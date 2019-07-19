July 19, 2019

Annette M. McGauley

“For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words.” (1 Thessalonians 4:16-18)

A life well lived came to a close Monday (July 15, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross.

Annette Marie Brickle McGauley was born to the union of the late Deacon Aaron Brickle and Frances Chance Brickle in Tampa, Fla., on July 16, 1942. She was the youngest of two children.

After the passing of her mother when she was six months old, her father married Mae Frances Ruth of Millwood, who raised her as her own.

In 1957, she met the love of her life, James Donell McGauley, at the Paradise Café on Oak Street in Waycross. The song playing on jukebox the moment they met is the song that became their anthem, “Darling, You Send Me” by Sam Cooke. On March 13, 1964, she married James and to this union, four children were born, James Jr., Renae, Steven and Delano.

She received her education from the Waycross School System and graduated from Center High School in 1962. She played basketball on the Center High School girls basketball team and was a majorette in the Center High Tiger marching band.

She became a Christian at an early age and joined Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Waycross. She served in the Junior and Senior Choir and was a faithful member of Carter’s Interdenominational Mass Choir which was founded by the Rev. Roosevelt Carter.

She later joined Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Blackshear, where she served as deaconess. She also served on the senior usher board, the senior mission and as president of the kitchen committee. She served as president of the McGauley Family Choir which was established in 1996. She was a member of the Ida Mae Chapter 229, Order of the Easter Star, Prince Hall Jurisdiction of Georgia, where she served three times as treasurer.

She was employed at King Edward Cigar Factory for 20-plus years where she remained until retirement. She loved to travel and support her children and grandchildren in various school activities. She was a faithful supporter of the Pierce County High School Sound of Silver Marching Band.

She loved to play softball and was a member of the Blackshear Recreation Softball League where she played for Blackshear Apparel. She loved watching westerns and her favorite television show was Walker Texas Ranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

On the morning of July 15, 2019, God, who is infinite in wisdom and mercy, received Annette home.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, her husband of 55 years, Deacon James Donell McGauley Sr.; her children, James Donell (Pamela) McGauley Jr., Waycross, and Elder Steven Terrell (Evangelist Sophia) McGauley, Pastor Cecelia Renae (Pastor Samuel) Sellers and Delano Tayana (Willie) Mobley, all of Blackshear; siblings, James Chance, of New York, N.Y., and special brother, Billy Ruth of Augusta; brother and sisters-in-law, Marion (Terrie) McGauley Sr., Jimmy (Lisa) McGauley Sr., Belinda (Cecil) Jones and Edmund T. McGauley Sr., all of Blackshear, Bobbie Jean Pope, of Goulds, Fla., and Mrs. Debra (Leonard) Gallashaw, of Waycross; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and sorrowing family and friends.

Visitation will be held today from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware Street, Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at 838 Sycamore Street, Blackshear.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, where Bishop John A. Moss is pastor, Dr. Cecelia Renae Sellers, pastor of Upper Room Ministries, Waycross, offer words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Blackshear City Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph Leonard Harris

Ralph Leonard Harris, 76, of Waycross died Thursday (July 18, 2019) morning at Baptist Village Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Roselyn T. Taylor

Roselyn Tobias Taylor, 84, of Waycross died Thursday evening (July 18, 2019) at her residence after a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Anna White

It is with a sorrowful heart that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Anna White, of Waycross, who transitioned from this life on Thursday (July 18, 2019).

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by the Harrington staff.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook atwww.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Bertha Mae C. Hickox

Bertha Mae Carter Hickox, 82, of Waycross, died early Wednesday morning (July 17, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late W.E. Carter and Mary Elizabeth Clark Carter. She lived in Jacksonville, Fla. for more than 50 years before returning to Waycross in 2005. She was retired from St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville, where she worked as a nurse.

In Waycross, she was a member of City Boulevard Church of Christ. She loved to play bingo any chance she could get.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Cecil Crawford, her second husband, Lonnie Hickox, four daughters, Patricia Shackleford, Barbara Lowe, Janice Slocum, Sheila Crawford, one son, Herschel Hickox, two grandchildren, Sam White and Angela Gammons, and three sisters, Onnie Carter Pittman, Alice Carter Yancey and Annie Mae Carter James Meeks.

She is survived by four children, Cynthia Yvonne Crawford, of Waycross, Albert Cecil Crawford II (wife, Mary), of Rochester, N.H., Suzanne Hickox Cohen, of Waycross, Bennie Hickox, of Jacksonville, Fla.; 17 grandchildren, Christopher John Hickox, David Hickox, Michael Simmons, Albert Cecil Crawford III, Daniel White, Leeanne Lowe, Lee Lowe, J.C. Lowe, Paul Fletcher, James McMahon, Jennifer McMahon, Taylor Cohen, Bennie Hickox Jr., Savannah Hickox, Milini Crawford, Samantha Crawford, Andy Shackleford; numerous great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jose Carter Drury, of Hilliard, Fla., Helen Carter Martin, of Waycross, Glenda Carter Burch, of Hackberry, La.; one brother, Arthur B. Carter, of Lulu, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Foster Cemetery in Pierce County.

The family will receive friends Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Deese

A funeral for Dorothy “Dottie” Deese was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Stone and Pastor Ricardo Arreola officiating.

Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald.

Pallbearers were Matt Asbel, Kenneth Barksdale, Monroe Deese Sr., Monroe Deese, Jimmy Dillard, Anthony Jenkins and Paul Miller.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Wendell Day

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Charles Wendell Day, 77, was held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Dr. Don Waters.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Mike Davis, Jared Smith, Bobby Taylor, Logan Day, Andy Day and Neal Waters.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Blackshear High School class of 1961.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.