July 1, 2019

John Warren May Jr.

John Warren May Jr., 73, of Waycross, died Friday evening (June 28, 2019) at his sister’s residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late John Warren May Sr. and Elizabeth McIntosh May and lived in Ware and Brantley counties all of his life.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He was a landscaper and a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Fulford May, and one sister, Carolyn Green.

Survivors include three children, Misty Henderson (husband, Anthony), of Brantley County, John M. May (wife, Peris), of Brantley County, Aaron R. Hill Jr. (wife, Julie), of Bixby, Okla.; six grandchildren, Austin, Noah and Payton Henderson, Justin Hendrix, Carly and Easton May; one sister, Betty Warwick, of Waycross; brother-in-law, Stanley “Bud” Green, of Hamilton, Va.; niece, Suzanne Bokor (husband, Micky), of Waycross; great-niece, Sydney Bokor, of Waycross; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 161 N. Macon St., Jesup, Ga. 31545.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Clark

Shirley Clark, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (June 28, 2019).

Family and friends are being received at the home of her son, Fernando Grant.

The funeral is set for Wednesday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc., of Blackshear.

Mina Kathryn Griner

A funeral for Mina Kathryn Stanfield Griner, 90, of Patterson, took place Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Laura Chapel Baptist Church with her grandsons, Buddy Griner and Mark Griner, officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Jimmy Stanfield, Jim Cobb, Tim Crawford, Andy Crawford, Richard Griffis, Mikell Griffis, Billy Griner and Hugh Bennett.

Burial followed in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements

Anna Frances Mangum

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Anna Frances Lawhorne Mangum, 55, was held Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Bishop Scott Mathis, Jason Knowlton, Dale McCullers and Cliff Knowlton.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Shelby Vaughn

A memorial service for Shelby Vaughn took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Bishop Woody Jarrett officiated.