July 30, 2019

Sherman W. George

Sherman W. George, 72, died Sunday (July 28, 2019) at his residence following a short illness.

He was a native of Waycross, lived most of his life in St. Petersburg, Fla., and moved back to Waycross four years ago. He served in the United States Navy, was a member of the American Legion, and was a member of Faith of God Holiness Church in Newtown.

He was the son of the late Nehemiah George and Rosa Lee George. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carrie Farmer.

Survivors include his caregivers, Mabalena J. Baker and Gordon Preston Baker, of Waycross; his sister, Rose Jones, of Augusta; his brother, Ester George, of Augusta; his pastor, Bishop Larry Atkinson and First Lady Wanda Atkinson; and his church family.

A funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 o’clock Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

David Lee Whitley

David Lee Whitley, 73, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday afternoon (July 28, 2019) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born Sept. 14, 1945 in Pierce County, he was a son of the late Leo Whitley and Lorene Dixon Whitley Yawn. He lived a few years in Macon before moving back to Blackshear in 1966. He was retired from the Pierce County Board of Education maintenance department and was a master locksmith.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and attended the Men In Action (MIA) Sunday School Class.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Whitley, father-in-law, Tommy D. Clark, a sister-in-law, Kathy Bennett, four brothers-in-law, Lavelle Bennett, Woody Wooddell, Robert Donald Clark and Bryan Keith Clark.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Melba Clark Whitley, of Blackshear; his son, Donald Whitley (wife, Lisa), of Blackshear; his mother-in-law, Abbie Clark, of Waycross; two sisters-in-law, Jane Wooddell and Gail King, both of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Tommy D. Clark (wife, Debbie), of Waycross; two special “godchildren,” Shane Roundtree and Amris Bedford; several nieces and nephews, and many friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will take place Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

The family requests that the First Baptist Church Men In Action (MIA) Sunday School Class serve as honorary pallbearers. They should arrive at the funeral home by 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Shameal L. Finney

Shameal Lashondra Finney, 32, the daughter of Bobby and Pastor Jeanette H. Finney, died Saturday (July 27, 2019) at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Finney residence, 2075 Sylvia Lane.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.