July 15, 2019

Juanita Tomlinson

FOLKSTON — Juanita “Nita” Hodges Clark Tomlinson, of Folkston, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday (July 10, 2019).

She was born on March 31, 1930 in Hilliard, Fla. to the late George Archibald and Eleanor Frances Guinn Hodges. She moved to Folkston at the age of 13, following the death of her parents, and came to live with her brother and his wife, Carl and Jeanette Altman Lane. With the exception of a total of 12 years in Waycross, she lived the remaining years of her life in Folkston.

To know her was to love her describes our Mother perfectly. She, first of all, taught us to love God and then to love others, just as her mother before had taught her. A homemaker in the truest sense of the word, she created an atmosphere in which her children were loved unconditionally and nurtured, and blessed anyone who came through her door in the same way. Mother stood firm in her morals, beliefs and above all, her trust and faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, exemplifying His life. Love and never-ending prayers is what she was all about.

Mother’s door was always open and she had the ability of making everyone feel right at home. Children, who came for a visit, often did not want to go home. She greeted all with excitement, most of the time with tears of joy, and always her famous hug, which some called the Aunt Nita or Grandmother squeeze.

A wonderful cook, many remember Mother’s big breakfasts with homemade biscuits, fried chicken, orange cake, ambrosia, fried potato sandwiches, sweet potato and pumpkin pies, hushpuppies, cheese grits, blackberry cobbler, bread pudding and scrumptious Sunday dinners. She never failed to offer food and drink, even hours before she went home to be with the Lord, always making sure everyone was taken care of and everything was just right.

Mother loved babies and children and cared for them in her home from time to time. Later in life, our Mother worked part-time at Myra’s Fashions in Hilliard for Myra Brock and at Heaven to Seven in Folkston for Barbara Stapleton Davis. She loved serving the customers and had many fond memories of the years spent working for Myra and Barbara.

Through the years, Mother did quite a bit of traveling and was blessed to see many wonderful and famous places. Her only overseas trip was to Germany. Other fun trips were with her sister, Caroline, and the Primetimers of Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hilliard.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Noah Lee Clark Sr., and her husband, Aldine Tomlinson, her former husband, Elbert Clark, her son, Donald Lee Clark Sr., her daughter (“step”), Gloria Clark Crawford, her granddaughter, Jennifer Rose Long, her great-granddaughter, Cassidy Long, and her siblings, Harry Guinn, Alline Hodges Bird, Carl Lane, Theodore Hodges, George Hodges, Harry Hodges, Jesse Hodges and James Hodges.

She is survived by her children, Wayne Clark, of Folkston, Dianne (Jack) Gaenzle, of The Villages, Fla., daughter-in-love, Cathy Pickren Clark, Vivian (Richard) Wainwright, all of Folkston, Noah (Donna) Clark of Bullhead Bluff, Camden County, and her son (“step”), Roger (Jamie) Tomlinson, of Chesapeake, Va.; grandchildren, Hank (Abbi) Clark, of Roswell, Amanda (Todd) Lassiter, of Beaverdam, Va., Tara (Greg) Foscato, of Alexandria, Va., Dana Wade (Chris) Tynan, of Washington, D.C., Donald (Jennifer) Clark, of Warner Robins, John (Sarah) Clark, of Centerville, Noah III (Rachael), of San Pedro, Calif., Kerri (Ray) Combs, of Dayton, Tenn., Paul (Claudia) Clark, of Kingsland, Katie (Ryan) Bartram, of Waycross, Eric Wainwright, of Jacksonville, Fla., Heather Vecera, of Orlando, Fla., Scott (Courtney) Clark, of Kingsland, and Lily Tomlinson, of Chesapeake, Va.; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Caroline Hinson, of Hilliard, Fla.; sister-in-loves, Dot Hodges, of Brewton, Ala., Marlene Tomlinson, of Waycross, and Christine Clark, of Amelia Island, Fla.; former son-in-law, Grady Lee Crawford Jr., of Millwood; and a great number of dearly loved nieces and nephews whom she treated as her own.

Visitation was held on Saturday, July 13, at Grace Chapel Baptist Church in Folkston at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.

Interment was at Pineview Cemetery.

Arrangements were directed by Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, Folkston.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations given in her name, Juanita Clark Tomlinson, to Hospice Satilla, of Waycross.

Ulysses Reed

“I’m free, praise the Lord I’m free. No longer bound, no more chains holding me. My soul is resting, it’s just a blessing; praise the Lord Hallelujah I’m Free.”

Ulysses Reed was born Oct. 9, 1933 to the parents of Johnson Reed and Mamie A. Reed. Later in life, Johnson married Pinkie L. Reed, affectionately known as Madear. On Tuesday (July 2, 2019) he faithfully answered his call to go home.

He moved away to Prince Anna, Md., where he met and married Ruth Reed. They were married for six years until her death. He then moved to Trenton, N.J. where he met and married Linda Faye. He helped raise her four children until her death.

He then returned to his roots in Waycross where he resided with his special nephew, Authur Lee Reed Sr.

He received Christ as his personal savior in 2009 and joined H.J. Echols Memorial Tabernacle FBC, under the leadership of Diocese Bishop Michael H. Flynn.

