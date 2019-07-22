July 22,2019

‘Timmy’ Wayne Herrin

Timothy “Timmy” Wayne Herrin, age 57, of Blackshear, passed away Friday afternoon (7/19/19) at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah following an extended illness.

Born February 23, 1962 in Blackshear, he was the only son of Mary Lucero Herrin and the late William Harvey Herrin. He lived most of his life in Pierce County and was a 1981 graduate of Blackshear High School. He was retired as a diesel mechanic for the Ware County Board of Education, but had worked at several other places in Blackshear as a mechanic also.

He was a member of New Life Apostolic Church in Blackshear.

He will be remembered as a “big teddy bear.” He thoroughly loved all his family, and absolutely enjoyed his grandchildren, loved to laugh and tell jokes, enjoyed riding his golf-cart all over Blackshear, but most important of all, Timmy loved Jesus.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bobby Aspinwall, and brothers-in-law, David Maxwell and Randy Lowry.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Angie Aspinwall Herrin of Blackshear; son and daughter-in-law, Harley and Megan Herrin of Blackshear, daughter and son-in-law, Haeley and Kevin Sharpe of Tifton; six grandchildren, Landon Sharpe, Addison Herrin, Julia Sharpe, Hutson Herrin, Emmie Sharpe, and Isaac Sharpe; his mother: Mary Lucero Herrin of Blackshear; three sisters, Tina Bridges (husband Rev. Greg) of Rome, Ga., Kim Maxwell of Blackshear, and Pam Lowry of Blackshear; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Faye and Jimmy Clark of Blackshear; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Michelle Aspinwall of Blackshear; uncles and aunts Winton “Pogie” Herrin (wife Linda) of Blackshear, Lavone Herrin (wife Janice) of Blackshear, and Martha Herrin of Waycross; nieces and nephews, Ben Bridges (wife Chelsie) of Rome, James Wright of Canton, Racheal Ledesma of Blackshear, Jerry Maxwell of Canton, David Maxwell Jr. (wife April) of Manor, and Mariah Aspinwall, Chandler Aspinwall, Aaron Aspinwall, Tristan Aspinwall, Braydan Kirkland, and Emma-Kate Kirkland, all of Blackshear; several great nieces and nephews and many friends and other relatives.

A funeral service will take place Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Burial will follow in the Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Faye McDaniel

Evelyn Faye Cribb McDaniel, 92, died Saturday afternoon (July 20, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health.

She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., but she lived most of her life in Ware County and graduated from Waresboro School.

Evelyn was formerly employed as a cake decorator at Tuten’s Bakery, and she coached basketball at Waresboro School.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Daley Norwood Cribb and Gussie Leona Gillis Cribb; her husband, Raymond Lore “R.L.” McDaniel; brother, Joseph Bagley Cribb, Sr.; and two sisters, Sarah Bell Merritt and Gussie Jurrell Strickland.

Survivors include four children, Ramona Todd (late Dale), Ray N. McDaniel (Arrowanna), Earl L. “Ricky” McDaniel (Darlene) and Michael A. McDaniel (Karen) all of Waycross; grandchildren, Terri Hodge (Earl), Bill Lee (Kelly), Courtney Todd (Paul Mitchell), Loran McDaniel (Melissa), Jenni Conley (J.W.), Derek McDaniel (Leanne), Carissa Dixon (Scott), David Paul (Kathy), Grady Paul (Melissa), Carrie Streat (Van) and Shane Moore (Erica); numerous beloved great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one sister, Charlotte Barfield (George) of Ty Ty; sister-in-law, Ruby Cribb of Waycross; brother-in-law, Bill Strickland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Waresboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

‘Jack’ M. Dixon

Jackie Melvin “Jack” Dixon, 82 of Blackshear, passed away Friday evening, July 19, 2019 at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Blackshear on February 8, 1937, he had lived in Jacksonville, Fla. for many years before moving back to Pierce County in 2002.

He was a 1955 graduate of Blackshear High School where he helped lead the Blackshear Tigers Basketball team to the state finals. He retired from ADT Security in Jacksonville after 44 years of service.

He was a member of Youmans Chapel Baptist Church and enjoyed farming and traveling, especially to the mountains. He dearly loved his family and always looked forward to having family gatherings but his greatest joy was having his precious grandchildren around.

