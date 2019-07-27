July 27, 2019

Robert ‘Robbie’ Harrell

Robert “Robbie” Harrell, 62, passed away Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick following an extended illness.

He was born in Duluth and had resided in Hoboken most of his life. He was formerly employed with Southern Concrete and attended West Carswell Baptist Church.

Robbie was a son of the late James William Harrell and also preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Harrell, and a brother, Steve Harrell.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Melton Harrell of Hoboken; a son, J.W. Harrell (Christie) of Hoboken; a daughter, Kay Williams (Charlie) of Hoboken; 10 grandchildren, Ciera Clever, Kyler Case, Sarah Harrell, Elijah Harrell, Mailey, Krissy Mixon, Levy Williams, Keaton Williams, Landon Williams, and Kailyn Williams; one great grandchild; his mother, Alice Harrell of Waycross; a sister, Jan Aspinwall (Frank) of Blackshear; and a special friend, Ricky Corbitt (Cynthia) of Hoboken.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday (July 28, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33309-2132 or go online to msfocus.org/Donate.aspx

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Everett McQuaig

Everett McQuaig, 67 died Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

He was a native of Alma and lived most of his life in Waycross. He was a plumber for many years and a member of University Blvd. Church of God. He was also a member of Riding for Christ Motorcycle Club.

He was a son of the late Rufus M. McQuaig Sr. and Oscie Lee Smith McQuaig. He was also preceded in death by a great grandson, Opie Jay Bowman, a sister, Dorothy Strickland and a brother, David McQuaig.

He is survived by the love of his life for 48 years, Gennell Musgrove McQuaig of Waycross; six children, Jason D. McQuaig (Ashlea) of Waycross, Chris McQuaig (Roxanne) of Alma, Gennifer D. Hall (Jimmy) of Brunswick, Doug Higgs (Lori) of Riverview, Fla., Dewey D. Harrell (Pam) of Warner Robins, and Cheryl Odham (Jeff) of Callahan, Fla.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanette “Jay” Crawford and Dian Daniels (Herb) both of Waycross; a brother, Junior McQuaig (Dell) of Waycross; a special brother-in-law, Virgil Musgrove of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved by his entire family and a host of friends.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday (July 28, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Blackshear.

The family will be receiving friends this evening at the funeral home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Friends will be gathering at the home of Mr. McQuaig, 2744 Timberlake Drive in Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Rosie Norell Danskin

A funeral service for Mrs. Rosie Norell Danskin was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Marshall officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Craig Driggers, Joe Horniceck, Cody Justice, Daniel Justice, Henry Justice and Robert Justice.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.