July 10, 2019

Drusilla S. Knowlton

Drusilla S. Knowlton, 95, died Monday morning (July 8, 2019) at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born in Douglas, but lived most of her life in Ware County. She was the wife of the late Clarence E. Knowlton. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Samp Smith and Mariah O’Steen Smith. At an early age, she was welcomed into the home of and raised by Tom and Lucille James, of Jamestown.

She was a graduate of Wacona High School and was formerly employed as a telephone operator with BellSouth Telephone. Mr. and Mrs. Knowlton were lovingly known as Oma and Opa for many years in the community. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church where she was active in the church choir, Sunday School and served on numerous committees. She was a former member of Areme Chapter No. 101 Order of the Eastern Star and had twice served as Worthy Matron.

Survivors include two daughters, Chub Charles (husband, Lynn), of Valdosta, and Sally Roberts, of Waycross; a son, Eddie Knowlton (wife, Sandra), of LaGrange; seven grandchildren, Beth and Jeff Lind, Britta Mink and Derek Pickup, all of Valdosta, Sam and Rhonda Roberts, of Dallas, Ga., Sarah Hernandez, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Rebecca and Jon Daffon, of Otterbach, Germany, Brent Knowlton and Peyton Knowlton, both of Atlanta; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew Johnson, Dalton Johnson, Austin Roberts, Aiden Roberts, Cameron and Isabella Hernandez and Sebastian Daffon; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorials may be sent to Jamestown United Methodist Church, 2055 Vann Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503, or to Bethany Hospice, 411 Lister St., Waycross, Ga. 31501

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Alton Eugene Dixon

Alton Eugene Dixon, 79, died suddenly Monday evening (July 8, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was a native of Pierce County and a 1959 graduate of Pierce County High School. He was a cabinet builder who owned and operated Dixon Cabinet Shop. He was a member of High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton Dixon and Mattie Hickox Dixon, his daughter, Diane Marie Wilson, and six sisters, Lorene, Mildred, Nina, Faye, Wynell and Valine.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sandra Lee Dixon, of Waycross; one son, Joe Dixon (Kelda), of Waycross; one grandson, Jamie Dixon; one brother, Johnny Dixon (Donna), of Waycross; one sister, Linda Gail Head (Danny), of Commerce; brother-in-law, Jesse Crawford, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com