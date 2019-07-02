July 2, 2019

David Walter Cason

David Walter Cason, 77, passed away Sunday (June 30, 2019) at The Landings of Douglas following an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County where he retired as the financial aid director at Okefenokee Technical Institute (now Coastal Pines). He was not only a lifelong educator in Ware County but coached football at Wacona and Ware County High School. Later in life he taught at Ware State Prison and Coffee Correctional Facility.

He was a son of the late Owen John Cason and Mattie Keel Guy. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Dorothy Lee, Jeanette Mobley, Hazel Nichols and Marie Reyna, and a brother, O.J. Cason.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Hersey Cason, of Waycross; two children, David O. “Doc” Cason, of Waycross, and Kelli Cason, of Waycross; a sister, Vera Bowers, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and countless other special friends.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Deenwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon at the church beginning at 1 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Kathy Marie Howard

Kathy Marie Riggins Howard, 62, of Valdosta, passed away Thursday (June 27, 2019).

She was born in Blackshear, July 9, 1956, to Mary Riggins Griner Burkhalter and the late Alvin Riggins. She was a registered nurse and worked in this capacity at the University Hospital of Augusta, and at her husband’s family practice in Douglas for 20 years.

She was active in church life wherever she lived, singing in choirs and teaching Sunday School. She was a member of First Christian Church in Valdosta where she was program director for senior adults and also served as a deacon. She enjoyed spending time with family and her eight grandchildren. She had a great passion and gift for storytelling and was frequently in demand to share this gift with audiences around South Georgia.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard F. Howard, of Valdosta; two daughters, Mandy (J.C.) Jacobs, of Fairhope, Ala., and Misty (Paul) Watkins, of Valdosta; one son, Dustin (Lindsay) Howard, of Atlanta; eight grandchildren, Jake Jacobs, Mary Kathryn Jacobs, Griffin Jacobs, Bennett Watkins, Kade Watkins, Hallie Watkins, Hudson Howard, Asher Howard; one brother, Larry (Gwen) Riggins, of Fitzgerald; one sister, Karen (Tip) Lee, of Alma; one stepbrother, Kip (Michelle) Griner, of Houston, Texas; one stepsister, Ann Bonds, of Atlanta; her mother, Mary Griner, of Blackshear; and her beloved dog, Lilly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Riggins, and stepfather, Virlon Griner.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred Howard and the Rev. George Bennett officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9 until 11 a.m.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com

Carson McLane of Valdosta is serving the family.

Donald Robert Bishop

Donald Robert Bishop, 74, passed away Sunday (June 30, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a short illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections and CSX Railroad. He was a member of Second Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Irvin Sidwell Bishop and Helen Saggus Bishop.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marsha Fay Bishop, of Waycross; his son, the Rev. Bryant Paul Bishop (wife, Angie), of Alma; a granddaughter, Anna Katlyn Bishop, of Alma.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Second Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday morning at the church from 9 until 10 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Calvin J. Williams

Calvin Jackson Williams, 61, of Millwood, passed away peacefully Friday (June 28, 2019) at his home after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving wife and children, family and Hospice caregivers.

He was born in Waycross on Dec. 12, 1957, the son of Calvin and Joyce (Strickland) Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William “Billy” Williams and a child, Calvin Shawn Williams.

He was a longtime resident of Millwood and was employed by Gillis Brother Crop Care of Millwood for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy (Crosby) Williams; children Caileigh Williams, of Millwood, Luke Williams, of Waresboro, Lauren Williams, of Jacksonville, Fla., Shay Williams Merritt (husband Tyler), of Waycross, Tabatha Williams Smith, of Waresboro; a sister, Lee Willaims; two brothers, Jerry Williams and Hank Williams; four grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

A service of remembrance with arrangements will be announced later.

Reflections Funeral and Cremation of Tifton is serving the family.

Shirley Louise Clark

With the start of a new life, Shirley Louise Clark crossed over from earth to glory. She boarded train No. 2019, car No. six, and took the 28th seat. The train moves on. Her work on earth is finished.

Shirley Louise Clark was born Feb. 21, 1962 in Blackshear.

She attended public schools in Patterson. She lived her life in the cities of Patterson, Waycross and Blackshear. She was an employee with Satilla Regional Medical Center for several years and Simmons Bedding Company in Waycross until her health started to decline.

She was an excellent cook, life of the party, but most of all she loved fishing and caring for her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father Andrew Jackson Grant Sr., her mother, Betty Jean Simpson Grant, and a brother, Tony Anthony Grant.

She leaves to cherish her memories, three loving children, Fernando (Robin) Grant, Valentè Grant, and daughter, Symone (Nicole) Grant; three brothers, Cleveland Simpson, Douglas, Andrew Jackson (Sherreka) Grant Jr., Waycross, Timothy (April) Grant, Blackshear; one sister, Darlene Grant, Blackshear; grandchildren, Jonathan Grant, Keon Grant, Arterrion, Taylor Grant, Tyler Grant, Demetrius (Devyn) Mercer and Aria Character; special nieces, Chelsea Grant, Pathriencè and Alexus Shaw; special nephew, Jayden Grant; goddaughter, Tonya Taylor; special godson, Shalmar Wilson; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, other relatives and loving friends.

Visitation is today, 5 until 7 p.m., at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The funeral will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. at the chapel of Rainge Memorial, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at The Gethsemane Cemetery, Patterson.

Most sacred arrangements rendered by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc. (912) 449-0709.

Joseph Todd Hendry

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Joseph Todd Hendry, 54, was held Monday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Mary Ann Braswell and Angela Manders.

Edward Peace and Charlie Thornton provided special music.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.