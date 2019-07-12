July 12, 2019

William H. Pittman

William Hampton Pittman, 83, of Manor, died Wednesday evening (July 10, 2019) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Manor to the late Orbie L. and Ora Mae White Pittman and lived there all of his life.

He was retired from the City of Waycross as a firefighter and was a member of Zenith Baptist Church in Manor. He loved rabbit hunting and deer hunting, running dogs, gardening, riding his buggy and dancing.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Pauline Griffin Pittman, one son, William David Pittman, grandson, Robert Hampton “Bubba” Brown, sister, Hilda Martin, son-in-law, Jefferson L. Daniels, special friend, Alan Davis.

Survivors include five children, Wanda Jean Pittman Selph (husband, Donnie), of Homerville, Darrell Wayne Pittman (wife, Teresa), of Axson, Serena Pittman Daniels, of Manor, Janice Elizabeth Pittman Brown, of Homerville, Mitchell Allen Pittman (wife, Kay), of Manor; 15 grandchildren, Richard Selph, Christy Selph, April Pittman, Bobbie Pittman, Polly Pittman, Davie Pittman, Darrell Pittman, Thomas Pittman, Melissa Daniels, Alan J. Brown, Scott Brown, Edith Pittman, Alexis Crews, Jennifer Hardy and Eric Bryce; 35 great-grandchildren; special friends, Kenny Herrin, Rex Booth, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Patel and Captain Carlos Lee; several other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Zenith Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends today from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Alton Eugene Dixon

A funeral for Alton Eugene Dixon was held Thursday morning at High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Daniel Drawdy officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Randy Crawford, Kevin Head, Everett Lee, Ricky Lee, Rusty Lee and Gene Parson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.