He was a son of the late Carlos Mack and Tassie Stella Prescott Dixon. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel Traxler; and his brother, Jimmy Dixon.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jean Freeman Dixon of Blackshear; three daughters and a son-in-law, Tina Dixon of Blackshear, and Toni Weber and Tonda and Dan Kelley all of Jacksonville; his son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Amy Dixon of Blackshear; three sisters, Doris (J.W.) Womble of Waycross, Mary Lou (Romano) Benedetti of Reno, Nev., and Willie Mae Dixon of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Lorene Dixon of Waycross; 8 grandchildren, Danielle (Curt) Henderson, Tara (Glynn) Watson, Tiffany (Brandon) Shinn, Julian Kelley, Jackie Kelley, Chelsea (Garrett) Wilson, Justin Dixon, and Halle Dixon; 8 great grandchildren, Shaun Traxler, Connor Traxler, Ryan Pressler, Raelin Shinn, Wyatt Henderson, Aubriana Henderson, Piper Watson, and Silas Watson; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The funeral was Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019, at the Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Officiating were Rev. Randall Gunter and Rev. Richard Johnson.

Active pallbearers were his grandsons, Justin Dixon, Garrett Wilson, Curt Henderson, Brandon Shinn, Steve King and Cody Traxler.

Honorary pallbearers were his granddaughters and great grandchildren, Danielle Henderson, Tiffany Shinn, Halle Dixon, Tara Watson, Chelsea Wilson, and Jackie Kelley; Shaun Traxler, Connon Traxler, Ryan Pressler, Raelin Shinn, Wyatt Henderson, Aubriana Henderson, Piper Watson and Silas Watson.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, GA 31501

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Hospice Satilla for not only all of their love and care shown to Mr. Dixon and the family but also for going above and beyond to see that their needs were met.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Huey Driggers

Robert Huey Driggers, 83, of Waycross, passed away on July 19, 2019.

A visitation will be at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Tuesday, 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service thereafter at Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross with Pastor Tim King officiating.

Robert was born September 13, 1935 to Allen Edward Driggers and Annie Laura Driggers.

He was preceded in death by his only brother EdwarId Driggers.

His loving sisters and brothers-in-law are Betty Ruth Harper and husband William Harper, Doris Thompson and husband Tommy Thompson (deceased), and Florris Strickland and Charlie Strickland (deceased). He will be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and close, caring, friends he was fortunate enough to be blessed with.

Robert was married to Darlene Deloris Driggers for 33 years, having recently having lost his beloved wife on July 7, 2019.

He has two daughters, Tammy Kyle and Lisa Rosenblatt and a son-in-law Louis Rosenblatt. Robert and Darlene’s son “Baby” (Chihuahua) misses both his mom and dad very much as well.

He was a lifelong resident of Waycross leaving only when called upon to honorably serve his country in the United States Army.

His primary occupation was farming although he wore many hats. He recently retired to again work on the family farm he loved so much. Robert showed much kindness and generosity of spirit in his lifetime and he loved all God’s creatures. There was always a place on the farm for any stray animal that wandered up. He was first, and foremost, a good man with an exemplary work ethic that continued until the day he departed this earth. He will forever live in our hearts.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Viola Dean

Viola Dean, 79, of Folkston died Sunday July 21, 2019 in Baptist Medical Center, Jacksonville, Fla. after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Donnie Harris

Donnie Harris, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah following a sudden illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Elizabeth Pope

A homegoing celebration for Elizabeth Pope took place Saturday moring at St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church with prayer by Kimberly Denton, Old Testament reading by Elder Johnny Bacon and New Testament reading by Pastor Kenneth Price and eulogy by Pastor Michael Williams.

Burial took place in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Derrick Denton, Jeremiah Wesly, Elvis Denton, John Boyd, Harvey Edmond and Christopher Denton.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Fred Morgan Copeland

A funeral for Fred Morgan Copeland took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clayton Davis and Rev. Melvin Burch officiating.

Burial was in Hargraves Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Richard Forrister, James Davis, David Morgan, Robert Morgan, Trent Morgan, John Morgan, Nicholas Rowland and Henry Craven.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.