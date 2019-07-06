July 6, 2019

Rev. Earl Lamar Selph

The Rev. Earl Lamar Selph, 73, of Douglas, passed away Thursday (July 4, 2019) at Coffee Regional Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 10, 1945 in Wheeler County, the son of the late Joseph Harrell Selph and Earl Burta Selph.

The Rev. Selph was a retired pastor after graduating from Rhema Bible College, Broken Arrow, Okla., and was a member of Saving Grace Ministries, Douglas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carlos Selph, and a sister-in-law, Sherri Booth.

Survivors include his wife, Onecia Ann Johnson Selph, of Douglas; son, Harris Selph (wife, Ellen), of Waycross; daughter, Alisa O’Steen (husband, Kevin), of Patterson; stepson, Robby Lanier (wife, Dawn), of Millwood; stepdaughter, Kristi Lanier Goss (husband, Daniel), of Lake Park; three brothers, Bob Selph (wife, Rita), of Blackshear, Virgil Selph (wife, Judy), of Patterson, and Jesse Booth, of Homerville; sister, Laverne Matthews, of Waycross; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Johns, of Selma, N.C., and Diantha Hart, of Douglas; four grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Saving Grace Ministries, 1149 Dewberry Road, Douglas, with the Rev. Cliff Kirkland and the Rev. Michael Harper officiating.

Harris Selph will deliver a eulogy. Interment will follow at Waters Cemetery, Blackshear.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Saving Grace Ministries.

Mary Wood R. Lewis

Mary Wood Raulerson Lewis, 90, died Friday morning (July 5, 2019) at her residence in Waycross after a short illness.

She was born in Baldwin County to the late Thomas Lynn Wood and Alma Cobb Ashley, and she lived most of her life in Waycross and Blackshear.

She retired as a bank officer after 30 years from Bank of America (formerly Southern Bank, Bank South and Nations Bank). She was a member of Second Baptist Church and the Sunshine Seniors Fellowship Group.

Survivors include one son, Randall L. Raulerson, of Waycross; one granddaughter, Nicki Newman (Kelly), of Blackshear; one great-grandchild, Gavin Newman, of Blackshear; three step-great-grandchildren, Bradlee Newman, Hayleigh Newman and Leanna Newman; one brother, Thomas Len Wood (Susan), of Milledgeville; one step-brother, Donald Ashley (wife, Ethel), of Sandersville; beloved pets, Puff and Raley; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Hospice Satilla for their care and service during the last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Second Baptist Church, 301 Tomberlin Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel L. Bennett Sr.

BLACKSHEAR — Daniel Lawton Bennett Sr., 78, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday evening (July 4, 2019) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 3, 1940, in Coffee, Ga., he was a son of the late James Newell and Minnie Oletha Raulerson Bennett. He lived most of his life in Pierce County and was a 1958 graduate of Patterson High School.

He attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a degree in business. He returned to Blackshear where he taught at Blackshear High School for a few years before opening his hardware store, Bennett’s Hardware. He operated the store for 47 years, before retiring in 2018. The store was well known in southeast Georgia as many local families went there to fill any hardware or lawn and garden needs. He worked six days a week and most holidays, and was only a call away if you ever needed something after hours.

He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear where he was a deacon, served many years on the Baptismal committee, was a longtime member of the MISFITS Sunday School Class, and had driven the van for the van ministry for several years, picking up many children to attend church and for the Spanish Mission Ministry.

He served a two year term as a Blackshear City Councilman from 1977-1979, served on the Pierce County Industrial Development Authority, and was a founding member of the Blackshear Jaycees in 1975. He also served with the Army Reserves.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Jeanette Dill Bennett, and a brother, Nelson Bennett.

Survivors include his children, Dan Bennett Jr. (wife, Kristi), of Blackshear, and Darby Benfield (husband, Greg), of Mershon; five grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, and Luke Bennett, all of Blackshear, and Mary and Greg Benfield, both of Mershon; his sister, Linda Spence (husband, Don), of Mershon; his brother, Eddie Bennett (wife, Diane), of Mershon; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Virgil Lee Bennett, of Alma, Tommy and Sandra Dill, of Blackshear; and Robert and Betty Jean Hurst, of Mountain Rest, S.C.; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will take place Saturday evening at 7:30 at Ramah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Glenn Austin Wilson

Glenn Austin Wilson, 91, died Friday morning (July 5, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross.

He was born in Coalfield, Tenn., to the late Charles Wilson and Cora Elizabeth Langley Wilson. A Vietnam veteran, he retired from the United States Army with the rank of First Sargeant. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Fain Wilson, of Waycross; three daughters, Rhonda Donaldson (Walter), of Newnan, Teresa “Kay” Adams (Richard), of Waycross, and Dana Suess (Philip), of Waycross; two sons, Ronald Wilson (Gloria), of Tallahassee, Fla., and David Wilson (Chia), of Colorado Springs, Colo.; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Lester Wilson (Faye), of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A military graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla.

Willie J. Pittman Jr.

Willie James Pittman Jr., 69, of Brunswick, formerly of Waycross, died Tuesday (July 2, 2019) at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Leon Mickey Daniels

Leon Mickey Daniels, 64, of Patterson, passed away Thursday morning (July 4, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a short illness.

Born Sept. 21, 1954 in Patterson, he was a son of the late Leon and Rena Lee Henderson Daniels. He grew up in Pierce County and had lived in Surrency for 21 years before moving back to Patterson in 2003.

He had been a truck driver for more than 35 years, working for Thom’s Transport in Blackshear for several years and he had also been a farmer. He was a jack of all trades and will be remembered for always lending a helping hand to many folks that needed it with a smile on his face and a big heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Daniels, and a brother, Mitchell Daniels.

Survivors include his special friend, Marie Halligan, of Patterson; son, Chris Jones (wife, Martha), of Hendersonville, N.C.; daughter, Patricia Norwood (husband, Donnie), of Hendersonville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Colby Jones, Brittany Walker (husband, Tommy), Joseph Norwood (wife, Taylor Kilpatrick), Anthony Norwood, Bryan Norwood and Madison Norwood, all of Hendersonville, N.C.; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Opal Denison (husband, Terry), of Screven; brother, Rudolph Daniels (wife, Janet), of Offerman; sister-in-law, Linnie Daniels, of Patterson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Daniels and the Rev. Eugene Evors officiating. Burial will follow in the Offerman Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 7 to 9 at the funeral home.

Donald Robert Bishop

A funeral for Donald Robert Bishop was held Friday morning at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Clint Bowman, Carroll Deen, Daniel Harding, Bobby Kirby, Ronald Kirby and Kenny Murphy.

