July 23,2019

Jerri Adams

Jerri Adams, 72, passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and longtime cosmetologist.

She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Mrs. Adams was a daughter of the late John Franklin Henderson and Pearl Howard Henderson.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Adams of Waycross; two sons, Ralph Smith and Stacy Calhoun both of Waycross; one step-daughter, Tina Adams George (Arnold) of White Stone, Va.; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will begin receiving friends Wednesday afternoon at the funeral home at 1 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements..

Donnie Harris

Donald Hugh “Donnie” Harris, 77 of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at the Memorial Medical Center in Savannah following a sudden illness.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla. on January 5, 1942, he had lived in Pierce County most of his life. Mr. Harris was a 1960 graduate of Blackshear High School where he had served as the class president and went on to serve in the National Guard for 8 years. He had worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation for several years followed by owning his own insurance agency, working at Walker-Jones as a salesman, owning and operating B & D Motors, and then retiring from the City of Blackshear where he had been the Public Works Superintendent. His hobbies were playing golf, deer hunting, working in his shop, and going to the “OP” on afternoons to visit with his buddies.

He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Misfits Sunday school class.

He loved to laugh, enjoyed life and was friendly to everyone he met. His family and his pet dog, Chief, were greatly loved by him.

He was a son of the late Owen Edmund Harris and Sally Mildred Tanner Harris Dixon. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Owen “Tink” Harris.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Eris Barber Harris of Blackshear; three daughters, Melanie Harris, Andrea Boatright, and Sally Harris all of Blackshear; a son, Cole Harris of Blackshear; a sister, Dianne (Terrell) Davis of Blackshear; a brother, Ted (Jeanette) Harris of Brunswick; a sister-in-law, Nelda Harris of Valdosta; 3 grandchildren, Will (Tori) Ritch, Harris Ritch, and Maggie Boatright; 2 great grandchildren, Bennett Ritch and Brysen Ritch; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday afternoon at 4 o’clock at the First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be this evening from 6 until 9 at the funeral home.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Misfits Sunday school class, the “OP” gang, members of the American Legion Post 181, members of the Blackshear High School class of 1960, and members of the McDonald’s Coffee Group. Please meet at the church by 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

The family kindly requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church. 670 Main St., Blackshear, GA 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Roselyn Taylor

A funeral for Roselyn Tobias Taylor was held Monday morning at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. David White and Rev. Mike Myers officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jim Rivers, IV, Kline Lee, Greg Smith, Chuck Tobias, Danny Yarbrough, Henry Strickland Sr., Tommy Carter and Waylon Carter.

Honorary pallbearers were the John Wesley Sunday School Class, former music students and Willie Character.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Ralph L. Harris

A memorial service for Ralph Leonard Harris was held Sunday afternoon in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Corbitt officiating.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.