July 25, 2019

Elder Viola M. Dean

A celebration of life service for Elder Viola May Walker Dean will be held Saturday (July 27, 2019) at 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 18 Mount Carmel Street, Folkston where Rev. Antwon Nixon is pastor and Rev. H.L. Henderson, pastor of New St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, will bring words of comfort.

She was born the youngest of two children born to the late Clyde and Alma Gerard Walker, November 5, 1939 in Folkston. She received her formal education from the Charlton County Public School System where she was an outstanding point guard on the girls’ basketball team. In 1958 Viola graduated high school, via the State of Georgia’s General Education Development Program.

She was joined in holy matrimony to Charlie Robert Dean of Grantville, Ga. in 1956. This union was blessed with six children, Cassandra Dean, Carolyn Dean, Charlie R. Dean Jr., Michael J. Dean, Kevin L. Dean and Darryl Dean.

She worked several years as a restaurant cook where she received a great introduction to the culinary arts by Mrs. Cora Elmore.

In her early years she began taking courses at nearby schools in Waycross and Jacksonville, Fla. In August of 1965, Elder Dean began her teaching career as a substitute teacher within the Charlton County School System, From 1965 to 1969 she worked as a substitute teacher and devised a plan to advance her education and career.

In August of 1969, she was selected as the first teacher’s aide for the Charlton County School System. She would proudly service as a full time teacher’s aide until 1978.

In 1973 she was awarded an associate degree in educational studies from Florida Community College in Jacksonville. In June of 1978, after logging more than 50,000 miles to attend Valdosta State College, she was awarded her bachelor of science degree, majoring in special education.

In August of 1978, the Charlton County Board of Education hired her as a full time special education teacher, with related vocation instruction.

In March of 1995 she was awarded a master’s degree in education from Valdosta State University, majoring in special education studies. On May 10, 2000 Elder Dean was awarded a 6th year specialist degree in secondary education from Valdosta State University, a crowning achievement. This was her final degree before retiring as an educator in 2003.

Her service to the Charlton County education community spanned 34 years. In April 2016, the Charlton County Retired Teacher Association recognized her for career achievements as a dedicated educational professional within the state of Georgia.

In addition to teaching, Elder Dean also found time to study and become an ordained minister. On March 12, 2001, the Baptist Church awarded her the high honor of ordination. Over the years, she served as Sunday School teacher, choir member and associate minister at Saint Matthews Baptist Church in Folkston. She also was recognized as deaconess at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Folkston and Saint Matthews Baptist Church.

Between the years of 1989-2008, she worked as vice president and chief administrator for C&D Concrete,Inc., a construction firm operating within the states of Georgia and Florida.

On Sunday July 21, 2019 at 1:14 p.m. Elder Viola May Walker Dean went home to be with the Lord peacefully with her husband and children by her bed side.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Charlie Robert Dean Sr. of Folkston; her children, Cassandra D. Walker of Conyers, Carolyn D. Hall (Michael) of Douglasville, Charlie R. Dean Jr. (Nadajalah) of Frisco, Texas, Michael J. Dean (Jeanette) of Conyers, Kevin L. Dean (Carolina) of Washington, D.C. and Darryl D. Dean (Sandra) of Alpharetta; a sister, Maxine Lynch of Folkston; grandchildren, Christopher Walker, Alisha Walker, Gerald Walker, Justin Hall, Taneshala Hall, Erica Dean, Mehgan Dean, Melanie Dean, Mallory Dean, Michael J. Dean, Marrissa Dean, Ayshah Dean, Darryl D. Dean ll, Tiffanni A.B. Dean, Dr. Kimberlye E. Dean and Victoria A. Dean; four great grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Dean residence 161 Alma Walker Road, Folkston.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Mount Carmel Memorial Cemetery, Folkston.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home, Waycross.

Earl Russell Guss

In the early afternoon hours this 23 day of July, Earl Russell Guss, Jr. joined the heavenly choir of the Church Triumphant.

For 40 years he served as Elder, Clerk of Session, Presbytery Commissioner and spiritual leader to Presbyterian congregations throughout the South including the First Presbyterian Church, Burlington, N.C., where he was ordained as an Elder, Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, Cape May, N.J. and the First United Presbyterian Church, Belleville, Ill. Presently, he is an active Elder in the First Presbyterian Church, Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Earl wrote in recent weeks “I remember from the past, ‘The church is not a sanctuary for saints but rather a hospital for sinners.’ We do not retreat to church to get out of this bad world and enjoy a ‘feel good’ moment, but rather we are sinners. We seek forgiveness, refreshment, a charge to go forth and do better. Our Christian presence and impact is in the other 6 days and 23 hours.”

