July 24, 2019

Rosie Norell Danskin

Rosie Norell Danskin, 96, died Monday morning (July 22, 2019) at Legacy House in Ocala, Fla.

A descendent of Yankee Dave Hickox, Rosie was born in Brantley County to the late Levi Hickox and Lettie Thomas Hickox.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

She was formerly employed as a factory worker for the Ronson Corporation. She also worked many years as a seamtress, waitress and homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Rosie is preceded in death by her son, Levy Dwain Justice, and 12 siblings.

Survivors include three children, Judy Vann of Durham, N.C., Henry Wayne Justice (Asude) of Cleveland, Ohio and Kenneth A. Justice (Sandra Joyce) of Williston, Fla.; grandchildren, Robert, Kimberly, Jennifer, Dr. Christopher Justice, Maria, Butch, Joseph, James, Thomas, Erhan, John Bryan and many great grandchildren including, Kristina, Cody, Kelsey, Madison, Abbigail, Isabella, Benjamin; Nicholas, Ashley and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Elouise Glaze

A celebration of life service for Elouise Glaze, 77, will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church 3105 Valdosta Highway, Homerville where Rev. Austin Deloach Jr. is pastor and Rev, Jaylen Thomas, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, Homerville, will bring words of comfort.

She was born on July 8, 1942 in Tallahassee, Fla. to the late Willie Lee Holloway and Queen Darby. She lived most of her life in Homerville before moving to Lakeland.

While in Homerville she was employed at a sewing factory in DuPont until the day that they closed their doors. While working there, she formed relationship with loving friends.

In 1959, she met the late James “Buddy” Glaze and in 1960 they were united in holy matrimony. They were married for forty-one years prior to Buddy’s death on June 6, 2001.

On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Elouise was called to her heavenly home after an illness.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son Steve Glaze; a brother-in-law, John C. Glaze; sisters-in-law, Rosetta Magby and Maxine Holloway.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Johnnie Holloway Sr. (Jackie), Robert Glaze Sr. (Geneva), Carolyn Locks, Sandra McKelvin (Tony Sr.); brother, Lester Holloway (Dianne); grandchildren, Cassandra Jones (Sedric), Johnny Holloway Jr., Johnathan Holloway, Shamala Wright, Armeka Glaze, Qui Glaze, Roxie Glaze, Robert C. Glaze Jr., Jamarie Glaze, Deondrix Magby, Elouise Magby, Lataye Gibson (Tremain), Tony McKelvin Jr. (Jamia), Natisha Pinkins (Dustin); great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at 176 Sherman Ave., Pearson, and Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home 17 Robinson Street, Homerville.

The body will lie in repose Thursday at the church from 1 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral home.

Guendell Farris Lee

NAHUNTA — Guendell Farris Lee, 74, of Nahunta, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, his parents were Jesse James Lee and Edna M. Altman Lee. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Patrick Lee; 4 brothers, Elmer Lee, Myron Dale Lee, Jimmy Lee, and Marvin Lee; and 2 sisters, Mattie Ellen Lee and Pearl Vizthum.

Guendell was a brick mason and a member of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church.

He loved his family and his dog, Molly. Guendell was always laughing and tinkering and enjoyed working in his flowers and dancing.

Survivors include his 4 children and their spouses, Sam Adams of Nahunta, Tim and Donna Adams of Nahunta, Darlene and Raymond Jones of Hoboken, and Clifford “Mike” and Denise Adams of Nahunta; 6 grandchildren, Scott and Mandi Jones, Nikki and Shaun Strickland, Lee and April Adams, Tyler and Kelsey Jones, Jessica and Mikel Johns, and Cliff and Ashley Adams; 12 great grandchildren, Kaleb Strickland, Brody Strickland, Konner Jones, Cuyler Strickland, Ethan Jones, Raylee Strickland, Emma Adams, Maci Jay Jones, Carli Grace Johns, Christopher Adams, Noah Adams, & Griffin Lee Johns; his special companion, Marie Sapp of Nahunta; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening (July 24, 2019) starting at 6 o’clock at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church; 1998 Riverside Rd Nahunta GA 31553.

A funeral will be held Thursday morning (July 25, 2019) at 11 at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Wainright, Rev. Cliff Adams, Rev. E.C. Crews, and Rev. Charles Florey officiating.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery in Hoboken.

Pallbearers will be Sam Adams, Tim Adams, Mike Adams, Scott Jones, Lee Adams, and Tyler Jones.

Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Cleland, Frank Mercer, Pete O’Berry, C.L. Lewis, Jamie Cleland, Roy Frank, Donald Brockington, and the staff of Hospice Satilla.

Pallbearers are asked to be at the church Thursday by 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Rebecca Renee Allgary

Rebecca Renee Allgary, 43, died suddenly Saturday afternoon (July 20, 2019) at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

She was born in Jacksonville, Fla. and was raised in Dahlonega.

Becky has lived in Valdosta the past 8-9 years. She was formerly employed by E-Lead Consulting as a team leader, and she was affiliated with the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Survivors include her parents, Hilton David Allgary and Shirley Ann Lee Allgary of Blackshear; four sisters, Cornelia Allgary, Debra Nolan, Linda McDonald (Keith) and Valerie Arrowwood; two brothers, Ivan Allgary (Dayna) and Robert Allgary (Jeanette); and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Robert Huey Driggers

A graveside service for Robert Huey Driggers was held Tuesday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Tim King officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



‘Timmy’ Herrin

A funeral service for Timothy “Timmy” Wayne Herrin, 57, of Blackshear, took place Tuesday morning at 10:30 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Rev. David Harrell, Rev. Clinton Kearney, and Rev. Richard Golden officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Ben Bridges, Paul Herrin, Tal Altman, Chandler Aspinwall, Aaron Aspinwall and Tristan Aspinwall.

Burial followed in the Waters Cemetery with the committal service officiated by Rev. Greg Bridges.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Bertha Mae C. Hickox

A funeral service for Mrs. Bertha Mae Carter Hickox was held Tuesday afternoon in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Arnold officiating.

Burial followed in Foster Cemetery in Pierce County.

Pallbearers were Albert Crawford, Jr., Albert Crawford III, Michael Simmons, Christopher Hickox, Benny Hickox and Tommy James.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.