July 22, 2019

James Allen Davis Sr.

James Allen “Jimmy” Davis Sr., 86, of Mershon, passed away Wednesday afternoon (June 19, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Feb. 18, 1933 in Blackshear, he was a son of the late Allen Marion Davis and Marguritte Bell Aspinwall Davis. His father, Allen Davis, was a veteran of World War I in the First Artillery Corp.

He was a descendant of pioneer families of Pierce County, Elijah and Barbary (Dickson) Aspinwall and William James and Lula (Thornton) Davis. He was a collateral descendant of President James Monroe’s Aspinwall mother-in-law and President Franklin Roosevelt’s Aspinwall grandmother. He was a descendant of ancestors who were in the First Families of Georgia and ancestors who fought in the American Revolution, War of 1912, Indian War, Civil War, World War I and World War II.

He has the oldest membership in the Blackshear Presbyterian Church where he joined the church by profession of faith on April 5, 1942. His parents and sisters were members also. He was active in the Men of the Church and served as a Trust Fund Trustee and a General Trustee.

He was a great cook for Sunday lunch and Wednesday night supper with his fresh vegetables from his garden.

He graduated from Blackshear High School in 1953 where he was an outstanding letterman football and basketball player.

He was one of the first employees at ITT Rayonier in Jesup in 1954. He retired in management from Rayonier in 1994. He was the owner of the Davis-Aspinwall Farm that has been in the family for generations. The Davis-Aspinwall Farm is listed in the colonial development of the United States and Georgia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Clovis Diane Moore Davis, his son, James Allen “Kip” Davis Jr., his sisters, Dorothy Lee Davis Coldsnow, Marian Aline Davis Flannery and Clara Juanita Davis McKee.

Survivors include his four daughters, Diana “Dee Dee” Smart, Mershon, Gay Davis Bennett (husband, Michael), Blackshear, Michelle “Shelley” Davis DeLoach (husband, Stuart), Mershon, and Pamela Davis Hitchner, Mershon; 14 grandchildren, Marla Smart Meeks (Derrick), Mershon, Jamie Smart (Kenyata), Waycross, Jay Buck Turner (Christine), Blackshear, Sarah Turner Carver (Jerry), Waycross, Dusty Bennett (Sara), Woodbine, Sunny DeLoach Dixon (Slade), Mershon, Chase DeLoach (Nicole), Patterson, Thomas Hitchner (Meagan), Blackshear, Davis Hitchner (Brittney), Mershon, Michelle Brewer (Mary), Decatur, Shannon Hitchner Walz, Woodstock, Elizabeth Hitchner Wilson, Laurens, S.C., Skipper Davis, Mershon, John Sikes, Waycross, Drew Davis, Blackshear, and Cortney Davis (Paul Presley), Blackshear; 31 great-grandchildren; niece, Patricia McKee Colson, Valdosta; nephew, William “Buddy” Flannery (Faye), Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and several other relatives.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Blackshear Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Hampton Williams and Elder Sonny Bowen officiating. Private interment will be at the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blackshear Presbyterian Church, 432 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Wilma Mae Cravey

Wilma Mae “Sugie” Cravey, 89, daughter, wife, mother and saint, passed away Thursday afternoon (June 20, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

She was born in Baxley, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She was formerly employed by S.H. Kress as a cashier and was a member of Zenith Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Rogers and Betty Lou Hutto Rogers, her husband, Kermit Cravey, two brothers, Wilburn Rogers and Bobby Rogers, and a sister, Lunette Shipes.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda Cravey Hodge (Victor), of Waycross; one son, Kenny Cravey (Faye), of Manor; four grandchildren, Clay Cravey (Christa), of Manor, Christi Hodge Lashley (Marvin), of Patterson, Victor Craig Hodge (fiancé, Angela Craven), of Waycross, and Josh Cravey (Katie), of Offerman; seven great-grandchildren, Jamie Lashley, Silas Lashley, Abigail Lashley, Jonah Cravey, Jacob Cravey, Molly Cravey and Tate Cravey; one sister, Pat Taylor, of Alma; one brother, Jimmy Rogers (Cindy), of Alma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Sunday (June 23, 2019) at Zenith Baptist Church in Manor. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Briana Markeyseia Mangram

A celebration of life service for Briana Markeyseia Mangram, 23, will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at First Born Church of the Living God, 1160 H.J. Echols Drive, with the church pastor, Bishop Michael Flynn Sr., bringing words of comfort.

