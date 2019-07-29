July 29, 2019

Daniel Bruce Whitley

Daniel Bruce Whitley, 64, passed away suddenly Saturday (July 27, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Abram Garfield Whitley Jr. and Mary Ruth Hargreaves Whitley.

He retired from CSX Railroad after 40 years of service and was currently a pro shop clerk at The Lakes Golf Course at Laura S. Walker.

He attended Jamestown Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Danny Whitley (Lana), of Waycross; a daughter, Tracie Hardaway (David), of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Hunter Whitley, Makayla Whitley, Ricky Howell (Maria) and Sierra Hughes; two great-grandchildren, Cole Howell and Kase Howell; a sister, Carol Whitley Sizemore (Eric), of Rochelle; and a brother, James A.G. Whitley III (Susanne), of Conyers.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waresboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by singing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

David Lee Whitley

David Lee Whitley, 73, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday afternoon (July 28, 2019) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Vivian E. Humphrey

Vivian Elaine Humphrey, 72, passed away Friday evening (July 26, 2019) at Harborview Satilla in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in Toccoa, but lived in Athens for 21 years before moving to Waycross in 2011. She was a former school teacher and counselor in Clarke County, Carroll County and Jackson County. She was a member of Central Baptist Church of Waycross and a former member of Hoboken Baptist Church. She was a pianist who loved playing the piano and singing.

She was a daughter of the late Lloyd Goethals Humphrey and Roberta Amanda Baker Humphrey.

She is survived by three sons, John Sergent, of Commerce, Daniel Sergent (Sheila), of Lilburn, and David Sergent (Celesta), of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Walker Sergent, Jasmine Sergent, Emma Sergent and Kayla Sergent; a brother, Lloyd Alton Humphrey (Cathy), of Flowery Branch; a niece, Amanda Kirkendoll, of Atlanta; and a nephew, Baker Humphrey, of Flowery Branch.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha Smith Goodson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Martha Nell Smith Goodson, 69, was held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Mitch Hall.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rebecca R. Allgary

A funeral for Rebecca Renee Allgary took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Robert O. Hollender officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were George Perez, Lester Allgary, Lester Allgary Jr., Ivan Allgary, Wayne Bullard, Steve Kocher, Jeremy Morgan and Rob Allgary.

Robert ‘Robbie’ Harrell

A funeral for Robert “Robbie” Harrell took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Thrift officiating.

Burial was in High Bluff Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Donnie “Buckwheat” Snyder Jr., Timothy “Bubba” Griffin, Dale Walker, Virgil Chaney, Christopher Chaney and Roger Herrin.

Honorary pallbearers were Kyler Case, Elijah Harrell, Levy Williams, Keaton Williams and Landon Williams.

Everett McQuaig

A funeral for Everett McQuaig took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Franklin Peacock and the Rev. Glenn Lindsey officiating.

Burial was in Shiloh Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Derick McQuaig, Bryan McQuaig, Gavin McQuaig, Robbie McQuaig, Mack Meeks, Ellis Bowman and Jack Hendrix.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were the “Dancing Friends from the Backwood Barn.”

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.