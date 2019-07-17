July 17, 2019

Myrtle L. Brigmond

Myrtle Louise Dozier Brigmond, 84, passed away Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at home surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice of Cincinnati.

She was born Oct. 12, 1934 in Brunswick, and lived most of her life in Blackshear. After 33 years of service, she retired from CSX Transportation to become a full-time grandmother. She was and continues to be an inspiration to her grandchildren and to all who knew her as she lived by example. She will be forever remembered by her smile, her kind words and her giving heart.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tully Clyde Dozier, her mother, Idella Inez Harrison Dozier, two sisters, Idella Inez Dozier Newham and Evelyn Mae Dozier Willoughby, her four brothers, Tully Clyde Dozier Jr., John Harold Dozier, Wilson Eugene Dozier and James Kenneth Dean Dozier.

She is survived by her children, Leisa Ann Brigmond Crawford, of Hortense, Lonnie Allen Brigmond (wife, Charlene), of Blackshear, Lynn Allison Brigmond Kerr (husband, Bob), of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lorie Anita Brigmond McGovern (husband, Allen), of Toccoa; her grandchildren, Brian Arnold Blunt Jr., John Michael Harrison Blount, Clayton Garrett Brigmond, Lonnie Ashton Williams, Robert Cullen Kerr, Timothy Bailey Holbrook (wife, Brandi), William Duncan Holbrook, Brigmond Riley Holbrook (wife Lillie), Peyton Victoria Holbrook; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, in Demorest, Ga.

Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, 245 Central Ave., Demorest, Ga. 30535.

Edgar Lee Clark Sr.

Edgar Lee Clark Sr., 72, of Blackshear, died Thursday morning (July 11, 2019) at his residence in Blackshear after an extended illness.

He was born in Baxley to the late William Henry and Doris Cravey Clark and made Blackshear his home for many years. He worked for CSX for 25 years before working for the St. Marys Railroad where he retired as a supervisor with the roadway department.

He enjoyed cooking and barbecuing for family and friends and loved to fish. He was a member of City Boulevard Church of Christ and a wonderful family man.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Craig Clark, two brothers, James Clark and Larry Clark.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Trudie Clark, of Blackshear; three children, Edgar Lee Clark Jr. (wife, Lisa), of St. Simons Island, Chantail Clark (husband, Craig Taylor), of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Carlette Clark (husband, Mike Gotshall), of Kingsland; five grandchildren, Eddie Clark III, Ryan Clark Taylor, Benjy Clark, Camri Clark, Karlee Gotshall; one sister, Lynda Simpson (husband, John), of Jacksonville, Fla.; two long term friends, Curtis Jones, of Savannah, Lee Mitchell, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will hold a celebration of life service Saturday at 11 a.m. at City Boulevard Church of Christ. Minister Ryan Tuten will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to the Youth Impact Center, P.O. Box 587, Lakeland, Ga. 31635 or at www.youthimpactcenter.org

Any donation made within the next four weeks will be doubled up to $25,000. The organization is a 501C non-profit organization and any donation can be tax deductible.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Elizabeth Pope

Elizabeth Pope, 58, died Saturday (July 13, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

She was a native of Homerville but lived most of her life in Waycross. She worked as a floor technician at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation and as a custodian at Ware County Middle School. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist No. 2.

She was the daughter of the late Sam Denton and Rutha Mae Sallet Denton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Pope, three brothers, Willie Denton, Floyd Denton and Billy Joe Denton, two sisters, Virginia Denton and Nancy Denton, and her step-father, Billy Works.

She is survived by her children, Demetrius Denton (wife, Kimberly), of Waycross, Sheila Thompson (husband, Jeffrey), of Waycross, Larry Denton, of Waycross, Delvin Denton (wife, Quintina), of Waycross, Kimberly Denton, of Waycross, and Jennifer Denton, of Waycross; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Bacon (husband, Johnny), of Waycross, and Betty Joe Denton, of Waycross; two brothers, Tony Denton (wife, Tomyka), of Waycross, and Elvis Denton (wife, Charlotte), of Waycross; three sisters-in-law, Tammy Denton, of Bainbridge, Tonya Denton, of Blackshear, and Essie Denton, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives; and special friends, the Scott and Hires families.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday night at the funeral home from 6-8 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hagar Smith

It is with deep regret that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Hagar Smith of Waycross.

She transitioned from this life on July 14, 2019.

Plans for a service to celebrate a life well lived are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by the Harrington staff.

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Richard Grayson

It is with great sadness that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Richard Grayson of Waycross.

He transitioned from this life on July 13, 2019.

Plans for a service to celebrate a life well lived are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by the Harrington staff.

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Nancy Strickland

A funeral for Nancy Eileen Reichman Strickland was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Matt Sanford officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kyle Brooks, Chris Brown, Steve Kocher, Steve Slocum, James Smith and Cliff Van Wyck.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.