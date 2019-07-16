July 16, 2019

Mary DeLeGal Dailey

Mary DeLeGal Dailey, 76, of Columbia, died peacefully at her home on Sunday (July 14, 2019).

Born in Waycross, Oct. 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Fraysse Augustus DeLeGal Jr. and Leverette Woodall DeLeGal.

She was a graduate of Stetson University, where she earned a bachelor degree in education and taught physical education in Ft. Lauderdale Public School System. She was a longtime member of Spring Valley Rotary Club and was very active with Palmetto Health, including serving on the board of Palmetto Health Foundation, and as chairperson and board member of Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

She received the C. Warren Derrick, MD/Helen G. Lynch Champion of Children award. In 1985, she opened Peddlers Porch, which she owned for more than 20 years.

Lovingly known as “Peaches” to her grandchildren and friends, she loved to travel, spend time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing tennis and horseback riding. As a dedicated member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, she was a member for more than 40 years.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Randall “Randy” B. Dailey; son, Jeffrey Byrl Dailey (Andrea); daughter, Jennifer Dailey Massey (John); grandchildren, Benjamin and Nathan Jungels, Mary Rushton, Jack, Luke and Nathan Massey; numerous nieces, nephews and the DeLeGal cousins.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Ellen Fowler Skidmore officiating. A reception will follow in the church parlor.

Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Henrietta Qualls for her loving care of Mary.

Memorials may be made to the Landscape and Beautification Fund at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N. Trenholm Road, Columbia, S.C. 29206, or to Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, Ill. 60201.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Cameron P. Howell

Cameron Pierce Howell, 23, of Live Oak, Fla., passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday (July 9, 2019).

He enjoyed Star Wars, Legos, movies and video games. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Stephanie Usry (Jeff) Smith; father, Jeh Howell; sisters, Kiersten (Caleb) Beaty, Katie Smith (Raleigh) Kinsey; brothers, Jehmi (Gigi) Howell, Mikel (Jessie) Howell, Kody Smith, Wayne Smith; grandparents, Mary Ellen Usry, Edward and Joanne Howell; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Tommy Usry.

A service to celebrate Cameron’s life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Daniels Funeral Home, Live Oak, Fla., with Dr. Shawn Johnson officiating.

Interment followed in Live Oak Cemetery.

A guestbook is available at www.danielsfuneralhome.com

Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak and Branford, Fla., was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Wendell Day

Charles Wendell Day, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Monday (July 15, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Systems Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Annette McGauley

Annette McGauley, of Blackshear, passed away Monday (July 15, 2019).

She was the wife of James McGauley Sr.

The family is still making arrangements and they will be announced at a later time.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel Inc.

Baby Boy Henderson

Baby Boy Henderson was born July 12, 2019 and passed away the same day.

The staff of Rainge Memorial Chapel Inc. would like to send their condolences to the Henderson family.

Further details will be announced at a later time.