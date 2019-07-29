July 29, 2019

Anna Frances Mangum

BLACKSHEAR — Ms. Anna Frances Lawhorne Mangum, 55, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (June 26, 2019) at her mother’s residence, following a sudden illness.

Born in Atlanta, June 26, 1964, she lived in Pierce County for the past 18 years. She was a surgical technician having worked at Orange Park Medical and Baptist Hospital both in Florida and Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup. She loved to bake and her cheesecakes were heavenly. She also enjoyed all sorts of hand crafts, watching murder mysteries and the HGTV show, Fixer Upper, on the television and spending time with her precious grandchildren who she adored. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her step-father, Jerry Knowlton, her brother, Jay Lawhorne, and by her sister, Kellie Landoll.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Janna and Matt Peebles, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Brandi and Lenzo Wilkins, of Blackshear; her mother, Mary Frances Knowlton, of Blackshear; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeff and Dana Knowlton, of Brunswick, Cliff and Leah Knowlton, of Douglas, and Jason and Jessica Knowlton, of Columbus; five grandchildren, Dean Dahlem Jr., Marissa Mangum, Alyssa Mangum, Sophia Lee and Khloe Wilkins; a granddog, Ace; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph Todd Hendry

BRUNSWICK — Joseph Todd Hendry, 54, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday (June 27, 2019) at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick campus.

Born Nov. 2, 1964, he was the son of the late William A. Hendry, M.D. and Joyce H. Hendry, R.N.

Known as “Todd the Magnificent,” he was a man like no other. He loved and protected his wife, Camille, son Phillip, and granddaughter, Savannah, with an unmatched passion.

He was, hands down, the best dad ever and was quickly making a name for himself as a dang good Papa, as well.

Todd and Camille’s marriage of 33-plus years and their never-ending commitment to each other have been an example for many to follow. Todd’s wit, intelligence and musical prowess endeared him to all he encountered.

He was a 1982 graduate of Pierce County High School, the first graduating class.

He is survived by his wife, Camille Hendry; son, Phillip Hendry, of Brunswick; granddaughter, Savannah Hendry; mother-in-law, Margie James; brothers, Richard H. (Jana) Hendry, of San Diego, Calif., Bobby Cleaver, of Jacksonville, Fla., Richard M. (Juanita) Hendry, of Durham, N.C.; and Will (Ching) Hendry, of Marietta; sisters, Marla (Eric) Herrin, of Patterson, Kay (Roy) Stewart, of Blackshear, and Misty Harris, of New Braunfels, Texas; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Monday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sycamore Tree, 204 NW Central Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the local arrangements.

Shelby Vaughn

Shelby Vaughn, 63, passed away (June 28, 2019) at her residence in Waycross following a short illness.

She was born in Hollywood, Fla., but resided in Waycross most of her life. She was formerly employed at Southside Daycare and was widely known for her homemade sweets. She was also a member of River of Life Church on Brunel St.

She was a daughter of the late Daniel Beail Crawford and Ruby E. Knowles Crawford. She was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Jean Herrin, and three brothers, Julian C. Crawford, Tommy Crawford and Elmerine Crawford.

She was survived by her husband, Charles Vaughn, of Waycross; three sons, Charles Daniel Vaughn (Tiffany), William Eugene Vaughn and David Wayne Vaughn, all of Waycross; three grandchildren, Anthony Vaughn, Savannah Grace Vaughn and David Eli Vaughn; two sisters, Bertha Mae Chaney and Rita Newton, both of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon at the funeral home beginning at 2 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to help with her final expenses to Music Funeral Home, 1503 Tebeau St., Waycross, Ga. 31501

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mattie Varnadore Sweat

A funeral for Mattie Varnadore Sweat was held Friday morning at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Clayton Davis, the Rev. Loren Bryant and the Rev. Randall Gunter officiating.

Burial followed in Zion Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Flowers, Stephen Ledford, Johnny Mixon, Aubrey Phillips, Curtis Russell and Donald Varnadore.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Rexroat Ponsell

A funeral for Mary M. Rexroat Ponsell was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Callahan and the Rev. Sharon Burke officiating.

Burial followed in Rehobeth Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jody Ponsell, Gary Ponsell, Trey Hickox, Michael Furlow, Ed Schmidt and Roger Granger.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.