He was a farmer who loved planting his gardens. He loved blessing others from those gardens. He was a fisherman at heart, you couldn’t beat him at fishing “if you let him tell it.” Because of his faithfulness towards fishing, his nephews followed pursuit in his footsteps.

Left to cherish his life are one brother, Julius Reed (Sandra), of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; one sister, Mary Sampson, of Hollywood, Fla.; three special nieces, Kiki Washington, Irene Reed and Pinkie Reed Wilson; a great host of nieces, nephews and loving family and friends.

The funeral to celebrate a life well-lived will be held today at 1 p.m. at the H.J. Echols Memorial Tabernacle, 1120 H.J. Echols Drive, Waycross, where Diocese Bishop Michael H. Flynn is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Lee/Moore Cemetery Nicholls.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Eddie L. Hedgepath

Eddie Langford Hedgepath, 66, passed away Friday (July 12, 2019) at his residence in Waycross.

He served in the United States Navy for 12 years as a welder.

He was a son of the late William Langford “Junior” Hedgepath Jr. and Nellie Mae Foster King. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Hedgepath Peck.

He is survived by two sisters, Arlene Hedgepath Harrison, of Blackshear, and Lisa Hedgepath Music (Chris), of Waycross, numerous nieces and nephews, and special uncles, Russell and Jake Popham.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kettle Creek Cemetery. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nancy R. Strickland

Nancy Eileen Reichman Strickland, 66, died Friday afternoon (July 12, 2019) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Sumter, S.C., but lived most of her life in Ware County. She was the daughter of the late David Reichman and Anne McLaughlin-Wildes Reichman Maddux. She was also preceded in death by a host of other family members.

She was a member of Williams Chapel Baptist Church and a registered nurse with Satilla Regional Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Health System and was a supervisor with the Mayo Clinic Rehabilitation Center all of Waycross.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Strickland, of Waycross, and Sean Strickland (wife, Jennifer), of Hahira; a grandson, Logan Strickland; a sister, Linda Chandler, of Keystone Heights, Fla.; a nephew, Brian Chandler (wife, Shiela), of Jacksonville, Fla.; great-niece and great-nephews, Katelyn Chandler (Carlos Rodriguez), Bryce Chandler, Christopher Chandler and Brayden Chandler; a great-great-niece Sophia Rodriguez; and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 Tuesday afternoon at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

SMsgt. George Warhul

Senior Master Sergeant (retired 1975) George Earl Warhul, 83, of Blackshear, passed away early Saturday morning (July 13, 2019) surrounded by his family.

Known to many as “Pap,” he was born in Johnstown, Pa., on Nov. 1, 1935 to the late Stanley Joseph and Jennie Belle Warhul. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force, and then served the next 20 years for the United States Postal Service (USPS) in Hillsborough County, Fla.

He was a member of the Victorville Masonic Lodge No. 634, Victorville, Calif., and also the Scottish Rite Egypt Shriners Temple in Tampa, Fla. He was recently awarded his 50 year member pin. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Blackshear.

He spent the remainder of his life spending every moment with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved golfing, hunting, fishing and scuba diving. He became a certified scuba diver alongside his five grandchildren and dove a 120 foot dive at the Thunderbolt Reef in Marathon, Keys.

He watched many soccer, basketball, football, baseball games and dance recitals over the years, but the one thing he enjoyed the most was to be surrounded by his family. Saturdays were days to spend making memories, eating great food and making sure everyone felt his love.

His family describes him as a hero, a patriarch, a leader, kind, loving, funny, witty and unforgettable.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wives, Lillian D. Warhul (2003) and Roberta J. Warhul (2018), four brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include his daughters, Monica (Charles) Klein and Dodie (Earl) Gregory, both of Clearwater, Fla.; his grandchildren, Billy (Lauren) Klein, of Blackshear, Kelly (Jeffrey) Schnur, of Jacksonville, Fla., George (Leah) Klein, of Parrish, Fla., Heather Klein, of Blackshear, E.G. (Liz) Gregory, of Gibsonton, Fla., Laurie (Scott) Wisotsky, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Holly Sharma, of Bradenton, Fla.; 13 great-grandchildren, Kendal and Jackson Dubberly, Zachary Gilbert, Logan Carter, Caleb, Jackson, and Luke Schnur, William Klein, Lyla Klein, Emily and Alex Wisotsky, and Mela and Anika Sharma; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A special military tribute to honor Senior Master Sergeant Warhul will be held on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at the home of Billy and Lauren Klein.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Drusilla Knowlton

A memorial service for Drusilla S. Knowlton took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with introduction and message by the Rev. Lee Ramsey, eulogy by Rebecca Ramsey and family comments by Sam Roberts.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

William H. Pittman

A funeral for William Hampton Pittman was held Saturday morning at Zenith Baptist Church with the Rev. Mitchell Deems, the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Dewayne Tanner officiating.

Burial followed in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kelvin Durham, Thomas Haddock, Randall Miles, James L. Brown Jr., Daryl F. Perritt and Roger Smith.

Honorary pallbearers were the City of Waycross Fire Department.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.