Hendrix, of Douglas, Jean Rowell, of Waycross, Betty Dees, of Douglas, and Christine Harper, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was scheduled for Monday morning at 11 o’clock at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ben James Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Bayview Nursing Home for the loving care she received for the last eighteen months.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fla. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nancy A. Strickland

Nancy Altman Strickland, 63, of Waycross, passed away Thursday afternoon (July 4, 2019) at her mom’s residence after an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, she was the daughter of Mary Katherine Dowling Altman, of Hoboken, and the late Kennon Altman. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, McKenzie Middleton.

She was owner of Wild Bill’s Auction and a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sewing, conducting auctions and collecting things.

Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Strickland, of Waycross; two daughters and a son-in-law, Lora Able Thornton (Ron), of Hoboken, and Rhea Able, of Hoboken; two step-daughters and their spouses, Helen Anderson (Charles), of Screven, and Brandy Strickland (Denise), of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and their spouses, Chevi Middleton (Jennifer), George Middleton (Emily), Garett Able, Austin Crawford and Nicole Crawford; six great-grandchildren, Elsie Middleton, Jeb Middleton, Addi Middleton, Harper Able, D.J. Dykes and Brooke Dykes; mother, Mary Katherine Altman, of Hoboken; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Debra Edgy (Marshall), of Waynesville, and Jennifer Boatright (Dewayne), of Hoboken; mother-in-law, Lorraine Dixon, of Waycross; an aunt, Marie Strickland, of Waycross; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was held Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Randall Gunter and the Rev. Chuck Allen Officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday starting at 12 p.m. Burial followed in Mt. Calvary Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chevi Middleton, George Middleton, Garett Able, Ron Thornton, Joey Crews and Scottie Johnson.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Sheila Kay Pittman

A funeral for Sheila Kay Pittman took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marlon Pittman officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Austin Hill, Chance Pittman, Cameron Cash, Mason Pittman, Tanner Pittman and Gaige Cash.

Honorary pallbearers were the girl grandchildren.

Daniel L. Bennett Sr.

A graveside funeral service for Daniel Lawton Bennett Sr., 78, of Blackshear, took place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Ramah Cemetery in Mershon with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.