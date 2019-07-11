July 11, 2019

Sandra Gail McDuffie

Sandra Gail McDuffie, 68, died Tuesday morning (July 9, 2019) at Community Hospice George and Margaret Morris Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Fla., following a brief illness.

She was a native of Waycross but had lived most of her life in Ware and Pierce counties. She was the wife of the late Curtis Wade McDuffie Jr. and daughter of the late Dewey Howell and Annie Virginia Lee Howell.

She held positions with several different businesses over her career including the Computer Department of the City of Waycross, Bailey Monument Company, as payroll manager with Waycross Molded Products, and retiring from Voith Paper Fabrics as financial administrator in 2017. She grew up as a member of Grace Chapel (now Grace Ministries) but was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Blackshear and the Eve Purcell Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her siblings, Anne Dixon (husband, Ronnie), Mary Frances Dixon (husband, Woodson), and Joan Mixon (husband, Glenn), all of Blackshear, Barbara Smart (husband, Shelton), of Hortense, Randy Howell (wife, Marsha), and Tammy Howell, both of Blackshear, and Christopher Perritt (wife, Amanda), of Waycross; numerous nieces and nephews, special friends, DeAnn Matthews, Maxine Worley and Sandra Grantham.

Memorial donations may be made to Southeast Cancer Unit, Inc., 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Members of the Eve Purcell Sunday School Class are asked to gather at the Music Chapel at 10:40 a.m. Friday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Doris A. Clark

Doris A. Clark, 89, of Kingsland, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019) in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born in Appling County on Nov. 12, 1929 to Tom and Annie Bell Courson who have both gone to be with the lord.

She moved to Ware County with her husband William H. Clark who passed in 2013, and raised their family there.

They shared 67 years of marriage together. She was preceded in death by two of her sons, Larry A. Clark and James Edwin Clark, and one great-grandson, Tyler McClure.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Clark Simpson (John), her son, Edgar Lee Clark (Trudie), 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren and many other family members who cherished her.

She moved to Kingsland and became an active member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsland. She also joined the Woman’s Club in Kingsland of which she was a member for 45 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking and taking care of her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral will be held Friday at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Kingsland, 295 E, Chester St.

Burial will follow at Lawnwood Cemetery in Kingsland.

Pallbearers for the service are Darby Clark, McL Carter, Brandon Carter, Clint Clark, Clay Clark, Caleb Williams and Bill Hendricks.

Arrangements under the care of Naugle Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1203 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, Fla. 32207.

Ulysses Reed

“I’m free, praise the Lord I’m free. No longer bound, no more chains holding me. My soul is resting, it’s just a blessing; praise the Lord Hallelujah I’m Free.”

Ulysses Reed was born Oct. 9, 1933, to the parents of Johnson Reed and Mamie A. Reed. Later in life, Johnson married Pinkie L. Reed affectionately known as Madear.

On Tuesday (July 2, 2019), he faithfully answered his call to go home.

He moved away to Prince Anna, Md. where he met and married Ruth Reed. They were married for six years until her death. He then moved to Trenton, N.J. where he met and married Linda Faye. He helped raise her four children until her death. He then returned to his roots in Waycross, where he resided with his special nephew, Authur Lee Reed Sr.

He received Christ as his personal savior in 2009 and joined H.J. Echols Memorial Tabernacle FBC, under the leadership of Diocese Bishop Michael H. Flynn.

He was a farmer who loved planting his gardens. He loved blessing others from those gardens. He was a fisherman at heart, you couldn’t beat him at fishing “if you let him tell it.” Because of his faithfulness towards fishing his nephews followed pursuit in his footsteps.

Left to cherish his life are one brother, Julius Reed (Sandra), of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; one sister, Mary Sampson, of Hollywood, Fla.; three special nieces, Kiki Washington, Irene Reed and Pinkie Reed Wilson; a great host of nieces, nephews and loving family and friends.

The funeral to celebrate a life well-lived will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at the H.J. Echols Memorial Tabernacle, 1120 H.J. Echols Drive, Waycross, where Diocese Bishop Michael H. Flynn is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Lee/Moore Cemetery in Nicholls.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

The family will receive friends Sunday for public viewing from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Willie J. Pittman Jr.

A celebration of life service for Willie James Pittman Jr., 69, will be held Saturday at Fluker Funeral Home Chapel, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway with Elder Kenneth Kirkey, pastor of Power House of Faith Ministries, offering words of comfort.

He was born June 15, 1950 in Waycross to Willie James Pittman Sr. and Bethel Reed Gibson. He received his formal education from the Ware County Public School System where he attended Ware County High School. After high school he joined the U.S. Army where he received the ImJin Scout Insignia award in August 1968 for commendable participation in the operational missions along the demilitarized zone in Korea, completing 20 missions.

After service he returned back to Waycross where he lived for several years and drove taxi for Walker’s Cab Company. He then moved and lived in St. Petersburg, Fla. for two years where he worked in the timber industry as a log truck driver. He later moved to Brunswick where he worked as a taxi driver and a cement finisher.

He was joined in holy matrimony to Ann Clements of Brunswick.

On Tuesday night (July 2, 2019) he departed this life at Memorial Medical Center, Savannah after an illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Clements Pittman, his mother, Bethel Reed Gibson Davis, step-father, Rogers Davis, two aunts, Leola Tripp, Irene McGahee, and a uncle, Jay Q. Gibson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Sherla Johns, of Lyons, and Michael Felder, of Brunswick; a step-son, Donnell Tyson, of Brunswick; siblings, Minister Samuel Pittman Sr. (Rita), John Davis and Eugenia Hart, all of Waycross; nieces, Latoya Hillery (Michael), Precious Hart, Sherry Bennett, Stephanie Bennett, all of Atlanta; a nephew, Samuel Pittman Jr. (Natacha), of Atlanta; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Willie Hampton Pittman

William Hampton Pittman, 83, of Manor, died Wednesday evening (July 10, 2019) at his residence after an illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Harry Downing

A funeral service for Harry Downing Bennett was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joey Chancey and the Rev. Chris Padgett officiating.

Burial followed in Bennett Cemetery in Hoboken.

Pallbearers were Nick Anderson, Cory Bennett, Jordan Bennett, Rick Driver, Richard Prescott and Anthony Thompson.

Great-grandson served as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Janis Jerrolds Elbrink

A memorial service for Janis Christine Jerrolds Elbrink was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Rainey officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Darcus Crews Lucas

A funeral for Darcus Crews Lucas was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Cardwell officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Donald Altman, Ronald Altman, Craig Lucas, Jason Lucas, Matthew Lucas and Randy Lucas Jr.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.