Earl was born to Earl Russell and Agnes Hazel (Mountain) Guss Sr. February 14, 1939 in Brooksville, Fla.

His ancestry provided him the opportunity to join the Sons of the American Revolution of Alamance Battleground Chapter, Burlington, N.C. by way of his 5th great grandfather Lt. Jacob Blasdel of Amesbury, Mass. and later Dearborn County, Ind.

The last 18 years of his life were spent enjoying the many family relationships and love of hundreds of Blasdel cousins and the thrill of knowing that his ancestor, Ralf Blaisdell came to America from England in 1635 aboard the ship “Angel Gabriel,” landing at Pemiquid Point, Maine.

Earl is an active member of the Blaisdell Family National Association where his wife Margaret serves as a national officer and genealogist of BFNA.

Life’s journey took Earl to Asheville, N.C. where he graduated from Lee Edwards High School as a National Merit Scholar. A brief study at Virginia Polytechnique Institute, Western Carolina University and on to the University of Georgia and finally graduation from the University of Georgia School of Law.

He met the love of his life one Christmas holiday while visiting Blackshear. Margaret Anne Walker, whom he married 24 June 1962 in the Blackshear Presbyterian Church, Blackshear, shared 57 years of marriage.

Earl joined Burlington Industries upon graduation from UGA Law School and enjoyed a successful career of 22 years traveling throughout the USA as an advocate for fair labor for employees. Other tours of employment took him to Gadsden, Ala. as Vice President of Gulf States Steel, and with Bordan Pasta, Cape May, N.J. and finally St. Louis, Mo., where he and Margaret retired and enjoyed the history and culture of St. Louis through their “Ten Toes” walking group.

Earl took great delight in the adventures of his children: David, who attended the University of Alabama, working with the athletic department videoing the football and basketball teams, then later working in Montana and Alaska following graduation; John, who too graduated from the University of Georgia later following his heart as a Civil War historian, and filmmaker, also becoming a published author; Elizabeth whose journey took her from Salem College to London to study art, exploring Europe and Australia, and later moving to San Francisco where she married Noel Kiernan of County Cavan, Ireland.

After retirement, Earl traveled throughout the United States with the Belleville, Ill. Presbyterian Church Mission team to repair churches in great need from Louisiana to New York to Montana. The comradery of the Christian team and many challenges of each trip were always a new adventure, which he embraced with great joy.

Earl served as a Stephen Minister for the past 20 years and was a member of his church choirs for 65 years. In more recent years, he developed a “bucket list” since he enjoyed the thrill of travel with each of his children. A hiking trip to the Grand Tetons with David and grandson, Liam, a tour of numerous Civil War battlefields, which included a trip to Gettysburg, walking across Pickett’s Field and climbing Little Round Top with John, and making trips with Margaret to Ireland to visit Elizabeth, Noel, Madison and Liam were among so many wonderful experiences he shared with his beloved children.

On the 50th anniversary celebration of their marriage, Earl and Margaret took a lifelong dream trip of traveling westward to see such grand sites as Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and other National Parks and landmarks for seven weeks. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. Earl was fascinated with history and more recently his family heritage. His true passion was working in the soil and gardening. His final trip took him to Fernandina where the family has enjoyed so many wonderful times on the beaches and the historic waterfront.

He was truly a loving and caring father, grandfather and friend. Earl’s peaceful, gentle and generous spirit are his legacy.

Earl is predeceased by his son-in-law Noel Eugene Kiernan. He is survived by his wife Margaret; children, David Michael Guss and daughter in law Sheri Lynn (Vernon) Guss of Seattle, Wash., John Walker Guss of Hillsborough, N.C. and Mary Elizabeth Guss Kiernan of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; grandchildren Madison Walker Kiernan and Liam Russell Kiernan, Fernandina Beach, Fla.; sisters in law, Mary Lott Walker, Blackshear, and Judith Elizabeth (Walker) Duke (Rev. James E. Duke Jr.), Macon; nieces Mary Margaret Duke of Macon, and the Rev. Rebecca Elizabeth Duke-Barton (Rev. Garth); many Mountain first cousins and numerous Blasdel cousins.

The family wishes to thank the amazing and caring doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic Hospital for their love and compassion and the members of the Fernandina Beach First Presbyterian Church who gave unconditional love, acts of kindness and prayers.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 9 N. 6th Street, Fernandina Beach, Fla. 32034 on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. Elder, Lay Minister, Jerie Lukefahr and Mayo Clinic Chaplain Linda Johns will officiate.

Visitation and reception will follow in the Jim Thomas Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, Fernandina.

