July 18, 2019

Charles Wendell Day

Charles Wendell Day, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Monday (July 15, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Born in Blackshear Dec. 6, 1941, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a 1961 graduate of Blackshear High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for five years. He was retired from CSX Transportation where he worked as a blacksmith/welder then boilermaker.

He loved fishing and going to the river but his passion was woodworking. He could not only build anything out of wood but could also restore/refinish old pieces and bring them back to life.

He was a member of the Blackshear Masonic Lodge No. 270, was of the Baptist faith and was the proud daddy to his daughter, Lori.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Robert Day and Ella Elvera Harris Campbell. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Day and Cecil Day.

Survivors include his wife of almost 53 years, Elaine Davis Day, of Blackshear; his daughter, Lori Elaine Day, of Blackshear; two sisters, Patsy Aldridge, of Blackshear, and Deloris (David) Turner, of Fayetteville, N.C.; two brothers, Tommy (Joy) Day and Dewey “D.D.” (Susan) Smith, all of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel one hour prior to the service.

The family kindly requests that members of the BHS class of 1961 serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 this afternoon.

Richard L. Grayson Sr.

Richard L. Grayson Sr. was born to the late Mildred Smalley on April 7, 1948 in Cowarts, Ala. The late Walker and Lucile Dale were the guiding force in his upbringing.

He graduated from Center High School in 1968. He worked for and retired from Champion Plywood and Walmart.

He accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church in Waycross. Later in life, he joined Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr.

His precious memories will be left in the hearts of his loving wife, Sandra Grayson; five children, Terrell McGahee Sr. (Ranchelle), of Waycross, Richard Grayson Jr. (Kelly), of Waycross, Dedrick Grayson (Nakeya), of Huntsville, Ala., Art Dukes Jr. (Ashley), of Waycross, Danny James Jr. (Jamila), of Folkston; 13 grandchildren; father, Larry Curry (Joyce), of Dothan, Ala.; three sisters, Luretha Curry-Thomas, of Jacksonville, Fla., Oretha Curry, of Jacksonville, Fla., Cynthia Hamilton (Fitzroy), of Ft. Myers, Fla.; one brother, Anthony Whaley Sr.; two aunts, Ellen Cabble (James), of Dothan, Ala.; Mable Chambers, of Cleveland, Ohio; one uncle; Walter Koonce Sr. (Ann), of Cleveland, Ohio; five sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

The funeral to celebrate a life well lived will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross, where the Reverend Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., pastor, will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Oakland Cemetery Waycross.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

The family will receive friends Friday for public viewing from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Hagar ‘Thelma’ Smith

Hagar “Thelma” Smith, daughter of the late Thomas and Lottie Mae Ashley Jenkins, was born on June 21, 1931, in Bristol, the second to the youngest of seven children.

At the early age of 18, she left her hometown and moved to Camden, N.J., where she lived for almost 70 years.

She was united in holy matrimony to Colon S. “Smitty” Smith, of Baltimore, Md., in September 1960 and spoke highly of nearly 38 years of marital bliss until his death in April 1998. In this union, Thelma and Colon “Smitty” raised their only son, Curtis Jenkins, who also preceded her in death, and her siblings, David Jenkins, Ruby Miller, Thomas Jenkins, Lottie Pickett, Robert Jenkins and Ethel Moore.

She enjoyed a vibrant life in New Jersey and was a member of Baptist Temple Church of Camden, N.J. for more than 50 years, under the leadership of the Rev. Cornell Williams. As a result of her kind and welcoming spirit, she was loved by many.

Because of her declining health, she returned to her home state of Georgia to live with her nephews and family in Savannah, where she lived out the rest of her life. She departed this life on Sunday (July 14, 2019) at The Hospice House of Savannah.

Her beautiful life, strong personality and love of laughter will forever be cherished in the lives of a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral to celebrate a life beautifully lived will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Church, 3590 Highway 32, Bristol, where Pastor Nathaniel Anderson will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery, 3572 Pine Road, Mershon.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 11:30 a.m. until the service hour.

The family will receive friends Friday for public viewing from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Annette McGauley

A life well lived came to a close Monday (July 15, 2019) as Annette Marie Brickle McGauley went home to be with her Lord at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross.

She was born to the union of the late Deacon Aaron Brickle and Frances Chance Brickle in Tampa, Fla., July 16, 1942. She was the youngest of two children. After the passing of her mother when she was six months old, her father married Frances Ruth Brickle, of Millwood, who raised Annette as her own.

In 1957, she met the love of her life, James Donell McGauley, at the Paradise Café on Oak Street in Waycross. The song that was playing the moment they met is the song that became their anthem. The name of that song is “Darling, You Send Me” by Sam Cooke. On March 13, 1964, she married James and to this union, four children were born, James Jr., Renae, Steven and Delano.

She received her education from the Waycross School System and graduated from Center High School in 1962. She became a Christian at an early age and joined Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. She served in the Junior and Senior Choir and was a faithful member of Carter’s Interdenominational Mass Choir which was founded by the Rev. Roosevelt Carter.

She later joined Piney Freewill Baptist Church where she served as deaconess. She also served on the senior usher board, senior mission and as president of the kitchen committee. She served as founding president of the McGauley Family Choir which was established in 1996. She was a member of the Ida Mae Chapter 229, Order of the Easter Star, Prince Hall Jurisdiction of Georgia, where served as Worthy Matron and treasurer.

She played basketball on the Center High girls basketball team and was a majorette in the Center High Tiger Marching Band. She later joined the Blackshear Recreation Softball League where she played for Blackshear Apparel softball.

She was employed at King Edward Cigar Factory for 20-plus years where she remained until retirement. She loved to travel and support her children and grandchildren in various school activities. She was a faithful supporter of the Pierce County Sound of Silver Marching Band. She loved watching westerns. Her favorite television show was Walker Texas Ranger.

On the morning of July 15, 2019, God, who is infinite in wisdom and mercy, received Annette home.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, her husband of 55 years, Deacon James Donell McGauley Sr.; children, James Donell (Pamela) McGauley Jr., Waycross, and Elder Steven Terrell (Evangelist Sophia) McGauley, Pastor Cecelia Renae (Pastor Samuel) Sellers and Delano Tayana (Willie) Mobley, all of Blackshear; sibling, James Chance, New York, N.Y.; brother and sisters-in-law, Marion (Terrie) McGauley, Jimmy (Lisa) McGauley, Belinda (Cecil) Jones and Edmund T. McGauley, all of Blackshear, Bobbie Jean Pope of Goulds, Fla., and Debra (Leonard) Gallashaw, of Waycross; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends.

The wake will be held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, Bishop John Moss, Pastor. Dr. Renae Sellers, pastor of Upper Room Ministries, will deliver words of comfort.

Eddie L. Hedgepath

A graveside service for Eddie Langford Hedgepath was held Wednesday afternoon at Kettle Creek Cemetery with Pastor Greg Carter officiating.

