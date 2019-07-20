July 20, 2019

Roselyn T. Taylor

Roselyn Tobias Taylor, 84, of Waycross, died Thursday evening (July 18, 2019) at her residence after a brief illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Thomas Asbury and Maurine Brown Tobias and lived here most of her life. She was a 1952 graduate of Waycross High School and graduated from Stetson University with a piano major.

She was involved in various organizations throughout the community although her focus was on her church. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She started playing the organ at Trinity at the age of 13 and shared her love of music throughout her life in all aspects of church activities. She was a member of the John Wesley Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dr. James W. Taylor, one brother, Raymond Charles Tobias.

Survivors include one son, James Taylor (wife, Krystin), of Monroe; one daughter, Lynn Rivers (husband, James), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Liberty Taylor, of Monroe, Jim Rivers IV (fiancée, Megan Grant), of Greensboro, N.C., Christina Rivers, of Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandson, Landon Walker; niece, Lisa T. Britt, of Atlanta; nephew, Chuck Tobias, of Atlanta; several other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday morning at 11 o’clock at First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 until 7 o’clock at the funeral home.

The family requests the John Wesley Sunday School Class from Trinity United Methodist Church and Mrs. Taylor’s former music students to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at First United Methodist Church by 10:30 a.m. Monday for the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ralph Leonard Harris

Ralph Leonard Harris, 76, of Waycross, died early Thursday morning (July 18, 2019)at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Sumner Fritz Harris and Myrtle Bessie Corbitt Harris. He made Waycross his home for his entire life.

He worked for Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Brockway Standard and the Ware County School System. He attended Gospel Tabernacle in Waycross and enjoyed watching western movies and spending time outdoors. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Thelma Jean Wall and Mary Francis Wood.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Harris, of Waycross; three children, Mitchell Harris (wife, Teresa), of Waycross, Michael Harris, of Waycross, Shannon Harris, of Waycross; one grandson, Joshua Harris, of Waycross; one sister, Myrtle Harris, of South Plainfield, N.J.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Doris Ann May

Doris Ann Hendrix May, 88, of Axson, passed away Friday (July 12, 2019) at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas.

She was born April 10, 1931 in Ware County, the daughter of the late Eli Bradford and Lucinda Thrift Hendrix. She was a homemaker who especially loved gardening, cooking, traveling and redoing antiques.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as four brothers, Lloyd Hendrix, Wilbur Hendrix, George Hendrix and Silas Hendrix, and one sister, Rose Mckenzie, and one granddaughter, Karey Lynn May Mendoza.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Jack May, of Axson; a daughter, Linda Morris (husband, Terry), of Pearson; two sons, Gary May (wife, JoAnn), of Axson, and George May (wife, Susan), of Axson; a brother, Flemon Hendrix (wife, Mildred), of Waycross; three sisters-in-law, Vera Peavy, of Douglas, Isabelle Hendrix, of Waycross, and Bennie Joe Hendrix, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Alayna Stuckey (fiancé, Robert Granger), of Carrollton, Texas, Kristi May-Crews (husband, Cody), of Axson, Amy Morris (husband, Jason), of Jacksonville, Fla., Nicole Chaney (husband, Eric), of Douglas, Amanda Morris, of Alma, Brandon Morris (wife, Morgan), of Pearson; 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

The funeral was held Monday (July 15) at 2 p.m. at Axson Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Britt Peavy officiating.

Special musical selections included “Amazing Grace” and “In the Sweet By and By,” rendered by CD. Interment followed in Axson Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were David Bennett, Bill McCullar, Shawn Hendrix, Luke Hendrix, Tommy Walden and James Hendrix.

Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson was in charge of the arrangements.

Rev. R.C. Mathis

HORTENSE — The Rev. R.C. Mathis, 90, of Hortense passed away early Thursday morning (July 18, 2019) at St. Joseph Candler in Savannah after an extended illness.

Born in Moundville, Ala., he was the son of John Phelan Mathis and Dessie Kinard Mathis.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Mathis, four brothers, Frank Mathis, Luther Mathis, John Mathis and Bill Mathis, and three sisters, Trudie Mathis, Elvie Mathis and Louabelle Mathis.

He was retired from B&W and served in the United States Army during the Korean war. He was a beloved minister and a member of Philadelphia Wesleyan Church. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking, gardening and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Mathis, of Hortense; a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Anita Mathis, of Trudie; a daughter and son-in-law, Janice and James Nichols, of Hortense; a daughter-in-law, Carmen N. Mathis, of Hortense; four grandchildren and their spouses, Lori Hatton (Jeremy), of Hortense, Joel Mathis (Dena), of Hortense, Joseph Mathis (Marie), of Hortense, and Michael Nichols (Fiancée, Mandy), of Brunswick; five great-grandchildren, Tori Moody, Ellie Moody, Justin Dillon Mathis, Joseph Mathis Jr. and Sirena Mathis; a sister, Mary Lou Lee, of Hawaii; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A funeral will be held this afternoon at 4 o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hortense Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be his three grandsons, Jeremy Hatton, Joel Mathis and Joseph Mathis, and his three honorary grandsons, Lawton Dixon, D.J. Dixon and Daniel Hollingsworth.

Honorary pallbearers will be his honorary grandchildren, William Nichols, Whitney Schrack and Audury Dione.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Fred M. Copeland

Fred Morgan Copeland, 51, died Thursday (July 18, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

He was a native of Homerville but lived most of his life in Waycross.

He was the son of the late Jimmie Copeland.

Survivors include his fiancé, Doris Carter, of Waycross; his mother, Cassie Copeland, of Waycross; two sisters, Carol Jean Rowland, of Waycross, and Cathy Davis (husband, James), of Blackshear; three nephews; one niece; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Hargraves Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5 until 7 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert H. Driggers

Robert Huey Driggers, 83, of Waycross, died Friday morning (July 19, 2019) at UF Health Jacksonville from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Timothy W. Herrin

Timothy “Timmy” Wayne Herrin, 57, of Blackshear, passed away Friday afternoon (July 19, 2019) at Memorial Hospital in Savannah following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.