A formal interment will be held privately at a later date under the shady oaks of historic Bosque Bello Cemetery, established in 1798 in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Mayo Clinic, Myasthenia Gravis Research, 4500 San Pablo Road S, Jacksonville, Fla. 32224

Martha Nell S. Goodson

Martha Nell Smith Goodson, 69, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Alma on December 2, 1949, she had lived in Pierce County for the last 33 years.

Mrs. Goodson was a 1967 graduate of Bacon County High School and went on to graduate from Waycross-Ware Tech with a degree in cosmetology. She had worked at Annis’ Salon before going to work for CSX Transportation as a clerk. Mrs. Goodson went on to retire as a medical transcriptionist with Blackshear Family Practice.

Over the years she enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, and doing crafts but her passion was gardening whether it be with flowers or vegetables. She was of the Baptist faith and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was a daughter of the late Simeon Lamar and Fannie Rebecca Jarrard Smith.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, James “Jim” Goodson II of Blackshear; two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Wyatt Burkett of Blackshear and Candi and Joel Rice of Bradenton, Fla.; a son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Rhonne Goodson of Quitman; six sisters, Delores Miles of Baxley, Donnette (Butch) Beck of Jacksonville, Fla., Joann Smith of Baxley, Janice Fulton of Tyrone, Marlene (Walter) Edgerly of Denver, Col., and Patricia Magdziuk of Ft. Collins, Col.; three brothers, Gary (Nancy) Smith of Alma, Tim (Patty) Smith of Eastman, and Tom (Tammy) Smith of Alma; 11 grandchildren, Brennan Burkett, Luke Revels, Emily Revels, Bailey Burkett, Ryan Hires, Riley McBride, Brennan Goodson, Leah Goodson, Cassie Rice, Will Rice, and Ben Rice; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral services for Mrs. Goodson will be held Saturday afternoon, July 27, 2019, at 2 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be at the funeral home chapel held one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Marlin Henry Edgy

Marlin Henry Edgy, 84, of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at his residence.

Born in Glynn County, he was preceded in death by his parents Elliott Calvin Edgy and Ruby Strickland Edgy. He was also preceded in death by a son, John Calvin Edgy, step-son, Sam Palmer, 3 brothers, Elliott Calvin Edgy, Jr., Tommy Edward Edgy and Carl Maylon Edgy and a sister, Mary Grace Chorba.

Marlin was an expeditor at Babcock and Wilcox until they closed and then he became a successful businessman drilling water wells in Brantley and surrounding areas.

He loved to plant his vegetable gardens and go on fishing trips, his favorite pastime was playing music and building things with his exceptional carpentry skills. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a 32nd degree Mason and Past Master of the Nahunta Lodge 391.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years Dorothy Laverne Edgy, 3 daughters, Deborah Lynn Jones, Melissa Ann Taylor, Tressa Marlene Brooker, step-daughter, Teresa Jean Hightower (Wayne); 6 grandchildren, Jon Brandon Jones (Nikki), Michael Thomas Drury, Jeremy Marlin Jones (Jessica), Heather Marlene Elvira (Abraham), MaryKay Hoff (Robert) and Taylor Nicole Rushing; 15 great grandchildren; 4 brothers and sisters-in-law, Harry Edgy (Rose), Claude Edgy (Theresa), Clayton Edgy (Georgia), and Marshall Edgy (Debra); Also many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chapel of Frye Funeral Home.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at King Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Rowell, Rev. Monroe Gill and Jacob Hightower officiating.

Burial will follow in Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jon Brandon Jones, Jeremy Marlin Jones, Andrew Thomas Drury, Joey Edgy, Wayne Hightower, Zane Edgy, Gabe Hightower, and Donnie May. Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Friday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

‘Donnie’ Harris

Funeral services for Donald Hugh “Donnie” Harris, 77, were held Wednesday afternoon, July 24, 2019, at 4 o’clock at the First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Officiating were Mr. Tony Batten and Dr. Bill Young.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Will Ritch, Harris Ritch, Jerry Barber, Tony Lewis, Mike Davis, James Turner and Cliff Crosby.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the M.I.S.F.I.T.S. Sunday School class, the American Legion Post 181, the Blackshear High School class of 1960, as well as members of the McDonald’s Coffee Group.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Faye McDaniel

A funeral service for Mrs. Evelyn Faye Cribb McDaniel was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phil Patterson officiating.

Burial followed in Waresboro Cemetery.

Pallbearers were J.W. Conley, Scott Dixon, Bill Lee, Derek McDaniel, Loran McDaniel and Paul MItchell.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jerri Adams

A memorial service for Mrs. Jerri Adams was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.