She was born March 4, 1996 in Brunswick to the Darrell Mangram and KaShae Smith. She received her formal education from the Glynn County and Ware County Public School Systems. She graduated from Ware County High School in 2014.

Briana accepted Christ as her personal Savior and became a member of First Born Church of the Living God under the leadership of Bishop Flynn.

She departed this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Briana was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Walstene Davis Sr., Joseph “Blue” Lane and an aunt, Bernadette Cooper.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, KaShae Smith of Waycross; her father, Darrell Mangram of Brunswick; a brother, Damare Mangram of Brunswick; two sisters, Za’Daria Mangram of Waycross and Dimere Mangram of Brunswick; a niece Paisley Frazier of Waycross; maternal grandmother, Elsie Smith Denton of Waycross; paternal grandmother, Roberta Mangram of Brunswick: maternal great-grandmother, Minnie Lee Smith of Waycross; paternal great-grandmother, Lula Mangram of Brunswick; a special great uncle, Frank L. Smith of Waycross; uncles, LeRoy H. Lane, Kenrance Davis (Tiffany), both of Waycross, Dan Mangram, Rashaun Hudson, Roderick Hudson, all of Brunswick; great aunts, Vonzine Davenport (Lawrence) of McDonough, Joann Oglesby, Sheila Baldwin, Marie Smith, Cathy Wilson (Carroll), Sandra Rainey, all of Waycross, Rose Mangram and Sandra Austell, both of Brunswick; great uncles, William Smith Jr. of Hinesville, Williard McCarthy, Clifford Smith, both of Waycross, Kenneth Smith, Bryan Smith and Christopher Smith, all of Brunswick; a god father, Lawrence Baldwin of Waycross; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at her mother’s home, 915 Baltimore Ave., and Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Interment will be in Lee-Moore Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Willie L. ‘Bill’ Davis

Willie L. “Bill” Davis, 71, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville, Fla., after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

John Edward Cribb

John Edward Cribb, 78, died Friday (June 21, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health following a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Vitress Kathleen Hyde

Vitress Kathleen Hyde, 88, died suddenly Friday morning (June 21, 2019) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Charles Larry Music

Charles Larry “Clyde” Music died Tuesday (June 18, 2019) in Waycross.

He was born Nov. 5, 1947 in Waycross and was retired from the railroad in 1984.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Banner and Betty Music, his wife, Cynthia Music, and a daughter, Katie Sweat.

He leaves behind two sons, Larry (Becky) Cason and Brian (Chery) Cason; two sisters, Sherrie (Dale) Wendel and Suzie Boatright; five grandchildren, Destinee (Stephen) Collins, Brandi Cason, Helena Sweat, Emily Sweat and Kolby Music; one great-grandson, Alex Cason; several nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hoboken Baptist Church.

Hortie Virginia Howard

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Hortie Virginia Murray Howard, 81, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Ben James Primitive Baptist Church.

Officiating were Elder Willis Lee and Elder Shane O’Neal.

Interment was in the Ben James Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Richard Gill, Scott Cason, Tyrone Murray, James Tuten, Curtis Cason and Stanley Cade.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sidney Richard Lucas

A graveside funeral for Sidney Richard Lucas was held Friday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Kenny Allen and the Rev. Robbie Clark officiating.

Pallbearers were Bobby Crowe, Danny Lucas, James Lucas and Timmy Lucas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.