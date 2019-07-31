July 31, 2019

Pete Lamar Cooper

Pete Lamar Cooper, 58, formerly of Waycross, and the son of James Cooper and the late Vaslona Brown Cooper, died Monday (July 29, 2019) at his residence in Folkston.

Friends are being received at the Cooper residence, at 524 Martin Luther King Drive in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Vivian E. Humphrey

A memorial service for Vivian Elaine Humphrey was held Tuesday morning at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.