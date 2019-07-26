July 26, 2019

Janice J. Greenway

Janice J. Greenway, 91, of Valdosta and formerly of Alma, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home where she had been living for the past eight years.

She was born October 21, 1927 in Lanier, Georgia to Hoke and Aileen Rimes Jordan.

She graduated from high school in Lyons and graduated with a degree in Home Economics from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. She then moved to Alma to begin a teaching career. There she met and married Carlos D. Greenway Jr.

After the birth of their daughter, Mrs. Greenway stayed home for a few years. Upon returning to the work force, she began a career with the Department of Family and Children Services with whom she remained until she retired as director in December 1989.

Mrs. Greenway was a member of Alma United Methodist Church and an associate member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Valdosta.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Claire and Dr. Dallas M. Miller Sr., of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Dallas M. Miller Jr. (Elizabeth) of Birmingham, Alabama, Sarah J. Miller of Lexington, Kentucky, Mary Beth Tatum (Josh) of Destin, Florida, and William T. Miller of Oxford, Mississippi; a great-grandchild, William Sanders Miller of Birmingham, Alabama; several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Greenway was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos D. Greenway Jr.; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.S. Jordan; her sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. J.V. Minchew, and a brother-in-law, Alex B. Greenway Sr.

A special thank you to Home Instead, Coastal Home Care, and Hospice of South Georgia, as well as Valeria Smith and Angela Hart who provided excellent care giving to Mrs. Greenway in her later years.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens in Alma with Rev. David Tart officiating.

Memorials may be made to Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Valdosta or Alma United Methodist Church in Alma.

Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta and Crosby Funeral Home in Alma are serving the family.

Laura Mae White

Mother Anna Laura (Mae) White was born on August 17, 1946 in Waycross to the late Mr. Willie White Sr. and Mrs. Geraldine Perry White. She was the oldest of their 10 children.

She was married to Charlie White for 18 years. They had one daughter, Ms. Denise White of Waycross.

She was educated in the public school system in Hoboken. She retired from Pierce County Nursing Home after 35 years of service in dietary.

Laura Mae was a devoted member of the First African Baptist Church in Hoboken for the majority of her life. She served as an usher, on the mother board and headed the kitchen committee.

Later in life, she moved her membership to Congregational First Born Church where she served on the mother board, deaconess board and food committee until her health failed.

She was known to all who knew her as a cook and a baker. She took pride in baking for her family and church.

Laura Mae leaves to cherish her memories any loved ones to include: her daughter Denise White and one granddaughter, Macayla White; two sisters, Gloria (Greg) Burse and Lula Mae Taylor, both of Waycross; four brothers, Willie (Rhonda) White Jr. of Waycross, Archie (Estella) White of Nahunta, Johnny White of Waycross, and Carl (Joanna) White Sr. of Alma; brother-in-law, Marshall Rainge Sr.; a life- ong friend Katherine Adams; many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, two great-great nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services to celebrate a life beautifully lived will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at House of God the Church of the Living God, 500 East Blackshear Avenue, Waycross, where Reverend Gregory Crawford is pastor.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

Words of comfort will be offered by Reverend Douglas Taylor.

Burial and committal services will follow in Hoboken.

A public viewing will be held today from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel and a wake service will follow after from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel for family and friends.

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Harold Eugene Jones

Harold Eugene Jones was born March 18, 1945 in Waycross to the late Ms. Annie Jones.

He was educated in the Waycross School System. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and baseball. He was a people person and enjoyed doing and saying things to make people laugh, but he “kept it real” and there was no pretending about him.

After a long illness in the Harborview Nursing Home, Harold gained his heavenly wings on July 20, 2019.

Harold was a hard worker, employed as a cement finisher with King Edward Cigar Factory and lastly Carolina Skiff in Waycross. He was associated with the Antioch Baptist Church, Waycross, where Pastor Raymond Williams is the pastor.

Harold was preceded in death by his mother; Ms. Annie Jones and his grandmother; Ms. Mary Jones. He leaves to cherish his memories, many devoted cousins and friends.

The visitation will be held today starting at noon and it will continue until 5 p.m at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The funeral service will be at Rainge Memorial Chapel on Saturday and it will start at 11 a.m.

The burial will be at the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Valerie Cooper

It is with deep regret that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Mrs. Valerie Cooper of Waycross.

Ms. Cooper transitioned from this life on July 23, 2019.

Funeral services to celebrate a beautiful life well lived are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by the Harrington staff.

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Everett McQuaig

Everett McQuaig, 67, passed away Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will be receiving friends Saturday evening at the funeral home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Davis

It is with a sorrowful heart that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Ms. Shirley Davis of Waycros.

Ms. Davis transitioned from this life on July 24, 2019.

Funeral services to celebrate a beautiful life well lived are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by the Harrington staff.

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.