July 5, 2019

Patricia Ann Cuervo

Patricia Ann Cuervo, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday (June 26, 2019) at her home with two of her daughters by her side.

She was a loving mother who loved Jesus. She led all six of her children in the Way of the Cross. In her final hours, she expressed her love for “all of her children” and thanked the Lord for her life. She was loved and loved us in return. Her retirement years were spent doing things she loved and that brought her great joy.

Although from a small family in Ohio, she created a large family which included six children, Nettie Cuervo, Patrick Cuervo, Gerry Cuervo, Sharon Tyre (Jeff), April Tatum (Timmy) and Don Cuervo; 9 grandchildren, Ashley Petty, Lawton Petty, Nicholas Cuervo, Natasha Cuervo, Shannon Rouse, Taylor Rouse Smith, Devan Rouse, Kelson Cuervo, Jeffrey Tyre, and Bryson King; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Her son, Patrick Cuervo, 56, (June 30, 1961-June 23, 2017) went home to be with Jesus and will be laid to rest with his Mother in a Joint Burial Service and celebration of their going home. Like his mother, he loved nature, the mountains and being surrounded by God’s creations. In his final days he imparted lasting words of thanks and gratitude for the “big and small” blessings he received despite a challenging life. He left a message stating excitedly the he was “going home to Heaven.”

They will both be dearly missed, but now reside with the Lord in Glory. We can “Only Imagine” what awe and glory they now experience. A piece of our hearts now lives in Heaven.

Music Funeral Home & Satilla Crematory are serving the family.

Daniel L. Bennett Sr.

Daniel Lawton Bennett Sr., 78, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday evening (July 4, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Commnuities in Waycross following an extended illness.

“Mr. Dan,” as he was known, was the owner of Bennett’s Hardware in Blackshear for many years.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Rev. Earl Lamar Selph

The Rev. Earl Lamar Selph, 73, of Douglas, passed away Thursday (July 4, 2019) at Coffee Regional Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 10, 1945 in Wheeler County, the son of the late Joseph Harrell Selph and Earl Burta Selph.

The Rev. Selph was a retired pastor after graduating from Rhema Bible College, Broken Arrow, Okla., and was a member of Saving Grace Ministries, Douglas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carlos Selph, and a sister-in-law, Sherri Booth.

Survivors include his wife, Onecia Ann Johnson Selph, of Douglas; son, Harris Selph (wife, Ellen), of Waycross; daughter, Alisa O’Steen (husband, Kevin), of Patterson; stepson, Robby Lanier (wife, Dawn), of Millwood; stepdaughter, Kristi Lanier Goss (husband, Daniel), of Lake Park; three brothers, Bob Selph (wife, Rita), of Blackshear, Virgil Selph (wife, Judy), of Patterson, and Jesse Booth, of Homerville; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Johns, of Selma, N.C., and Diantha Hart, of Douglas; four grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Saving Grace Ministries, 1149 Dewberry Road, Douglas, with the Rev. Cliff Kirkland and the Rev. Michael Harper officiating.

Harris Selph will deliver a eulogy. Interment will follow at Waters Cemetery, Blackshear.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Saving Grace Ministries.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.simsfuneralhome.org

Sims Funeral Home, Douglas, is in charge of arrangements.

Sheila K. Pittman

Sheila K. Pittman, 67, passed away Tuesday (July 2, 2019) at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., following a short illness.

She was born in Homerville, but resided in Waycross most of her life. She was a homemaker.

She was a daughter of the late Rev. Johnny B. Deese and Thelma Starling Deese.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Stanley Pittman Sr., of Waycross; a daughter, Vickie Pittman Hill (Mike Cox), of Blackshear; and her son, Austin Hill (Taylor); a son, Glynn Pittman (Julie), of Chester, and his children, Chance Pittman and Caroline Pittman; a son, Jamie Pittman (Felicia), of Waycross, and his children, Kimberly Bowen (Brody), Cameron Cash, Mason Pittman, Keri Cash, Brianna Cash, Matthew Cash, Tanner Pittman and Gaige Cash; a daughter, Abby Sweat (Dave), of Waycross, and her daughter, Jenna Kay Sweat; two great-grandchildren, Kami Bowen and Jeb Bowen; a brother, Jerry Deese (Ruby Dale), of Homerville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning at the funeral home beginning at 10 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

David Walter Cason

A funeral for David Walter Cason was held Wednesday afternoon at Deenwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Thomas Crosby, Drew McCarthy, Will McCarthy, Bruce Mobley, Cricket Mobley and Stacy Tyre.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Oscar Bell, Mickey Cobb, Roy Colvin, Mark Crosby, Terry Crosby, Bert Davis, Jack Dixon, Denver Ratliff, Bobby Raulerson, Buddy Strickland, Brian Tyre and Larry Wilkinson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.