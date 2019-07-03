July 3, 2019

Doris J. Dockery

Minnie Doris Dockery, 91, of Beale Court Drive, Blairsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday (June 30, 2019).

She was born Aug. 30, 1927 in Hoboken, the daughter of the late Bill E. Jacobs and the late Clara Altman Jacobs.

She was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Dockery Jr., in 2010, her two brothers, M.L. and Billy Jacobs, and her three sisters, Betty Jean Walker, Lissie Bunch and Evelyn McDonald.

Survivors are four sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Cindy Dockery, of Roswell, Tony and Carlene Dockery, of Blairsville, Keith and Kim Dockery, of Fairfax, Va., Kim and Marie Dockery, of Concord, N.C.; one brother, Tobie Jacobs, of Hoboken; five grandchildren, Lauren Dockery, Jill Parrish, Stephen Dockery, Scott Dockery and Lee Dockery; one great-grandchild, Harper Parrish; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a member of St. Claire’s Episcopal Church. She had a master’s degree in education and was a teacher in the state of Georgia for more than 25 years. She was also an avid gardener an accomplished quilter and was fascinated by owls.

She and her husband, Bill, loved to travel and camped by tent or RV all over the continental U.S. during their 61 years of marriage.

A memorial service will be held today at St. Claire’s at 2 p.m. with The Very Rev. Liz Schellingerhoudt officiating.

Special music will be presented at the service by her son, Terry.

Interment will follow at a later date in the Reedy Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Broxton, where she will rest next to her beloved husband.

Flowers are accepted, or the family requests that donations be made to The Salvation Army in memory of Mrs. Dockery.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed on line at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

John Warren May Jr.

A funeral for John Warren May Jr. was held Tuesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Brother David Merck and Pastor Buck Morgan officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Knapp officiating.

Pallbearers were Austin Henderson, Noah Henderson, Payton Henderson, Marley Green, John Shipes and Matt Greer.

Honorary pallbearers were Danny Jordan, Jerrell Wilson, David Bechiom and Ken Pipkin.

Military honors were provided by an honor guard from Moody Air Force Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.